Ask HN: Leave job right before app goes to production?
Throwaway account for obvious reasons.

Some background: A few months ago I was tossed into a dumpster fire of a project that has now grown to ~15 developers. Business dramatically added scope and was changing requirements and demanding devs work nights/weekends to accommodate. As a result I made the decision to leave.

I was set to leave right after the app went into production, however now the launch date for the app has been pushed back such that I will be leaving one week before it goes into production. I want to stay until it is complete and do not like the idea of leaving right before it goes to prod, however my new employer wants me to start ASAP and with my date having been pushed back one week I'm not sure they would be too keen on it being pushed back another week.

How would you feel if a fellow developer left in the circumstances described? If you were a dev manager or hired this developer, how would you feel about them leaving in the circumstances described?

Thanks for your feedback






Leaving can always be painful for a company, but it happens all the time and life (usually) goes on. How much knowledge do you have that's central to you and only you? Have you thought about offering to put in some contracting hours when it fits your schedule should they need it?

I think there's two ways that a manager could look at this. One way is they could be personally affronted and take a negative attitude about it. The other way would be a little more introspective, and understand that you leaving was a symptom of other problems, and in that case they might be a little saddened but want to focus more on making changes to prevent something like this happening again.

At the end of the day though, the way I would look at this is that it's way more in your best interest to make your new employer happy than to make your old employer happy. There's a lot more downside to starting off on the wrong foot with your soon-to-be-current employer, than leaving on the best note possible with a former employer.

You should leave, and here is why:

1. It doesn't sound like your work was properly respected.

2. It doesn't sound like you were supported by your previous employer.

3. It sounds like your new employer needs your help just as much as your former employer.

4. You committed to something to the new employer, not just to the former employer and the only one out of the three of you that is responsible for this delay is your former employer.

5. They have enough other developers, the consequences of you leaving are maybe a single extra day of development.

Leave.

If the current project has been poorly managed so far & dates keep slipping, that is likely to continue to be the case. The launch date could slip even further.

You already arranged a leave date with your employer, and you already went beyond what you were required to by trying to schedule that so you could help launch the project. You are not responsible for their failure to hit their schedules.

Trying to push your start date back with your new employer could also damage your upcoming relationship with them: they're more likely to care that the date change hurts their plans then that you want to do something generous for your current employer.

I think you should get out.

Objective feedback: Ask yourself what's the likelyhood it will be pushed again based on previous decisions?

Subjective feedback: Get out. Companies are a group of people doing decisions - the quality of the decisions you witness is a good approximation of the company as a whole.

If I were your fellow dev I'd be mildly annoyed that the setbacks meant you couldn't see launch, and we couldn't celebrate with you, so long as I understood that your hands were tied. You tried to see it through, but circumstances dictated otherwise. Communication is key.

As the new employer, I'd be distinctly annoyed if you pushed back a week; they're probably counting on you and starting to schedule new starter stuff. That could colour an entire working relationship badly.

Good luck with the new job!

Who cares. Do what YOU want to do. They'll have 14 developers to count one once your out.

Bus factor. You could die they would still have to go on. Move on.

I like to think if I won the lotto. But I'm an optimists especially since I don't play.

Move on to the the new job. You'll be honest to your contract (to all parties) and won't make your new employee at least a little bit angry.

If I were your boss at the old job I know you'll be leaving anyway and by the look of the project you're going to be the least of my problems. Maybe I could ask you if your new company is looking for somebody else. If I were your fellow developer: same thing.

Are you going to have some magic fixes at your disposal for the problems that manifest when this dumpster fire goes into production? If not, there's no objective reason to stay.

How your fellow developers feel about you is going to have a lot more to do with the relationships you've built with them over the months than the timing of your departure.

Keep your commitment to the new employer, it's important.

Possibly offer to consult for the previous employer, and/or simply let them know they can contact you if there's something they can't figure out.

Don't expect to be contacted -- they have 14 other developers which is far more than many projects that people leave.

It is understandable that you want to stay until the project is released.

Typically this is what happens on bad projects. Developers stay until they finish the job and then they leave. One of the best ways to evaluate the success of a project is to see if the team is stronger and more empowered after the project. If people leave, it says a lot.

You should leave now and not look back. Chances are there will be even more delays forthcoming and since the dev team has shown a willingness to work nights/weekends that trend will continue, but with more earnest once paying customer are on board.

Well, as far as new job goes: you can ask them if they're OK moving date, and explain why you want to move it.

If they don't want to move date then they can't blame you for not staying on to see things go live, since they made the decision. And if it ever comes up in interview for future job (which is unlikely) you can explain it wasn't your choice.

So: ask new employer to change date. If they're not OK just start new job as scheduled, it really doesn't seem like it's your fault since you did your best. And given that "business dramatically added scope and was changing requirements and demanding devs work nights/weekends to accommodate" if anyone is at fault, really, it's management at old company.

If you gave proper notice, leave; join the new company as planned.

They will have more fires, and they'll have people to put them out. It can suck not finishing something you started, but you made that decision when you took another job and gave notice.

I'm not in your shoes, so this is all theory.

I'm with you in that I'd prefer to stay to see it into production. However, you have a commitment to your employer in that you agreed to start on Date X.

So, I see two options.

1) Explain to your new employer why you think you should delay starting. Go with what they say.

2) Explain to your current employer that the dates are already set, and that you need to leave.

DO NOT RISK YOUR NEW JOB.

Prioritize your life the way any companies are prioritizing their existence over yours.

Contracts are what binds you. And I know few companies that extend their loyalties beyond the contract except maybe the foreign legion.

Be as morally entitled to your company that they have been morally correct to you if you have a conscience. And what you describe is a death march. You are probably leaving the company because of a death march. Why would you insist being nice to a company obviously making their coders' life a hell because of their management mis-decisions for which they are fatly paid?

Except of course if you are the Légion Étrangère or special forces. In this case, well, that is their sense of abnegation that makes their reputation and make them trusted. But I guess you are no special forces sent on a secret mission where you risk your life.

And that is the reason why they suffer, so we have this kind of rights.

Did you already communicate that you are going to leave?

