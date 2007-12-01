Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Comcast says it will not sell customer browsing histories (reuters.com)
47 points by jgrahamc 1 hour ago | hide | past | web | 44 comments | favorite





Did they promise not to analyze my browser history to figure out what kind of consumer I am, how much money I have, whether I have kids, etc, and then rent access to that information through a targeted ad delivery service?

Gonna guess no. This seems like an empty promise designed to fool people who just don't understand how "selling browser history" is actually implemented.

reply


They do specifically say "individual" browser history. Perhaps, they do sell aggregate data which I personally am not for or against.

As long as they stick to this policy, I will appreciate it given their history of not showing compassion for individual customers.

Update: it does specifically mention aggregate data.

reply


Nobody in the advertising space at least literally sells browsing histories. They usually sell inferred tags of which interest groups or demographics you fit into, selected from massive proprietary taxonomies. So in the literal sense of the word, Comcast can be both technically right and still do exactly what they always intended to do.

reply


Selling users' browsing history is like selling the golden goose. It's more rational for corporations to sell ads that are targeted based on the browsing history (akin to selling eggs from the goose, one at a time).

IIRC, AT&T basically has said they MITM all their fiber optic customers to insert ads and track browsing history.

reply


Would love a citation there, if you can find it.

reply


Do they deanonymize aggregate data? Are they basically just saying "we won't sell to small fries", or is there an actual privacy concern here?

reply


Ad industry person here.

It's not really aggregate data in the sense that any records about you are still individually separated. You're not anonymized by getting mixed into a bigger pool of data points.

The usual rule is that the buyer won't get your records by name but will know more or less where you live, how old you are, political leanings, hobbies and interests, etc.

So you have some anonymized ID number or set of cookies attached to you. However, if you think about it, from the perspective of the advertiser your name is one of the less valuable things about you.

So... you might be anonymous by name, but the name thing is a bit of a red herring.

reply


Considering how capable de-anonymizing capabilities are even a few years ago [1], it doesn't matter if it's "personal" or aggregated, unless great pains [2] are taken to prevent that.

Comcast selling any data is a concern, I will continue to assume my information is being collected and act as best as I can to prevent that (VPN, poisoning my dataflow,etc).

[1] https://www.schneier.com/blog/archives/2007/12/anonymity_and... [2] http://www.computerworld.com/article/3088179/apple-mac/what-...

reply


Good questions.

I honestly can't come to a guess. On one hand, making the data anonymous would explain the interest in crazy fingerprinting methods and why companies that do that aren't very well known. On the other hand, I have no strong evidence to support the idea that an ISP would anonymize data given their history of activity in the name of profits and in spite of customer satisfaction.

reply


It seems to me that my internet connection is the same as a telephone connection. The telephone company cannot listen in on my calls to see if I mention "aspirin" then try to sell me aspirin. The same should go for my internet connection. The content should be completely private, including the metadata such as browsing history.

reply


Even with that analogy, the telephone company can see which numbers you dial, and when. It can make inferences based on that. Did you call an escort service at night and an STD clinic in the morning? Do you regularly call televangelist donation hotline numbers? Do you get a lot of calls from recruiters? The phone company knows all of that stuff - it's one of the issues with the NSA's collection of "just metadata".

reply


> It seems to me that my internet connection is the same as a telephone connection

You're definitely free to see it this way, but so far (for the most part) the people in power definitely don't agree.

reply


I think this whole thing is being driven by Verizon and AT&T being jealous of FB, GOOG, and AMZN. The NASDAQ is setting records and these execs think they can get it on it (or appear to) and see the same results without customer backlash.

reply


IIRC, that is the difference that a common carrier designation would make.

reply


Why do they need to sell browsing histories? There are numerous way to profit without actually selling history:

1) Come buy our trueTarget analytic service - add a keyword search and out comes the name of every one interested in say "Evening college" (Comcast also has the address on file obviously)

2) Political observers - This Zipcode has the most mentions for "Climate change hoax"

3) Porn/Medical/<other potentially embarrassing stuff> : Too many services here -

None of this sells individual browsing history yet which of these would be certainly illegal? This is a complete red herring to distract from the Republicans completely disgraceful sell out to big business.

If not illegal which of these would be ok under "we do not see your browsing history"?

reply


Maybe they will lower the data caps and then ask you if you are willing to sell your data in exchange for more data...

reply


I want it, in writing, as part of my contract (with spelled out liability and fiduciary damages), or the claim is not worth the bytes transmitted over the internet to make this statement.

reply


Hah.

They'll sell it one way or another -- it's too good of a revenue stream to pass up, provided you're legally allowed to pursue it.

reply


They will not sell it now! but when the hubub blows over they will then change "rules" to sell it without saying a word.

reply


Like their data caps. A while ago I saw a progress bar on my account page. It had a caption: "For informational purposes only" and was a data usage bar out of ~300GB.

News picked this up and Comcast said: "No, we aren't doing data caps at this time".

Months later, they formally rolled out data caps of 300GB.

reply


Even if they mean well, eventually a board member is going to wonder how to make the next $250M. Then this idea will come up. If it's not expressly forbidden, and it will boost the bottom line, eventually somebody will be compelled to do it. Fiduciary responsibility and all that.

reply


Shot in the dark: their infrastructure isn't set up for it yet, so they may as well take the high road for now.

reply


Different shot in the dark: the largest home internet provider in the US finds it far more profitable to use the data for internal projects.

reply


This. Why sell the raw materials when you can sell the finished product? That's where the value add is.

reply


What prevents them from doing both?

reply


"We do not sell our broadband customers’ individual web browsing history. We did not do it before the FCC’s rules were adopted, and we have no plans to do so."

He didn't say "we won't". He said "we aren't currently" which means "we're keeping the option open but we're trying to sound good right now".

reply


And he qualified it with "individual" browsing history, and "3rd parties". I'm sure they aggregate it, and they own NBC and Universal.

reply


So I'm just supposed to take their word for it? If there's one company which I absolutely do not trust as a consumer, it's Comcast.

reply


Comcast also quotes grossly unrealistic bandwidth ratings on their service packages, and makes laughable claims about the availability of tech support and field techs. Comcast says all kinds of stuff.

reply


After many years of frustration and disgust, Ive been pretty happy with comcast in the last couple years. Reputation matters. Hopefully they keep it up.

reply


I'm guessing sometime in the last couple years they got some competition in your area.

reply


If I browse on https only, if websites were to use CDNs IP addresses that are used by many different sites, what could Comcast track from me?

They could see my DNS requests, which I believe are in clear, even if I use Google's name servers.

They would know the sites I go to, but not the pages/bookmarks...

If name resolutions were encrypted, we would be good, or ?

reply


In other news, WhatsApp said their mission is about building a company that is not about ads. We got suckered into it thinking it's pay-for-use app.

reply


"But we'll keep that option right here on the table..."

/s

reply


Exactly. My first thought was they must be giving it for "free" or trading it for other services rather than "selling" it.

reply


Where does it say that?

Maybe those in control of ISPs realize that they have no individual protection from this practice, unlike other shady practices like inaccurate billing and poor customer service, and genuinely have no interest in doing so.

Update: I'm not asking sarcastically and my hope is obviously full of optimism.

reply


> Where does it say that?

As long as it remains lawful for them to change their minds, they don't need to say that.

reply


> Maybe those in control of ISPs realize that they have no individual protection from this practice

Why not?

reply


> said Gerard Lewis, Comcast's chief privacy officer.

I didn't know Chief Privacy Officers were a thing. When did this start?

reply


When people started complaining about internet privacy.

But remember, the Chief Human Resources Officer historically isn't on the side of employees. I'm of the view point that the CPO (*) isn't on the side of consumers. But it looks good to have one.

(Sorry to all of the Chief Petty Officers)

reply


It looks like it became widespread in the early 2000s, in the U.S. at least [0].

[0]: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Chief_privacy_officer

reply


too corrupt didn't read.

burn them all down and bathe in their ashes.

reply


So Comcast spent over $1m[0] in donations and more on lobbying for this specific piece of legislation only to turn around and say they won't take advantage of it?

They've just released this statement today because everyone is so upset, they're going bide their time, wait for this to blow over and then quietly start selling more and more invasive customer information. You don't spend millions on a law you have no intention of utilising.

They bring up their "targeted ad network" which you can "opt out" of in the same blog post. I wonder what "nonsensitive" information they'll be providing their ad partners about you? And what is stopping Ad Partners from cross-referencing several ad networks?

[0] http://resistancereport.com/class-war/comcast-congress-brows...

reply


...until they choose otherwise, when there is less attention paid to the matter.

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: