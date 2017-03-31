Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Shutting down CodePlex (microsoft.com)
50 points by Permit 2 hours ago





I actually consider this a Bad Thing. Monosystems are not a desirable thing, and nobody (except GitHub) wants a world where all open source projects are hosted on GitHub. Now, Git itself being a DVCS mitigates the downsides of this a little bit, but still... I think it's better to live in a world where you can use GitHub, Bitbucket, CodePlex, GitLab, SourceForge, etc., instead of narrowing things down to pretty much just GitHub.

Nothing against GH per-se... we're paying customers and fairly happy with their service. But I still don't want to see their competition going away.

I don't disagree with you at all. The competition between GitHub, GitLab, and BitBucket spurs creativity and is a good thing.

However, let's not fool ourselves: services like Codeplex, Google Code, or Sourceforge, that are not updated or providing new value, are going to be left behind and abandoned. In other words, their continued service wasn't providing any value, to their users or "competitors", because they weren't evolving.

I would rather people put their open source project on a code hosting service that is someone's priority, not just one that exists and is useless.

To expand on your point, this CodePlex post mentions there were 350 projects with commits in the last 30 days. I'd venture to guess that number was much larger for GitHub. The people have voted on which service provides the most value.

Might actually look into doing a quick script and checking this out.. It'd be interesting to look at. Plus I may only be able to scrape public projects, where private repositories may account for some large amount of the real number since those are typically paid for (except for Student accounts, afaik).

This is key, I think. Codeplex feels like abandonware to me. All the important Microsoft projects have migrated to GitHub, where all the active development is happening. Perhaps this also screws over some people who wish to stay on Codeplex, but I can imagine it was just a cost to Microsoft. No use in having something which only costs you money lingering around.

Agreed. CodePlex and to a lesser extent Google Code both felt less like competing products and more like MS and Google just wanted to have a code hosting presence to advertise that they "do" open source.

Neither offered much that couldn't be provided with barebones cheap hosting and a Gitlab install, and my impression as an outsider was thatneither really improved over time.

TBH, GitHub and BitBucket may not offer too much over GitLab any more either, but they are at least improving their products all the time and there's a sort of trendy network effect in using them that didn't exist for CodePlex or Google Code.

> I actually consider this a Bad Thing

This.Competition is good. The less competition, the less insentive Github will have to improve their product.

But Microsoft didn't put a lot of effort into making CodePlex user friendly either (just like google code back then). What makes Github great is that it is fairly easy to get started with, fairly easy to use and to navigate.

This is a great example of how to perform a successful wind-down. The win for monoculture isn't great for us, but at least they're shutting down gracefully.

I'm not one to usually defend Microsoft, but this is a sad day. This increases the world's reliance on fewer and fewer developer-collaboration systems like Github. But, if you're set on hosting your own, it isn't so bad these days. Gogs, Gitea, GitLab and Fossil will continue to push on.

If you're going to rely on these external third-parties, please do consider self-hosting your own mirrors of your repositories.

Thankfully, git makes this kind of thing astoundingly easy compared to the bad-ole-days of RCS and CVS. There's no excuse not to maintain your own local backups.

I think it comes down to two things:

1 - CodePlex was a more elegant repo for a more civilized age and hasn't really kept pace with the features people want.

2 - Microsoft doesn't really benefit from keeping it open anymore and MS is realizing they can reap many of the benefits of collaboration without all the overhead by just using Github.

Github has the marketshare, but there are other options. Gitlab for example seems to be moving in the right direction and I'm excited to see what they do in the next two years or so.

I don't see how you come up with this stuff. Codeplex was simply uglier than Github, that's it. Both graphical design wise and interaction design wise.

It's great that they'll keep an archive. I sometimes find random stuff for rare asp.net cases on codeplex

Does GitHub charge companies when keeping only opensource code? Like the big companies like Google, Microsoft have lots of code there - who is paying for it? Or this is just free marketing for GH?

GitHub doesn't charge for anything that's open source. Who the owner is or if they happen to be a customer doesn't factor into it.

Don't you have to pay for an Organization though, regardless of what types of repos it has?

For Microsoft, they are all under the same Microsoft account. So I guess these big boys have special contracts.

I imagine most of these companies are using GitHub Enterprise, which costs plenty of money.

Will CodePlex's sourcecode be hosted on GitHub?

My biggest concern, as with the Google Code shutdown, is wondering how much obscure code is going to end up lost to time.

For .NET projects, open source code is growing, but still pretty rare. A lot of times when looking for stuff I end up on CodePlex. So the biggest question for me is going to be: How many old abandoned projects actually do get migrated.

One important thing many people hardly mention during events in history like this is that often software is lost in the sands of time, never to be recovered.

Some software out there is actually "finished" and undisturbed by surrounding ecosystems for the most part. When the author or maintainers are no longer around and a host collapses around a project, sometimes you just can't find the source anymore.

It's out there, for sure, but most likely in cold storage, collecting dust in some old hobbyist's closet.

In some circles, "finished" code is removed promptly as "bitrot" :)

But seriously, that's a true story!

