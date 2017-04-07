(I read quite a few reviews when they first came out, but I'm always curious to know how those products feel after being used consistently for a long period of time)
Bash for Windows support has gotten significantly better over the past few months (I'm on the slow lane developer release path but everyone should get all these updates in the upcoming creator's update). I've been amazed at how much Microsoft is looking to help developers and I'm reasonably confident that things are going to get much better over the next few years.
As a far as non work activities go (email, browsing, watching movies etc) it's an amazing tablet. It has a ridiculously good battery life. The detachability is really convenient - I start reading something on the laptop, and if it's a long article, I detach it and take it some place more comfortable. Same goes for movies.
One of the biggest disadvantage is the hinge. You can't tilt the screen up beyond a certain amount. If you're tall, you'll find it annoying if you don't have a good desk setup. Then there's the occasional app that doesn't support the super high res, so things look extremely tiny. Unfortunately VLC belongs in this category, but it's manageable.
As far as work activities go, it works great for me. I use Sublime to write react and flask apps and everything works fine. Occasionally there'll be an issue but the WSL community is pretty active and you can find an answer/workaround. So far I don't regret my decision.
The biggest overall downside for is the touchpad. It feels like the mac one but doesn't work as well. It's 90% there but sometimes it's not as responsive or as sensitive. I played with the settings and still can't get it to work quite as well.
My 2c
It's pretty much great and I can carry it everywhere. It's also silent and cold unless I'm compiling with make -j4.
I found WSL to be impressive engineering feat but ultimately uninstalled it, in preference of Docker.
There's a bit less polish than mac on the basic apps, but I find mac is an uncanny valley toward linux, and I actually prefer either funky Windows cmd.exe or true linux in Docker. I'm also guaranteed that stuff written for Win 95 still works, whereas the opposite seems true for mac (was written for 10.n-1? oh well, wait for the update for 10.n).
Oh btw, Ubuntu runs just fine, but since I use netflix sometimes, without closing all the linux VMs in which work is done, I jsut stick to Windows.
The type cover is also really well done. It's magnetic (like the power plug): you can pull it off and put it back on without looking or thinking much; it just works perfectly every time.
Finally, a great touch is the usb port on the adapter charges my phone in ~15 minutes from empty. It can also power a Rpi.
But if Windows itself wouldn't be a problem for you, I think it's a fantastic machine
If anyone with actual experience could add to this, that would be great. It does look like a great combo.
(I've been using Linux exclusively for the past 15 years and first thought about going back to Windows because of Surface and WSL)
I had purchased my Book in part as an experiment to determine if a relatively small laptop could actually replace my desktop workstations. Unfortunately the answer to that question remains no. I had been expecting to find the 16 GB the most significant challenge. But before I could even face that, the truly important limitation in my use case is the Surface Book's inability to power two 4K monitors at 60 Hz—with or without its internal display enabled.
Thus my Surface Book assumed its role as my mobile computer. When at home or at the office, I use a normal workstation. When on the go or in a meeting, I'll use my Surface Book.
Upsides:
* Amazing screens, aside from the glossy surface. The pixel density (267 DPI) is astonishing and the color accuracy is superb.
* Touch screen / tablet mode. Can be a nice media consumption device, although these are devices for productivity first.
* Reasonably good performance. I have no complaints for my use-case. Starts and runs fast.
* Good battery life. Though, I don't tend to stress my portable computers with extremely long use away from an AC adapter.
* Good keyboards. The Surface Book is obviously a little nicer here, but the Surface Pro 4's keyboard is surprisingly good for a tablet-cover form factor.
* Good trackpads.
* Good overall fit and finish.
* Windows 10 looks nice and more or less works well enough.
The downsides:
* Did not deliver on the two 4K display promise that was featured several times in the 2015 unveiling video. (Caveat: The Surface Pro 4 can power two 4K displays at 60 Hz by attaching one to the dock and one to the tablet itself; meanwhile, the Surface Book—which has a discrete CPU, mind you—cannot.)
* Magnesium coat/painting can wear down over time. I've had mine since launch and an underlying brighter chrome color is visible on some of the edges.
* Initial launch was plagued by bad firmware and many software glitches. This has been resolved.
* Glossy screen. Tablet computers from the early 2000s had matte screens making them easier to view in the real world where you have light. (Note: the Surface displays look amazing if you have a very dark office.)
* Windows 10. Microsoft still needs to get serious about giving users privacy options. The latest effort they've made there has only confirmed some fears. Not allowing users to opt-out of the telemetry seems utterly hostile to users.
* Limited to 16 GB. Would like to see a Surface Book Pro with at least 32 GB.
http://www.theverge.com/2016/12/7/13866936/microsoft-windows...
Any future ARM Windows devices will have full compatibility with all programs.
How would they pull off that miracle? Emulating Intel on an ARM chip would be sllloooowwwwwww.
...You were saying?
