Hacker News
new
|
comments
|
show
|
ask
|
jobs
|
submit
login
Germany Tries to Catch Up with Startup World
(
spiegel.de
)
4 points
by
mpweiher
1 hour ago
|
hide
|
past
|
web
|
4 comments
|
favorite
harryf
4 minutes ago
Google Accelerated Mobile Page version -
https://www.google.com/amp/www.spiegel.de/international/busi...
reply
gragas
17 minutes ago
link is dead
reply
SyneRyder
0 minutes ago
Looks like the whole of Spiegel.de is down currently (503), even the front page isn't working for me, and on desktop the AMP version is redirecting straight back to spiegel.de.
reply
zubale
16 minutes ago
Well, first they will need to learn how to deal with diversity that the startup world requires.
reply
Guidelines
|
FAQ
|
Support
|
API
|
Security
|
Lists
|
Bookmarklet
|
DMCA
|
Apply to YC
|
Contact
Search:
reply