If I read a Dan Brown novel, it’s purely for entertainment purposes. I remember what it was about, and to read it a second time would be of little benefit and even less enjoyment. But then I read George Orwell’s 1984, where the enormous insights I gain from it exceed the enjoyment and make it worth revisiting. The second reading is even more gratifying than the first because I’m able to consolidate my understanding and discover nuances I'd missed on my first reading.
> I think this is a vast oversimplification. I may not remember the details of every book, but I do remember the main themes and elements.
The article:
> Only on a third or fourth reading, he claims, do we start behaving toward a book as we would toward a painting, holding it all in the mind at once.
> Nabokov does not mention forgetting, but it’s clear that this is what he is largely talking about. The physical effort of moving the eyes back and forth remains exactly the same on every reading of a book, nor have I ever found it particularly laborious. What is different on a second and subsequent readings is our growing capacity for retention, for putting things in relation to one another. We know the end of the story now and can see how it is foreshadowed at the beginning, how the strands are spun and gathered together. Rereading Mrs. Dalloway, for example, we are struck on the first page to find the comment “What a lark, what a plunge,” of Clarissa’s sallying forth from her house into the street, aware as we now are that later in the book one of the characters will plunge to his death from an upper window. At once we feel we know the novel better, or at least are more aware of its careful construction. It is gratifying.
Another interesting thing about classical music in particular is that different conductors will emphasize different motifs. Listen to Furtwrangler vs Bernstein conducting the fore-mentioned Ninth, for example. It is like seeing two photographs of the same person: obviously the same body but completely different representations. And each teaches us something different about the Beethoven's intentions and inspiration.
Need to re read it.
Majority of people couldn't care less what our government does as long as they have Netflix, Facebook, and their drug of choice. You should also check out Amusing Ourselves to Death
...
> Nabokov continues his essay, quoting Flaubert: _Comme l’on serait savant si l’on connaissait bien seulement cinq ou sìx livres._ (“What a scholar one might be if one knew well only some half a dozen books.”) The ideal here, it seems, is total knowledge of the book, total and simultaneous awareness of all its contents, total recall. Knowledge, wisdom even, lies in depth, not extension. The book, at once complex and endlessly available for revisits, allows the mind to achieve an act of prodigious control. Rather than submitting ourselves to a stream of information, in thrall to each precarious moment of a single reading, we can gradually come to possess, indeed to memorize, the work outside time.
> Couldn’t there be a hint of irony in Flaubert’s _Comme l’on serait savant..._ (“What a scholar one might be…”)? Is it really wise to renounce all the impressions that a thousand books could bring, all that living, for the wisdom of five or six?
That question has been on my mind lately. I can't speak to fine literature like the author of this article, but with high quality non-fiction, I've found that becoming well-read suits me better than widely-read. By that I mean I've discovered more benefits from reading fewer books deeply than more books superficially. This notion of slowing down and reading less would have been anathema to my younger self.
Breadth first search, then depth on the best matches, in other words.
Perhaps scheduling rereading in a spaced repetition sort of way, like doubling the interval of time before you reread a text every time, might be useful.
The implication is that either lots of breadth with some depth, or lots of depth and some breadth will give you sufficient insight and ontological complexity to attack any reasonable problem.
Which fundamentally was the original meaning (since lost in the early 20th century) of the Ph.D.
I believe this is true simply because most books of the same genre rehash the same set of ideas. Author reference each others works and reach the same conclusions as their predecessors.
The benefits of reading outside your regular genre can't be underestimated.
Also, can you recommend some of your favorite non-fiction books? I've read most of the popular ones and while re-reading some of them is on my mind, would still love to have something new in the pipeline.
Time is the great equalizer.
I don't feel good about re-reading because there are tons of similar books which can explain things in intriguing way to leave a lasting impression. Unless I run out of options in that category, reading more seems a better choice.
I think that if you are reading to better yourself professionally however, there is good reason to revisit old topics since a few more percentage points of understanding might make a big difference when it comes to job performance relative to others in your field. This idea is probably best on display in athletics. Take baseball. The difference in skill between a minor league baseball player and one playing in the MLB relative to the skill level of the broader population is minuscule. However, to make any money playing baseball you have to be in the .000001% of the talent pool and thus it is worth it for minor league ball players to spend a great deal of time for just a few points boost in there batting average.
Agreed, and I can't help but wonder if an exploration of that topic would have been more worthwhile.
