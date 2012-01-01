Udacity was born due to the popularity of this course.
Can't thank Sebastian and Stanford enough for this free course.
reply
edit: People below (and above) are more knowledgeable than I am.
* edit: I just learned the courses were simultaneous.
Udacity launched June 2011, Coursera April 2012, according to Wikipedia.
I'm not sure which MOOC company started first (in 2012), though - I do think it may have been Udacity. I know that when it did start, it wasn't able to offer the AI Class because of {reasons} (I think maybe licensing of course content or something) - and so instead it offered the CS373 course (at the time titled "How to Build Your Own Self Driving Vehicle" or something like that). By that time (Spring 2012), I had moved on past my earlier problems, and jumped at that course - I took it and completed it as well.
Coursera, meanwhile, was able to offer the original ML Class as a premier course (maybe Ng had different rights to the content, or maybe there was issues on the AI Class that had to do with the dual instructor partnership of the class - I'm not sure what really happened there).
After about a year (IIRC?), Udacity was able to finally offer the original AI Class as part of their courses (I think now renamed "Introduction to Artificial Intelligence").
Today, I'm taking the Udacity Nanodegree course, as I've noted before here.
I think this offering from Stanford is interesting, but it doesn't seem like it is currently "available" to enroll, because the two required courses seem closed or something? Maybe they're taking enrollment for a future starting date. That said, while the tuition isn't outside of something I could do, I currently think the best use of my money and time - after I complete the Udacity thing - would be to pursue getting a BA on CompSci or something of that nature, then pursuing other paths.
Should've done it a long time ago when I was younger - but I was dumb.
Whether that provides more value or employment opportunity I cannot say, but it is encouraging to see more to universities offering an alternative to traditional degree programs.
I think there's a path for non-MS, non-PhD backgrounds, but probably not now. Outside of the big companies, ML/AI is often a solution without a problem. So until they learn practical application I think supply will outnumber demand and most of the jobs will go to PhD AI/statistics backgrounds.
I would say just the opposite. There isn't a business too small to benefit from ML/AI. That is, assuming you acknowledge that there's more to ML/AI than "deep learning". Not everybody needs a deep neural network. Sometimes you just need linear regression or a random forest.
If you come at it from that point of view, the knowledge you gain from taking Andrew Ng's machine learning course is enough to create value for companies / organizations.
A lot of the discussions on this topic here on HN seem to be based on an assumption that you have to be doing cutting edge original research to be useful. I think that's very far from the case.
Now the problem is, does the mom and pop bakery on the corner know that they could benefit from ML? And perhaps the more salient question is "are they looking for somebody to do ML for them"? The answer is probably "no" in both cases, so you might have to do some work to sell to that market. But the value you can create is real. Help them optimize production so they throw away less bread on slow days, etc. and you're talking direct business impact.
I suspect that there will be, for a long time, a wide continuum in terms of how ML/AI skills can help create value. Which means there will be a lot of ways to leverage this field from a career standpoint.
I have interest in AI, but I'm not sure how companies would see this online degree (even through it is from Stanford).
Also - is this closer to a Master's level program or part of an undergraduate curriculum?
If nothing else it's markedly worse because it's 1/3 the classes :). Beyond that I'd expect rigor ... it's Stanford after all.
Udacity was born due to the popularity of this course.
Can't thank Sebastian and Stanford enough for this free course.
reply