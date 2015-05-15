http://paulgraham.com/avg.html
It's written with knocking down a very specific set of straw men in mind, but rather carefully avoids coming anywhere close to addressing the legitimate criticisms of Go as a language. One of the things that's most irritating about Go enthusiasts is the way they try to close ranks on legitimate critique and reframe their language's warts as "simplicity".
Also: 20 bonus blub points for pulling the old 'I don't need generics, therefore NOBODY does' gambit.
reply
The last time I checked, programming was a way for the programmer to get the machine to do something. There's more than one way to do it. Believe it or not, constraining your set of options can improve your productivity.
Replace "Blub" with "Snob" and you are onto something.
So, yeah, I'm a snob.
> Because Go has so little magic, I think this was easier than it would have been in other languages. You don’t have the magic that other languages have that can make seemingly simple lines of code have unexpected functionality. You never have to ask “how does this work?”, because it’s just plain old Go code.
That lack of magic and his comparison to C# sounds like a really good mix.
Thanks for blogging about your work on juju! Despite Go already being five years old, many of the patterns around building large applications are only emerging now.
I have a lot of places in my Go test code where my test code is deliberately pushing things down channels. It's one of the top reasons my test code often still ends up being in the same package, so it gets private access to those channels for safe, properly-sync'ed testing. (Not that I'm really all that concerned about trying to test only the public interface; I don't have a lot of troubles with that anyhow. YMMV.) I also have some places in my code where I have channels in the private interface of some goroutine server whose sole purpose in life is to sync with the tests. This generally appears when I have some server that I am sending a message that I expect to change the state of the server, but for which there is no reply. In order to verify that the proper changes have occurred in the data structures of the server, I need to sync with the change before I do the check. Having a simple struct{} channel whose sole purpose in life is to synchronize works well enough for that.
I would agree that the Clock interface is a bit large. In personal projects I prefer to just have something simple like
timer func() time.Time
https://blog.rust-lang.org/2015/05/15/Rust-1.0.html
As of this writing, the main repo for Juju, http://github.com/juju/juju, is 3542 files, with 540,000 lines of Go code (not included in that number is 65,000 lines of comments). Counting all dependencies except the standard library, Juju is 9523 files, holding 1,963,000 lines of Go code (not including comments, which clock in at 331,000 lines).
http://paulgraham.com/avg.html
It's written with knocking down a very specific set of straw men in mind, but rather carefully avoids coming anywhere close to addressing the legitimate criticisms of Go as a language. One of the things that's most irritating about Go enthusiasts is the way they try to close ranks on legitimate critique and reframe their language's warts as "simplicity".
Also: 20 bonus blub points for pulling the old 'I don't need generics, therefore NOBODY does' gambit.
reply