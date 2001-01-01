http://math.ucr.edu/home/baez/platonic.html
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/120-cell
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2s4TqVAbfz4
Is the future of the Pentagon the Dodecahedron?
Though with the military budget, rerouting the river shouldn't be that hard to do. But the river also constitutes the boundary between Virginia and DC, so there may be political problems with that.
And indeed, the building was bombed from the air in 2001. One wonders if the 9/11 hijackers would've chosen it as a target if it wasn't so easy to pick out by eye.
"But as a symbol... As a symbol, I can be incorruptible, everlasting." - The Batman
Pretty sure that impression is government in general: elected politicians, pensioned workers, IRS, public utilities, etc.
[1] https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Detlev-Rohwedder-Haus
There is a good book on the topic by Richard Overy, The Bombing War.
It left me with the impression that the bombing morphed into vindictive civilian punishiment.
That's when Ruby overtook Larry Wall's language, right?
Inserting the clearly implied "hostile" before "foreign army", that's still off by more than a century, since we had one in 1916, even if we only consider the CONUS and so exclude some things in WWII.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Mexican_response_to_Hurricane_...
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Amerika_Bomber
Building something with significantly more range than a B-29 (which at that time existed as preliminary blueprints only) was something they knew the Germans were nowhere near.
Why do the USA press and people insist that if it's famous in the US it's famous in the rest of the world? I only guess it looks like a pentagon but for non-English speaking countries (most of the world) I wouldn't say it's one of the most recognizable buildings.
Just do a quick google search (probably with anonymous browsing/VPN?) of "famous buildings" and you'll see it's nowhere near them.
Edit: if you can read this (English + HN) you and your friends/family are most likely not part of the rest of the world, but I agree that I messed up confusing famous with recognizable.
I'd say that as famous buildings go, the Pentagon is up near the top of my passive vocabulary - instantly recognizable and nameable. Washington, D.C. is rich in those.
But actively? No. If tasked with naming ten or twenty world famous buildings, I simply wouldn't think of it. Eiffel Tower, Sydney Opera House, the Pantheon (oh yes), and somehow, Word Trade Center, even if it is no more, but no Pentagon would occur to me.
[Edit: The usual typos]
I'm curious as to what other instantly recognizable and nameable buildings are in Washington D.C. to a non-American. I can think of the Pentagon and the White House. I can't really think of any others I would think a non-American would immediately recognize and be able to name. The Capitol, maybe? The Washington Monument?
I'm also wondering, with time, if the rebuilt World Trade Center will become just as recognizable. It certainly is striking in the Manhattan skyline, but it just doesn't seem "the same" to me for some reason I can't put my finger on.
The Washington Monument (the big obelisk thing?), the White House, and the Pentagon -- the last as much because it's used in the news in the same way that "10 Downing Street" is, but unlike a London street, the Pentagon is a unique, distinctive structure.
I do know the difference :-)
Why do certain non-Americans insist on acting like our famous stuff isn't? It's ok if people know some of our stuff, it doesn't diminish you.
There's a difference between being "an attraction" and "recognizable".
Same applies to lesser-known Frank Gehry buildings, as one example. Many people might know the Guggenheim Bilbao, but might look at the much less well-known DZ Bank building in Berlin and think "that must be a Gehry!"
And films, don't forget the films. That is probably how most people know of The Pentagon.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Saint_Basil%27s_Cathedral
So, yeah, it can indicate sarcasm, but it can also indicate the exact opposite. It oral communication, tone would usually disambiguate between the two intents.
Wait for it ...
/s
e.g. http://math.stackexchange.com/questions/2121175/is-it-possib...
http://stackoverflow.com/questions/749264/covering-earth-wit...
"Because that was the shape of its originally intended building site" is so delightfully mundane.
don't overlook the obvious
https://upload.wikimedia.org/wikipedia/commons/e/eb/Castel-S...
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Fort_Sumter#/media/File:Fort_S...
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Fort_McHenry#/media/File:Fort_...
So kind of like software, then.
They wrote the pentagon in Scala?
That isn't the case for the Pentagon. It's not a single, simple, unbroken structure and does not meaningfully benefit from that premise. The Pentagon is a lot of building segments connecting to form a shape. It would be equally strong as a whole had it been built in the shape of a rectangle or square.