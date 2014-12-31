reply
Wtf lol. America isn't necessarily like this. You just had a shit job.
San Francisco is not like Indianapolis, which is not like Fargo.
also, why should good living standards only apply to those with "elite jobs?" it's a rich country.
Bernie [1] did advocate tighter pollution controls, but "European style" pollution levels, would be a step backwards:
https://www.nytimes.com/2014/12/31/upshot/pollution-around-t...
[1] He (like Hillary) brands himself that way, so I refer to him by his first name.
I remember Switzerland's "nothing changes so do your duty" attitude. That is caustic when the powerful feel they can reputationally and thus permanently destroy the less powerful. The churn and disruption of American culture is healthier. And, for what it's worth, I prefer New York's mix of old and new architecture to Zürich's centuries-old skyline.
My takeaway from growing up multiculturally is that while there are some cultures that are better at most modern tasks than others, there are multiple cultures differently enabled--each competently, in its own right--for the modern world. These multiple optima perform certain facets, e.g. teamwork or nonlinear social disruption, differently and differently ably. Humanity benefits from this diversity of approaches.
America probably was exceptional at some time in the past. Now, among modern western countries, we are merely an exception.
ELI5: are employees sometimes (often?) expected to work on their vacation? Or take those days out as extra pay instead? Or is it just that it's never "a good time" to take that holiday?
Switzerland sounds awesome; make tons more money there and work fewer hours...why isn't that the norm everywhere if it's so great and works out so well?
Their population is 8 million vs 318 million here in the U.S......
Besides, the Swiss secret has been kinda taken care of by the IRS a few years ago.
One thing tho, is that while wages are extremely high there, the cost of living is extreme too!
Even those that are much worse than Switzerland, still treat their workers better than in US.
Disclosure: grew up in Germany and over the past 20 years, i have lived in NYC, Boston, Munich, Geneva, Bucharest.
