Why I will not exercise my GitLab stock options… (medium.com)
86 points by msc101 2 hours ago | hide | past | web | 28 comments | favorite





Anyone who just cares about the numbers: he was given options of 45,000 shares, of which 15,000 had vested. These 15,000, or 0.0833% of the company, were available to him at $0.27/share, or $4,050 total. So he had the opportunity to buy 0.0833% of the company at a $4.8MM valuation. Given that they recently raised $20MM at an undefined valuation it really says something that he chose not to exercise the options. I really recommend you all read the post.

Also, damn, that email from the CEO about his private Twitter. That's completely out of line.

For those of you that didn't read the article, the CEO called him out about a specific tweet (on a personal account with only 146 followers) where he linked to GitLab's page on Github for crying out loud.

> Damn, that email from the CEO about his private Twitter. That's completely out of line.

It regarded his professional work on GitLab: https://twitter.com/suprnova32/status/720396175954698240

I think it's completely appropriate that he link instead to GitLab for such a thing, and I think it's remarkable that he didn't think the same. This isn't like the ad world, where if your customer is Coke you can't be seen drinking a Pepsi in public (which I agree is crazy): he was posting about GitLab itself, linking to their GitHub mirror instead of to their own site, which completely undermines the GitLab position.

Not commenting on whether or not this was "right/wrong", but it's worth noting that the GitHub contributor page is showing something different than the GitLab contributor page (adds vs. commits). If adds is what he wanted to show, GitHub may have been the only place to show that.

It's also worth noting that if you search Google for GitLab source code, GitHub is the first thing that comes up. To an uninformed outsider, it looks like GitHub is where GitLab development happens.

It may not have been the best thing to do, but I don't think this tweet "completely undermines the GitLab position".

Why is GitLab even using Github?

https://github.com/gitlabhq

There doesn't appear to be a GitLab equivalent. And that still doesn't change that it was his personal Twitter with 146 followers. The Tweet got one single like. "Undermining the GitLab position" with a Tweet that has one like seems ridiculous.

If a tweet like that can undermine their position then the tweet itself is the least of their problems.

I didnt really see anything here of any real substance, other than OP strangely thinks that twitter is private, and that the CEO rightly advised him to link to their own product instead of their competitors. I cant really see how thats a "run in" with the CEO.

All the other cultural issues he seems to bemoaning are all consequences of growth in a startup. Information flow gets harder with more people.

As far as the CMO moving on to github, that certainly doesn't seem to be all that sinister of an indictment. If you have experience in marketing a developer tool to developers and software businesses, you're probably going to leverage that experience getting a job marketing a developer tool to developers and software businesses.

The one thing he's likely right about is that there probably isnt enough market to actually chase, github has a huge piece of it already and hasn't been able to liquidate, so its not obvious where their growth is going to come from besides eating away githubs marketshare. But thats probably why they seem to be pivoting more towards a holistic tool set that is bigger than version control (like the atlassian example). But only time, execution, and a whole lot of luck with show how it all pans out.

I think the run-in referred to something different than the tweet.

> After the run-in happened, I decided to lay low and focus on the job. I even stopped posting on Twitter, because the CEO already had questioned me about what I was writing.

>As far as the CMO moving on to github

I think the implication was the CMO was fired and that was a poor decision, highlighted by her being snapped up by their competitor.

Either that or the CMO was obviously not happy at the company in some way.

The GitLab exec team is probably pretty happy to be reading this blog post. Because Patricio isn't exercising his stock options they will return to the option pool, where they are available for re-allocation to new hires.

0.1% of a Series B company is the entire four-year grant for a new engineer, or several sales / operations folks.

don't burn bridges, bro.

I feel for this guy. I was an extremely early employee at a startup, and when I left I was faced with the decision of whether or not to buy exercise my stock options. Eventually I declined to exercise them.

Telling your friends that you don't value the thing you've all been pouring your life into is tough. It feels like you're insulting them. Esp when there's still money in the bank and the investors don't know what you know about the company. But I saw the writing on the wall. The ship was sinking and I couldn't get them to plug the leak.

Ultimately I decided that I'd rather give up my lottery ticket and be happy. Turned out I ended up happy and much better off financially and emotionally. As always there's a relevant xkcd: https://xkcd.com/1768/

As companies grow, their politics changes. It's a fact of life. You want to keep working at a startup, quit and go find a job at another startup.

If this bitch-fest affects his career at all, it won't be in a good way.

I've seen more than one developer lose their jobs over politics. One guy, I've seen sabotage job after job over his idealism. I try to help him but you can't teach political savvy to an unwilling student. He hears and understands me, then goes and does the exact opposite of what I tell him to do. And it has exactly the effect I predicted.

I maintain that the biggest reason developers can't get ahead is because they don't have the stomach for politics.

You should be protected by the dutch law. If you are an employee, you basically cannot be fired if you didn't do anything outrageous.

> You should be protected by the dutch law. If you are an employee, you basically cannot be fired if you didn't do anything outrageous.

Unfortunately, as a contractor, you do not have these protections. Given that the entire company is remote, only a tiny percentage of the people that work at GitLab are actually employees, and they take full advantage of that.

On paper he was a contractor, not an employee.

This presents a question I've had for a while. Suppose I want a small number of units (say the 15000 he has here) in a company that's pre-IPO, is there a standardized agreement for me to buy it from him?

While his past employer probably has right of first refusal on the units, wouldn't he still come out ahead if I wanted to pay him, say, $10000 for the 15000 units?

Could they have legally pre-emptively blocked the sale? Are there standard agreements where I could take ownership of the value behind those units without having full ownership or voting rights?

Disclosure: I work at EquityZen, a marketplace for pre-IPO shares

Every company has different transfer restrictions on their shares/options. Yes they could legally block the sale if their by-laws or the share grant agreement allows it. We have somewhat standardized agreements for transferring shares at EquityZen, and we get company approval for all deals.

Usually companies have a clause where they have the first right to buy the stock options back before you offer them for sale to anyone else. Employee stock options are sort of intended to be NODROP, and if they want to make shares available on like second market, they need to create a pool of shares specifically for that.

And when they exercise that right, they'd be able to buy them back at the strike price?

No, they would buy it back at the price that the buyer had offered. In your example, $10000 for the 15000 units.

So, Japan also collects taxes on the price of stock you don't sell.

Do most countries do this? I always thought it was a US only thing.

Give them to ESO fund so someone can take the risk to make a buck off of the options!

Its a good deal and nobody cares about your emotions. (ESO fund just fronts the capital for you to buy the shares you are entitled to, and makes a separate contract entitling them to some profits, risk free for you)

Silly to spend that much of your life just to weigh $4000 or so and write a blog post the circumstances leading up to that decision, when there's infrastructure to remove the decision making process out of it.

Glad I read this before we plunged into EE. It will please the Trello lovers.

reply


Make sure you look at Phabricator, too. It's great and the dev team is highly professional.

Has a Trello-like work board, good project management and - most importantly - a sane and highly optimized workflow that works very well for a number of large companies and open source projects.

I'll just link to another comment of mine: https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=13939608

Happy to answer any questions! (give it a few hours though)

As someone who knows the CEO of GitLab, I can say nothing but amazing things about him. (Even reading through this article, you'll find nothing in it that casts a negative light on the CEO.)

I'm sure there's a ton left out, and this seems like a bitter hit piece rather than a well-thought-out, balanced critique of a company.

> Even reading through this article, you'll find nothing in it that casts a negative light on the CEO.

I definitely got a negative light about the CEO from this, and that doesn't include the poor culture which is arguably the CEO's responsibility.

