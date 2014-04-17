Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Microsoft Experiments Tab Experience on File Explore, Other Apps on Windows 10 (slashdot.org)
14 points by techpp 11 months ago



All I want from them is tabs in Explorer and Terminal (the Windows console). This could boost productivity.




