tldr; Whether Snowden’s theft was an idealistic attempt to right a wrong, a narcissistic drive to obtain personal recognition, an attempt to weaken the foundations of the surveillance infrastructure in which he worked, or all of the above, by the time he stepped off that Aeroflot jet in Moscow, it had evolved, intentionally or not, into something much simpler and far less admirable. He was disclosing vital national secrets to a foreign power. Conjectures about Snowden’s motives matter less than the undeniable fact that he was greatly assisted in his endeavors by powerful enemies of the United States."
I bet if you had a program where whistle blowers were honored instead of destroyed internally, you'd have less exfiltration of data, and less external whistle blowing.
The 4th amendment has been getting curb stomped for quite a while now, I'm curious as to when it'll be declared deceased. You currently have no expectation of privacy at a border, or too close to a border, or with any data at your phone carrier, or isp, or email provider, so really where does this "persons, houses, papers, and effects," really exist anymore? Hell, even if you think the 5th amendment protects you from being coerced with prison into telling your passwords, it often doesn't.
Maybe I'm missing something, and the 4th amendment is doing a great job somewhere, if it is I could use a reminder, I'm getting jaded.
