My Watch Runs GNU/Linux and It Is Amazing (sam.today)
6 points by BuuQu9hu 33 minutes ago | 1 comment





I run Asteroid OS on the old LG watch (which I also got for free; probably a prime market for this OS). It's still in alpha so it's fairly buggy. But it looks really nice, particularly for being FOSS. It can (in principle) do notifications, weather, and music control. I look forward to them smoothing it all over, but I wear it already.

