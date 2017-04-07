Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Microsoft’s Surface Pro 5 Said to Move to Intel Kaby Lake Processors (techcrunch.com)
41 points by artsandsci 1 hour ago | 33 comments





Anyone on HN using a Surface Pro 4 regularly? What are your thoughts after having it for an extended time?

(I read quite a few reviews when they first came out, but I'm always curious to know how those products feel after being used consistently for a long period of time)

I've been using it now for about 6 months now. I used to be a windows user, switched to a macbook pro for 5 years and then switched back a surface pro because I didn't want to spend a ridiculous amount of money on a mediocre apple machine. (I know, I know..I'm paying for the software as well, but I heard good things about Microsoft's new machine and I wanted to give it a fair shot. Supporting competition is good right?)

Bash for Windows support has gotten significantly better over the past few months (I'm on the slow lane developer release path but everyone should get all these updates in the upcoming creator's update). I've been amazed at how much Microsoft is looking to help developers and I'm reasonably confident that things are going to get much better over the next few years.

As a far as non work activities go (email, browsing, watching movies etc) it's an amazing tablet. It has a ridiculously good battery life. The detachability is really convenient - I start reading something on the laptop, and if it's a long article, I detach it and take it some place more comfortable. Same goes for movies.

One of the biggest disadvantage is the hinge. You can't tilt the screen up beyond a certain amount. If you're tall, you'll find it annoying if you don't have a good desk setup. Then there's the occasional app that doesn't support the super high res, so things look extremely tiny. Unfortunately VLC belongs in this category, but it's manageable.

As far as work activities go, it works great for me. I use Sublime to write react and flask apps and everything works fine. Occasionally there'll be an issue but the WSL community is pretty active and you can find an answer/workaround. So far I don't regret my decision.

The biggest overall downside for is the touchpad. It feels like the mac one but doesn't work as well. It's 90% there but sometimes it's not as responsive or as sensitive. I played with the settings and still can't get it to work quite as well.

My 2c

VLC has fixes for Windows 10's high dpi modes if you want to try running a nightly. You could also try MPC-HC. I think it works pretty well if you load in larger toolbar button images: https://trac.mpc-hc.org/wiki/Toolbar_images

The Windows store version of VLC has a much better tablet interface, I find. No disc support, but not really a problem for Surfaces

I use mine for work and personal stuff regularly, in preference of a mbp 15 retina. The otherwise amazing screen got cracked the first week, and I've lost the pen stylus, but I use it mainly for web & HPC dev, both requiring mainly SSH, MS office, a browser.

It's pretty much great and I can carry it everywhere. It's also silent and cold unless I'm compiling with make -j4.

I found WSL to be impressive engineering feat but ultimately uninstalled it, in preference of Docker.

There's a bit less polish than mac on the basic apps, but I find mac is an uncanny valley toward linux, and I actually prefer either funky Windows cmd.exe or true linux in Docker. I'm also guaranteed that stuff written for Win 95 still works, whereas the opposite seems true for mac (was written for 10.n-1? oh well, wait for the update for 10.n).

Oh btw, Ubuntu runs just fine, but since I use netflix sometimes, without closing all the linux VMs in which work is done, I jsut stick to Windows.

The type cover is also really well done. It's magnetic (like the power plug): you can pull it off and put it back on without looking or thinking much; it just works perfectly every time.

Finally, a great touch is the usb port on the adapter charges my phone in ~15 minutes from empty. It can also power a Rpi.

I had tried for awhile thinking I could get by on Bash for Windows & Vagrant, but there were a lot of headaches and I ended up returning it and getting myself a Lenovo I could run Linux on.

But if Windows itself wouldn't be a problem for you, I think it's a fantastic machine

Have you tried with creator's update? I found the experience much, MUCH better. It's on 16.04, and all of the quirks/bugs I had with the original WSL have been fixed.

+1 : It's absolutely night and day.

There's no support for Surface with Linux desktop natively? I thought the hardware would be pretty mainstream, drivers-wise.

The support seems quite good actually. I haven't used it personally, but I use a Huawei Matebook (with Arch) hence looked around for kernel patches and touch support – only thing not working for me is hardware buttons and the fingerprint scanner, but there is a patch for hardware buttons on the SP. Lot's of activity on https://www.reddit.com/r/SurfaceLinux/

From what I understand, and this is just what I've read, the Pro 4 has keyboard and touchpad issues (Fedora 25). There are a bunch of kernel patches available but I'm not sure if they resolve the issues.

If anyone with actual experience could add to this, that would be great. It does look like a great combo.

With Ubuntu 16, this worked out of the box, no issues. The main problem I found was hidpi scaling, which is in no way unique to the surface.

The typecover 4 is naively supported since kernel 4.10.

I found WSL is a neat idea but still has too many rough egdes (note though it's still beta); working with just Vagrant or Docker, on the other hand, works quite well.

Care to elaborate? what kind of headaches?

(I've been using Linux exclusively for the past 15 years and first thought about going back to Windows because of Surface and WSL)

Love it. Visual Studio runs great on it and it is portable enough to bring it with you everywhere. Because of that, it makes for great note taking, as well. The only downside I have found is RDP. The Surface Pro 4 is at such a high resolution that the remote screen is TINY. There are some kludgy work-arounds... but if you are over 30, you'll be holding the machine about two inches from your face when RDP-ing. If RDP isn't a big part of your day, it's otherwise great.

Doesn't RDP just scale to the resolution of your machine? I have a monitor at home @2560p and when I remote to my desktop at work @1080p it scales up to 2560p. Maybe the remote machine can't drive that?

I use a Surface Book regularly and my wife uses a Surface Pro 4. Both are great at what they are: portable computers.

I had purchased my Book in part as an experiment to determine if a relatively small laptop could actually replace my desktop workstations. Unfortunately the answer to that question remains no. I had been expecting to find the 16 GB the most significant challenge. But before I could even face that, the truly important limitation in my use case is the Surface Book's inability to power two 4K monitors at 60 Hz—with or without its internal display enabled.

Thus my Surface Book assumed its role as my mobile computer. When at home or at the office, I use a normal workstation. When on the go or in a meeting, I'll use my Surface Book.

Upsides:

* Amazing screens, aside from the glossy surface. The pixel density (267 DPI) is astonishing and the color accuracy is superb.

* Touch screen / tablet mode. Can be a nice media consumption device, although these are devices for productivity first.

* Reasonably good performance. I have no complaints for my use-case. Starts and runs fast.

* Good battery life. Though, I don't tend to stress my portable computers with extremely long use away from an AC adapter.

* Good keyboards. The Surface Book is obviously a little nicer here, but the Surface Pro 4's keyboard is surprisingly good for a tablet-cover form factor.

* Good trackpads.

* Good overall fit and finish.

* Windows 10 looks nice and more or less works well enough.

The downsides:

* Did not deliver on the two 4K display promise that was featured several times in the 2015 unveiling video. (Caveat: The Surface Pro 4 can power two 4K displays at 60 Hz by attaching one to the dock and one to the tablet itself; meanwhile, the Surface Book—which has a discrete CPU, mind you—cannot.)

* Magnesium coat/painting can wear down over time. I've had mine since launch and an underlying brighter chrome color is visible on some of the edges.

* Initial launch was plagued by bad firmware and many software glitches. This has been resolved.

* Glossy screen. Tablet computers from the early 2000s had matte screens making them easier to view in the real world where you have light. (Note: the Surface displays look amazing if you have a very dark office.)

* Windows 10. Microsoft still needs to get serious about giving users privacy options. The latest effort they've made there has only confirmed some fears. Not allowing users to opt-out of the telemetry seems utterly hostile to users.

* Limited to 16 GB. Would like to see a Surface Book Pro with at least 32 GB.

I bought my Surface Pro 3 when it came out years ago and the SP5 is a done deal. I consider the money already spent...

I'm glad they didn't move to ARM for the Surface. I bought my mom one for Christmas to replace her iPad 1 (her main computer at the time) and she loves it. Having arthritis, a touchscreen hybrid works really well for her. Not having full access to Windows apps (because of ARM) would probably make it a non-starter though.

The Surface family started with both ARM and x86 models. The x86-based Pro was the only one that met with any success. The non-Pro Surface used NVidia Tegra for the first two generations before switching to Intel Atom.

Regarding the full access to apps on ARM:

http://www.theverge.com/2016/12/7/13866936/microsoft-windows...

They tried that with "Surface RT" and it was a total market failure.

Didn't Surface go the other way? They started with the ARM-based Surface and the Intel-based Surface Pro in the Windows 8 era, but seem to have stopped iterating on ARM-based designs.

That's what the windows on ARM version is supposed to solve.

That was Windows RT, and I don't think Surface has had ARM versions since 2-3 years ago.

Any future ARM Windows devices will have full compatibility with all programs.

> Any future ARM Windows devices will have full compatibility with all programs.

How would they pull off that miracle? Emulating Intel on an ARM chip would be sllloooowwwwwww.

reply


http://www.theverge.com/2016/12/8/13881800/microsoft-demonst...

reply


reply


It does not seem slow here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=A_GlGglbu1U.

I read somewhere it would be a binary translator. As you have the WinAPI calls natively on ARM, they translate x86 to ARM on the fly and store the result. Not sure if that's true or not.

I would've been more interested in seeing a quad-core Ryzen version, especially instead of the dual-core Intel Surface 5 models.

reply


