Ask HN: Leave job right before app goes to production?

Throwaway account for obvious reasons. Some background: A few months ago I was tossed into a dumpster fire of a project that has now grown to ~15 developers. Business dramatically added scope and was changing requirements and demanding devs work nights/weekends to accommodate. As a result I made the decision to leave. I was set to leave right after the app went into production, however now the launch date for the app has been pushed back such that I will be leaving one week before it goes into production. I want to stay until it is complete and do not like the idea of leaving right before it goes to prod, however my new employer wants me to start ASAP and with my date having been pushed back one week I'm not sure they would be too keen on it being pushed back another week. How would you feel if a fellow developer left in the circumstances described? If you were a dev manager or hired this developer, how would you feel about them leaving in the circumstances described? Thanks for your feedback