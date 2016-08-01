Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Google Has Started Penalizing Mobile Websites with Intrusive Pop-Up Ads (scribblrs.com)
115 points by sply 59 minutes ago | hide | past | web | 46 comments | favorite





Funny, because Google Adsense offers "Page-level vignette ads" which are full page interstitial ads shown for mobile devices.

The penalty must not apply because:

> They're displayed when the user leaves a page, rather than when they arrive on one, so the user doesn’t have to wait for them to load

https://support.google.com/adsense/answer/6245304?hl=en

Good. Those have been becoming increasingly prevalent to the mobile web's detriment.

I don't mind a few ads, but many of these interstitials are downright maliciously designed, making the entire page load consistent on hitting a tiny "x" target, presumably designed with the intention of facilitating accidental clicks on the ad.

What's really stupid are sites from which you can buy things, but then pop up an ad for something else. Fandango, which sells movie tickets, does this. As you're trying to get to the "buy ticket" page, they shove movie trailers for other movies in your face.

I mentioned a site earlier today which sold plumbing supplies.[1] They pop up a "gimme your email" box which 1) cannot be dismissed, and 2) isn't even theirs, it's from "justuno.com", a spamming service.

These outfits have lost sight of what their web site is for. They're putting obstacles in front of a customer who's about to give them money. This is usually considered a big mistake in retail.

[1] https://www.tushy.me/

I'd really like to see them work on improving relevancy instead of swinging their corporate weight around at whatever "benevolent" end they decide is important this week. Considering how much time I have to spend nowadays tweaking queries and futzing with the search tool options to get relevant results, I'm starting to look at all of these moves much more cynically. Taking on anti-patterns is great, but not when your search experience is rapidly becoming one.

I don't find myself having to tweak queries to get what I want. Can you give an example or two of what you're talking about?

The biggest problem I've had recently is that verbatim results can't be combined with a date range. Quoted text seems to be real hit or miss now, so if I'm looking for something narrowly defined and date limited, well...good luck!

i think what your parent post refers to is, sometimes searching for <term1> <term2> <term3> <term4> google will instead just try <term1> <something that may be a synonym for term 2> and no <term3> or <term4>. then you have to go back and put <term3> <term4> in quotes to make sure they're actually searched on.

Yes, ignoring parts of the query has just absurdly diluted result quality. And if you want something like the term or the term in a phrase, you have to put it twice and quote both.

You mean intrusive like the AMP header on every !@$! mobile page now that's not only annoying but breaks the standard UX?

Seriously, f..k AMP. It is breaking the internet with the google lock-in URLs.

I can't get the real URL from them on mobile at all.

It's in the actual URL, hidden after all the google crap

And worse, when you click the "Share" button to text the URL to a friend, it sends them the AMP URL (which isn't always easy to extract the real URL from).

On my iPhone 6s Safari AMP sites don't even work. I see the AMP header and everything below it is just blank. I always have to "Request Desktop Site" to even load the site.

You can just go to the url and remove the google.com/amp/

Are you using an adblocker?

Do ad blockers break AMP pages? If so that is a pretty crafty way of killing them.

"Would you like to search and browse the mobile web through Google? Only if you disable your ad blocker."

I'd be shocked if they don't try to force AMP on the desktop as well next if this works out for them.

Well an "ad blocker" is almost always just a list that some guy or repo online decides to block.

So if someone decides AMP pages should be blocked, your ad blocker will start blocking them.

Where do yousee AMP? I use firefox on android, is that why I don't know about it?

The feature that finally drove me to DDG :)

Why only "mobile websites"? I hate em just as much when I'm viewing on the desktop.

I can understand why the desktop gets a pass, but I really, really wish they would consider doing it for sites which pop up those damned "Give us your email!!" forms. Especially those sites which pop it up almost immediately when I've arrived at their site for the first time. I don't even know your site yet. Just followed this link from somewhere else. And you're immediately demanding my email for your pointless newsletter?

Maybe it's just me, but I think I hate those things more than anything else on the current web. Maybe even more than autoplay videos.

Probably because it's a much bigger issue on mobile websites where your ability to click precisely on the 'x' is much lower than when your input device is a mouse or trackpad.

A client has just asked me to add a pop-up "whatch this vid, join our newsletter", when the user scrolls to about half way down the homepage for their SAAS startup. Further the pop up is not to reappear for 90 days.

They got the approach from attending an online marketing workshop that suggested this increases their list.

Felt like a bit of an anti-pattern to me.

Anyone have advice as to if this is effective or if it will be affected by today's announcement?

This is just a personal anecdote but there's no way I'll ever click on or even read those things. I just frantically search for a close button or link as soon as one appears and if I can't immediately find one I'll sometimes just leave the whole site.

Pop-ups like that have long been shown to improve conversion rates... at the increase of pissing off people who wouldn't have been a conversion anyway.

Do it and measure how many more (or less) registrations you get.

"Google Has Started Penalizing Mobile Websites with Intrusive Pop-Up Ads"

I totally read this as "Google Has Started Penalizing Mobile Websites… [by using the penalty of imposed] Intrusive Pop-Up Ads" instead of "…penalizing those websites that use Intrusive Pop-Up Ads"

Use uBlock Origin people! In Firefox on Android. Don't see any pop-up ads! I can't believe how much pain people subjective themselves to needlessly!

What's about intrusive cookie warnings?

(They are apparently mandatory in the European Union and Google made them part of the Adwords rules some time ago.)

They are explicitly permitted. From Google's own statement on this (https://webmasters.googleblog.com/2016/08/helping-users-easi...):

"By contrast, here are some examples of techniques that, used responsibly, would not be affected by the new signal:

Interstitials that appear to be in response to a legal obligation, such as for cookie usage or for age verification."

Funny thing is, they are supposed to let you use the websites while refusing cookies, but some of them force you to accept the cookies or else all you'll see is the popup.

If users hate these, shouldn't google's ability to rank the best pages already take care of this problem without special casing it?

This title confused me. I thought Google was penalizing mobile websites by injecting intrusive pop-up ads.

I wish Google would penalize websites with pay walls

I was under the impression they would (hidden content/different content for Googlebot).

Most paywalls which offer the Googlebot the full site also offer the full site if you follow a Google search result to the article. So while you're correct that providing the Googlebot and people coming from Google Search different results is prohibited, most paywall sites just don't show the paywall for either.

Why does it matter where you come from? Content cloaking is content cloaking, referrers shouldn't matter.

Pay walls will probably inevitably be the only way quality content gets generated, given the increasing prevalence of ad blockers. As the return on investment for online advertising wanes, there's a good chance you'll see more of this, not less.

Furthermore, most paywalled sites seem to deliver a non-paywall version to Google servers and when coming from Google search explicitly to avoid this happening.

Most of the best content on the Internet was created by volunteers, for free, in my experience. The rise of ad-funded content has done more harm than good, overall.

I don't disagree, but a lot of content we enjoy costs more money to produce and host than volunteers can afford. Especially high bandwidth content like video.

> Most of the best content on the Internet was created by volunteers, for free

What content is that? It costs money to host/serve that content at the very minimum.

If it's videos like youtube, etc.. .the content creators absolutely get paid. Most people's blogs have ads to help offset hosting costs.

There might be a few select examples - but in general, somebody's got to pay the bills.

> Pay walls will probably inevitably be the only way quality content gets generated,

Patronage model may be more important for most content types than traditional paywalls, though for some types of content (news, particularly) the interest bias the patronage model creates may be contrary to quality.

Because fuck people who are trying to get paid for their work? I mean, we can't all work 100% for free all the time like you must do.

Oh good, Google abusing their power again.

I guess as long as it's for "good" reasons.

edit: would any downvoters care to explain how google being able to arbitrarily dictate web content is a power they should have?

Google's users don't like popup ads so this will likely make them happier with their search results and make them more loyal Google users.

So why is Google beholden to deliver traffic to websites that use obtrusive popup ads when Google's users don't like it? Is Google somehow morally obligated to ensure a website's revenue model isn't disturbed when trying to provide a better experience for their users?

