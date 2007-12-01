Gonna guess no. This seems like an empty promise designed to fool people who just don't understand how "selling browser history" is actually implemented.
As long as they stick to this policy, I will appreciate it given their history of not showing compassion for individual customers.
Update: it does specifically mention aggregate data.
IIRC, AT&T basically has said they MITM all their fiber optic customers to insert ads and track browsing history.
It's not really aggregate data in the sense that any records about you are still individually separated. You're not anonymized by getting mixed into a bigger pool of data points.
The usual rule is that the buyer won't get your records by name but will know more or less where you live, how old you are, political leanings, hobbies and interests, etc.
So you have some anonymized ID number or set of cookies attached to you. However, if you think about it, from the perspective of the advertiser your name is one of the less valuable things about you.
So... you might be anonymous by name, but the name thing is a bit of a red herring.
Comcast selling any data is a concern, I will continue to assume my information is being collected and act as best as I can to prevent that (VPN, poisoning my dataflow,etc).
I honestly can't come to a guess. On one hand, making the data anonymous would explain the interest in crazy fingerprinting methods and why companies that do that aren't very well known. On the other hand, I have no strong evidence to support the idea that an ISP would anonymize data given their history of activity in the name of profits and in spite of customer satisfaction.
You're definitely free to see it this way, but so far (for the most part) the people in power definitely don't agree.
1) Come buy our trueTarget analytic service - add a keyword search and out comes the name of every one interested in say "Evening college" (Comcast also has the address on file obviously)
2) Political observers - This Zipcode has the most mentions for "Climate change hoax"
3) Porn/Medical/<other potentially embarrassing stuff> : Too many services here -
None of this sells individual browsing history yet which of these would be certainly illegal?
This is a complete red herring to distract from the Republicans completely disgraceful sell out to big business.
If not illegal which of these would be ok under "we do not see your browsing history"?
They'll sell it one way or another -- it's too good of a revenue stream to pass up, provided you're legally allowed to pursue it.
News picked this up and Comcast said: "No, we aren't doing data caps at this time".
Months later, they formally rolled out data caps of 300GB.
He didn't say "we won't". He said "we aren't currently" which means "we're keeping the option open but we're trying to sound good right now".
They could see my DNS requests, which I believe are in clear, even if I use Google's name servers.
They would know the sites I go to, but not the pages/bookmarks...
If name resolutions were encrypted, we would be good, or ?
Maybe those in control of ISPs realize that they have no individual protection from this practice, unlike other shady practices like inaccurate billing and poor customer service, and genuinely have no interest in doing so.
Update: I'm not asking sarcastically and my hope is obviously full of optimism.
As long as it remains lawful for them to change their minds, they don't need to say that.
Why not?
I didn't know Chief Privacy Officers were a thing. When did this start?
But remember, the Chief Human Resources Officer historically isn't on the side of employees. I'm of the view point that the CPO (*) isn't on the side of consumers. But it looks good to have one.
burn them all down and bathe in their ashes.
They've just released this statement today because everyone is so upset, they're going bide their time, wait for this to blow over and then quietly start selling more and more invasive customer information. You don't spend millions on a law you have no intention of utilising.
They bring up their "targeted ad network" which you can "opt out" of in the same blog post. I wonder what "nonsensitive" information they'll be providing their ad partners about you? And what is stopping Ad Partners from cross-referencing several ad networks?
