reply
Here is my stack:
1. NZB downloader - NZBGet - http://nzbget.net/
2. TV Shows - Sonarr - https://sonarr.tv/
3. Films - CouchPotato - https://couchpota.to/
4. NZB Search - NZBHydra - https://github.com/theotherp/nzbhydra (I contribute to this project)
5. Plex - https://www.plex.tv/
Add Torrent support:
6. Client - rtorrent - https://rakshasa.github.io/rtorrent/
7. Web Interface - ruTorrent (warning: PHP) - https://github.com/Novik/ruTorrent
8. Proxy private trackers to XML-RPC - Jackett - https://github.com/Jackett/Jackett
9. Cloud Torrent - web interface - https://github.com/jpillora/cloud-torrent
Additional:
10. Plex stats, analytics and user management - PlexPy - https://github.com/JonnyWong16/plexpy
11. Plex request - allow users to request content - https://github.com/ngovil21/PlexRequestChannel.bundle
Hardware is a pair of HP Proliant Gen8 microservers, Ubuntu 14, Docker, nginx and LetsEncrypt. There is no real easy way to set this all up, you have to do each part of the stack yourself (a docker-compose file would go a long way to simplifying it)
[0] I spend over $200 a month on content subscriptions so I don't feel bad about utilizing the conveniance of NZB downloads + Plex
I thought I was doing well running flexget[1] on Ubuntu on a crappy old netbook.
HTPC manager[2] might be worth a look too.
[1] Setup guide: http://www.htpcbeginner.com/blueprint-flexget-setup-guide/
[2] http://htpc.io/
[1] https://www.skytorrents.in/
[2] https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=13423629
reply