Marijuana use and schizophrenia: New evidence suggests link (medicalnewstoday.com)
6 points by Mz 2 hours ago





Isn't it established since about 25 years that any drug-use can bring onset of schizophrenia in those vulnerable?

In fact it's highly debated by psychiatrists and social workers. They argue that Marijuana consumption forces many to maintain some form of social links which, were it not for Marijuana, they very likely wouldn't (I'm specifically talking about schizophrenia cases here).

