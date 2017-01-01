However, I believe it will be at least 20 years before my local municipality will be able to learn from any of these lessons. The planning meetings for any type of development are dominated by those with the time to go to them mid-day: retired people that set up the initial zoning and are dead set against any potential change. The same person who is super concerned about negative impact on property values will in the next sentence rail against those wanting to do development for their "greed."
I really gotta move out of California...
reply
It's not a California thing. As part of my job, I spend a lot of time presenting at public meetings and in my spare time I do a fair amount of advocacy (for various causes) which also results in a lot of time in public meetings. I've been in public meetings in small rural villages and large cities across 30 states. And I've observed the same thing - the folks that attend those meetings tend to be dominated by those affluent enough to take the time to go.
The starkest example of that are public meetings in poor cities where projects will affect large minority areas and yet 95% of the attendees will be affluent folks from the outer suburbs. It's not that the affected folks don't care, it just that when the meeting is held at 2pm or 5pm or even 6pm on a weeknight, they have jobs to go to and they can't make time to attend. The most diverse, well-attended public meetings I've been to have always been held on Saturday afternoons.
I very much doubt a legislator or city council could muster money from Us to spend on places where Those People live, even if it makes financial sense. I would love to be wrong about this.
Affluent neighborhoods are built in a way that cannot be easily improved upon.
Here in Italy the oldest part of the city are usually the most popular and most expensive.
We don't have THAT much land over here and regulation are pretty strict on what you can build and where...
This sounds like the classic "cheap housing has better profit margins so I'm going to buy a bunch of property in a warzone" fallacy that staring at a spreadsheet sometimes leads people into.
It works if you're an investor dedicated to poor neighborhoods, and knows how to handle them. Otherwise, stay away: if you're a Google engineer, you want an investment that a Director at your local university wants to live in, not someone on welfare with a hidden drug problem.
One example(not my tenant): Roaches on the floor, roaches on the wall, 7 kids, windows broken during a fight with the spouse and boarded up with cardboard, and they smoke a lot of pot.
Plus they usually come with capex about to come due for a replacement.
Do the math: $50,000 house; $6000/year in cheap rent; and you're paying more than any reasonable loan. I could buy one on my credit card and probably turn a profit if it was any good. There's a catch you're not thinking of, because even people without money could pool together with this kind of disparity.
However, I believe it will be at least 20 years before my local municipality will be able to learn from any of these lessons. The planning meetings for any type of development are dominated by those with the time to go to them mid-day: retired people that set up the initial zoning and are dead set against any potential change. The same person who is super concerned about negative impact on property values will in the next sentence rail against those wanting to do development for their "greed."
I really gotta move out of California...
reply