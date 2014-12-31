Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Living in Switzerland ruined me for America and its lousy work culture (2016) (getpocket.com)
62 points by hourislate 54 minutes ago | hide | past | web | 31 comments | favorite





I have worked a lot in international teams with many different cultures, but predominantly US. Being born in NL and based in DE currently, it has always amazed me what a low standard of living my american colleagues had compared to us. The elections provided me some more insight into the debate surrounding Bernie Sanders' plans and I just can't understand the seeming lack of understanding of how nice it is to have true (imho) quality of life. Free time, insurance, working roughly 35 hours a week, fresh air, exercise, good food, etc . etc. I don't want to engage any political discussion, and I see similar mindset with some europeans. It somehow just baffles the crap out of me to see people want to, and be proud of, overworking / sitting in a car 2-3 hours a day / breathing polluted air / eating prefab sandwiches or other junkfood. Meanwhile labelling any alternative as 'communism' Had a bit of that for the first few years of my working life. Never again.

reply


> It somehow just baffles the crap out of me to see people want to, and be proud of, overworking / sitting in a car 2-3 hours a day / breathing polluted air / eating prefab sandwiches or other junkfood. Meanwhile labelling any alternative as 'communism' Had a bit of that for the first few years of my working life. Never again

Wtf lol. America isn't necessarily like this. You just had a shit job.

reply


I don't know. I've met tons of software engineers in the US that never work less than 45 hours a week in spite of having only 3 or 4 weeks of vacation a year. It seems kinda ridiculous to me

reply


Junior dev here, but 3-4 weeks of vacation would be an improvement over my current 15 days...

reply


15 days is 3 weeks.

reply


FYI, 15 days is 3 weeks. You must not be a very good developer.

reply


15 days is 3 weeks of vacation...

reply


15 days is 3 weeks.

reply


Isn't 15 days 3 weeks?

reply


America in aggregate most certainly is like that. There are cases where some or all of these things don't apply, but these aren't representative of a typical American worker's experience.

reply


It's much easier to say "portions of America aren't necessarily like this" while also saying "portions of America very much are like this." I know because I used to live in one of the latter parts and now I live in one of the former. Just because your experience doesn't match the experience of the person to whom you are replying doesn't mean that person's perception is wrong.

reply


Yeah, "America" is really a loose union of 50 states with diverse cultures and standards of living.

San Francisco is not like Indianapolis, which is not like Fargo.

reply


Seriously not all jobs are like these. Even part time jobs, it's up to you to find the right place to work.

reply


Your comment reinforces the point mvdwoord made. It ought not be up to a person to find the right job. It is up to society to enforce basic worker protections. Failure to do so leads to exploitation. The U.S. is not as nice a place to live as other rich nations.

reply


that's the culture of most of the country once you get out of Cali and northeast.

also, why should good living standards only apply to those with "elite jobs?" it's a rich country.

reply


Describes the upper middle class DC suburb where I grew up to a T.

reply


LOL Yeah. Sounds like bullshit to me.

reply


I don't dispute your general point, but I'm not sure what Bernie's platform did about "fresh air, exercise, and good food".

Bernie [1] did advocate tighter pollution controls, but "European style" pollution levels, would be a step backwards:

https://www.nytimes.com/2014/12/31/upshot/pollution-around-t...

[1] He (like Hillary) brands himself that way, so I refer to him by his first name.

reply


I lived in Switzerland and now America. I take long, relaxing lunches - it's a good time, midday, to reset. I also take ample "vacation" (in quotes because I'm reachable within an hour or two by phone and email but still out having fun). These parts, I keep, albeit adapted.

I remember Switzerland's "nothing changes so do your duty" attitude. That is caustic when the powerful feel they can reputationally and thus permanently destroy the less powerful. The churn and disruption of American culture is healthier. And, for what it's worth, I prefer New York's mix of old and new architecture to Zürich's centuries-old skyline.

My takeaway from growing up multiculturally is that while there are some cultures that are better at most modern tasks than others, there are multiple cultures differently enabled--each competently, in its own right--for the modern world. These multiple optima perform certain facets, e.g. teamwork or nonlinear social disruption, differently and differently ably. Humanity benefits from this diversity of approaches.

reply


From the comments: > Another article that shows that American exceptionalism is a myth. We can be so much better and we have so much to learn from the rest of the world.

America probably was exceptional at some time in the past. Now, among modern western countries, we are merely an exception.

reply


The description is similar in most of western Europe, while SF/NY wages sure seem tempting, i could never give up all the benefits of Europe for it.. 5-6 weeks vacation beeing a minimum (5 is the law, 6 is the norm) and a 37 hour work week. (Denmark)

reply


> At my former American job, I received 10 days of paid vacation per year, and each of those days came with a sizable portion of guilt if actually used.

ELI5: are employees sometimes (often?) expected to work on their vacation? Or take those days out as extra pay instead? Or is it just that it's never "a good time" to take that holiday?

reply


Previous discussion: https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=9987816

reply


Considering that Swiss politics (especially immigration) makes Donald Trump's policies look downright liberal. I will pass. Switzerland is a tiny (population smaller than NYC) paradise for those privileged to be born there (err scratch that "hold citizenship" Swiss actually don't believe in birthright citizenship) funded by tourism and tax-evasion. Sure they might have a great "work culture" but I would rather take chance on American dream and belief in hard work.

reply


Ah, I remember Chantal, I used to devour her blog [0] documenting her transition to Swiss culture/etc. I used to be crazy about Zurich and wanted to move there, but 2 years of Germany convinced me I will never get used to the German culture. Still an utterly beautiful country, and I would probably still move to Switzerland for a while if I didn't have children.

0: http://www.onebigyodel.com/

reply


Wasn't Venezuela socialized too?

Switzerland sounds awesome; make tons more money there and work fewer hours...why isn't that the norm everywhere if it's so great and works out so well?

Their population is 8 million vs 318 million here in the U.S......

reply


Much money goes around in Switzerland. Let's wait and see what happens now that the bank secret is no more.

reply


Switzerland isn't just a Banking paradise, it's a widely spread misconception that the economic miracle of this country is only related to its bank and tax code. Very obvious by just looking at its balance of trade.

Besides, the Swiss secret has been kinda taken care of by the IRS a few years ago.

One thing tho, is that while wages are extremely high there, the cost of living is extreme too!

reply


Most of the article's way of life/work balance is common across European countries.

Even those that are much worse than Switzerland, still treat their workers better than in US.

reply


The bank secret has defacto been dead for a few years now. There seems to be little impact on the economy or quality of living.

reply


Make no mistake. Switzerland is not comparable to say France, Germany or Italy. The fabric and demographics of western european societies are changing rapidly and wages in France, Germany, Italy are low compared to the US. And it is only going to continue to go downwards from here. As a rule of thumb: yes, the poorest 25% are better of in Europe, everyone else is probably better of in the US.

Disclosure: grew up in Germany and over the past 20 years, i have lived in NYC, Boston, Munich, Geneva, Bucharest.

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: