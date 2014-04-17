Hacker News
new
|
comments
|
show
|
ask
|
jobs
|
submit
login
Microsoft Experiments Tab Experience on File Explore, Other Apps on Windows 10
(
slashdot.org
)
14 points
by
techpp
11 months ago
|
hide
|
past
|
web
|
favorite
|
1 comment
AlexeyBrin
11 months ago
All I want from them is tabs in Explorer and Terminal (the Windows console). This could boost productivity.
Applications are open for YC Summer 2018
Guidelines
|
FAQ
|
Support
|
API
|
Security
|
Lists
|
Bookmarklet
|
Legal
|
Apply to YC
|
Contact
Search: