Show HN: Open-source, self-hosted torrent search engine written in Elixir (github.com)
60 points by sergiotapia 2 hours ago | hide | past | web | 8 comments | favorite





Looks like a useful tool, but I kinda wish this kind of programs had a CLI. It seems to be doing one main thing (searching), and it could be super useful to be able to pipe the results to a downloading program. Some programs can benefit vastly from a GUI, this... I'm just not sure what's the point. Kudos to the developer nevertheless for the tool itself and for the choice to go with Elixir.

I'll be trying this out, it could work well with Cloud Torrent. I've largely moved away from Torrents tho and switched to using NZB's and apps that automatically download tv shows and films[0]

Here is my stack:

1. NZB downloader - NZBGet - http://nzbget.net/

2. TV Shows - Sonarr - https://sonarr.tv/

3. Films - CouchPotato - https://couchpota.to/

4. NZB Search - NZBHydra - https://github.com/theotherp/nzbhydra (I contribute to this project)

5. Plex - https://www.plex.tv/

Add Torrent support:

6. Client - rtorrent - https://rakshasa.github.io/rtorrent/

7. Web Interface - ruTorrent (warning: PHP) - https://github.com/Novik/ruTorrent

8. Proxy private trackers to XML-RPC - Jackett - https://github.com/Jackett/Jackett

9. Cloud Torrent - web interface - https://github.com/jpillora/cloud-torrent

Additional:

10. Plex stats, analytics and user management - PlexPy - https://github.com/JonnyWong16/plexpy

11. Plex request - allow users to request content - https://github.com/ngovil21/PlexRequestChannel.bundle

Hardware is a pair of HP Proliant Gen8 microservers, Ubuntu 14, Docker, nginx and LetsEncrypt. There is no real easy way to set this all up, you have to do each part of the stack yourself (a docker-compose file would go a long way to simplifying it)

[0] I spend over $200 a month on content subscriptions so I don't feel bad about utilizing the conveniance of NZB downloads + Plex

This is a insane setup, congrats ;)

I thought I was doing well running flexget[1] on Ubuntu on a crappy old netbook.

HTPC manager[2] might be worth a look too.

[1] Setup guide: http://www.htpcbeginner.com/blueprint-flexget-setup-guide/

[2] http://htpc.io/

Looks really interesting, I love goal 1: no JavaScript - YES! Thank you! And elixir is a very exciting language, especially to an ops person where when I read elixir code it actually makes sense to me and seems elegant. Ignoring my technical praise the objective of the product is solid, this is something I've been interested in for a while, I have a solution for usenet but not so much for torrents.

Absolutetly. +1 for the "no javascript" goal.

I'm so sick of 'designers' thinking they're programmers and smashing out some NodeJS or JavaScript heavy crap with no regards to performance or security. Elixir seems to attract some smart minds that think 'big picture' - obviously I'm generalising here and I'm not stating that this particular project is brilliant or anything but it is a trend I've observed.

Are there other programs that offer this same function?

Not a self-hosted program. But, Skytorrents [1] was featured on HN recently [2].

[1] https://www.skytorrents.in/

[2] https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=13423629

