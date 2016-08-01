"Google Has Started Penalizing Mobile Websites with Intrusive Pop-Up Ads"

The penalty must not apply because:
> They're displayed when the user leaves a page, rather than when they arrive on one, so the user doesn’t have to wait for them to load
https://support.google.com/adsense/answer/6245304?hl=en
reply
I don't mind a few ads, but many of these interstitials are downright maliciously designed, making the entire page load consistent on hitting a tiny "x" target, presumably designed with the intention of facilitating accidental clicks on the ad.
I mentioned a site earlier today which sold plumbing supplies.[1] They pop up a "gimme your email" box which 1) cannot be dismissed, and 2) isn't even theirs, it's from "justuno.com", a spamming service.
These outfits have lost sight of what their web site is for. They're putting obstacles in front of a customer who's about to give them money. This is usually considered a big mistake in retail.
[1] https://www.tushy.me/
"Would you like to search and browse the mobile web through Google? Only if you disable your ad blocker."
I'd be shocked if they don't try to force AMP on the desktop as well next if this works out for them.
So if someone decides AMP pages should be blocked, your ad blocker will start blocking them.
Maybe it's just me, but I think I hate those things more than anything else on the current web. Maybe even more than autoplay videos.
They got the approach from attending an online marketing workshop that suggested this increases their list.
Felt like a bit of an anti-pattern to me.
Anyone have advice as to if this is effective or if it will be affected by today's announcement?
I totally read this as "Google Has Started Penalizing Mobile Websites… [by using the penalty of imposed] Intrusive Pop-Up Ads" instead of "…penalizing those websites that use Intrusive Pop-Up Ads"
(They are apparently mandatory in the European Union and Google made them part of the Adwords rules some time ago.)
"By contrast, here are some examples of techniques that, used responsibly, would not be affected by the new signal:
Interstitials that appear to be in response to a legal obligation, such as for cookie usage or for age verification."
Furthermore, most paywalled sites seem to deliver a non-paywall version to Google servers and when coming from Google search explicitly to avoid this happening.
What content is that? It costs money to host/serve that content at the very minimum.
If it's videos like youtube, etc.. .the content creators absolutely get paid. Most people's blogs have ads to help offset hosting costs.
There might be a few select examples - but in general, somebody's got to pay the bills.
Patronage model may be more important for most content types than traditional paywalls, though for some types of content (news, particularly) the interest bias the patronage model creates may be contrary to quality.
I guess as long as it's for "good" reasons.
edit: would any downvoters care to explain how google being able to arbitrarily dictate web content is a power they should have?
So why is Google beholden to deliver traffic to websites that use obtrusive popup ads when Google's users don't like it? Is Google somehow morally obligated to ensure a website's revenue model isn't disturbed when trying to provide a better experience for their users?
The penalty must not apply because:
> They're displayed when the user leaves a page, rather than when they arrive on one, so the user doesn’t have to wait for them to load
https://support.google.com/adsense/answer/6245304?hl=en
reply