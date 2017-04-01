Hacker News
new
|
comments
|
show
|
ask
|
jobs
|
submit
login
Kotlin/Native Tech Preview: Kotlin Without a VM
(
jetbrains.com
)
16 points
by
essh
1 hour ago
|
hide
|
past
|
web
|
2 comments
|
favorite
jorgemf
10 minutes ago
Using kotlin in web pages, client side and server side could be a big win. You could be able to use exactly the same language in all you stack. Although programming for the frontend will be different than programming for the backend, the fact that any of them can review the code of the others is great. You could also move resources in peak times to help a little.
reply
meddlepal
8 minutes ago
This is great! I've adopted Kotlin as my go-to JVM language but being able to write code that outputs native binaries for things like CLI tools would be huge and may serve as a strong competitor to Go as a pragmatic, but well designed language.
reply
Guidelines
|
FAQ
|
Support
|
API
|
Security
|
Lists
|
Bookmarklet
|
DMCA
|
Apply to YC
|
Contact
Search:
reply