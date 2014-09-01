There's a good writeup here:
https://arstechnica.com/science/2014/09/the-little-known-sov...
...but the tl;dr is: no power, no automated docking system, no life support, no onboard computers, and it was so cold that all the station's water supplies had frozen.
They got it working; Dzhanibekov ended up staying on the station for 110 days...
It's like those hollywood space stories.... Only real.
And then... A station-to-station transfer?!? That must be really hard. I mean, I'm no astronaut, but even in KSP it's a hard operation. Can't even begin to imagine what kind of skills and calculations that required.
Both stations need to be on sinilar altitudes I guess? Otherwise the amount of fuel needed would be prohibitive, no?
Could any one shed sone light on this manouver? I mean, if that's the only obe time this has been done it's probably because it' very hard and I'm guessing it's not something terribly useful. Or is it?
Any write ups on this?
http://ctb.ru/en/films/salyut-7/
[1] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Wxhv6GOLZqE
[2] https://www.goodreads.com/book/show/20633100
Re station-to-station transfers: Mir and Salyut 7 both had the same orbital inclinations (probably deliberately) of 51.5°; Mir's apoapsis was about 360km, Salyut 7's was about 250km. So a transfer would be relatively cheap. The vehicle was a Soyuz T only had about 320m/s of delta-V, which was also needed for rendezvous and deorbit, so it would have to be.
I think this was the only station-to-station transfer ever done. It was probably only feasible because they were in the same orbital plane.
(Although I'm a little surprised they didn't build Mir using Salyut-7 as a core module. Even if they ditched the module later as it wore out, it'd provide power, attitude control and automated docking.)
According to the article this was indeed the only station-to-station transfer, and although very cool I am not sure exactly why would you do it except for some emergency or for building up a new station out of parts from others like you suggested.
Do you have any idea what use would there be for a s-to-s transfer? I'm guessing it's more expensive and dangerous than launching a specific mission from Earth, so the use would be limited. Maybe to test some emergency procedure a-la Gravity (the movie)?
It would be really cool if there was some other big space station so that this would be something to think about... but oh well, I guess having the ISS will have to suffice for now.... It's not like I have the money to build my own unfortunately :(
Math Overflow must be one of the most extreme examples of successful communication on a narrow topic between people at widely different levels of fame/skill.
However, I'm left a little confused at the end, by this:
> The process then repeats itself (imagine a marble rolling frictionlessly between two equally tall hills, starting from a position very close to the peak of one of the hills).
But it's not really just two hills, I think. It must be two hills in a closed space, because you can get from one peak to the other in either direction. Yes?
Also, back in physical reality, I wonder whether the periodic axis rotation continues in the same direction, once a small perturbation gets it started. Or whether the direction of axis rotation randomly changes. Anyone know?
When I saw this thread, I was sure that it would be something about orbital mechanics or the Coriolis effect. But no, it seems.
* For each M-mass, the centrifugal-vector lies along the x-axis.
* For each m-mass, the centrifugal-vector lies along the z-axis.
* For each centrifugal-vector, the magnitude is proportional to "the point-mass's distance from the disk's axis-of-rotation (the y-axis)". Since the m-masses move along a unit circle in the yz-plane, their magnitudes vary.
E.g. an m-mass which starts at (0, .9, .1) will accelerate towards (0, 0, 1) then deccelerate towards (0, -.9, .1). Then it will retrace its path. This results in oscillation between (0, .9, .1) and (0, -.9, .1) along a semi-circle in the yz-plane.
N.b. no oscillation will occur if an m-mass starts at exactly (0, 1, 0).
Basically the rotation of any 3D rigid object can be reduced to the rotation of an equivalent ellipsoid. The lengths of the three principle axes of the ellipsoid determine the moment of intertia around that axis.
For the case where the three principle axes are different lengths, the rotation is only stable around the smallest and biggest axis.
Ie, in a tennis racket you can easily spin the racket around the axis of the handle, and also the axis that is perpendicular to the plane of the netting.
But the racket won't easily spin in the axis perpendicular to these two.
We saw this as a demo in my undergrad classical mechanics class using a book (where the three axis are a bit easier to see since a book is more uniform).
I think it's interesting to see the difference between stackoverflow and reddit explanations and content in general.
On stackoverflow you have (purported) experts talking to experts, and the voting system seems to bias towards answers with lots of technical details and difficult terms. Reddit is exactly the opposite.
SO is great for answers in your area of expertise, but when you just want to understand the basics, reddit bubbles up some really good explanations.
Perhaps the answer is the same: It's just age. But then if X Overflow already existed, why create a redundant x.stackexchange.com?
Does anyone know of any other cases with two similar but distinct SX communities?
askubuntu.com and unix.stackexchange.com
vi.stackexchange.com and emacs.stackexchange.com
stackoverflow.com and codereview.stackexchange.com
A few years ago, SE stopped supporting the 1.0 sites, and Math Overflow decided to join the Stack Exchange network. They're still somewhat special, e.g. they have the right to leave the SE network again, if they would want to.
