Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
What do slaveholders think? (aeon.co)
12 points by nkurz 2 hours ago | hide | past | web | 9 comments | favorite





Slavery is a subject I find fairly interesting, but sadly, it only 'appears' to be discussed, frank discussions of slavery have the problem that most people or assume that anyone with any slight impression of defending slavery in any for is 100% evil, or they assume others expect that behaviour, and 'pretend' they have it, stifling discussion and research.

For example research into the african slavery, and the result of slavery on the lives of africans transported to the Americas (not only US), frequently just result in researchers dismissed as being 'revisionists', and no real discussion show up, the few people that end having courage to discuss it for real, frequently are actual bigoted racists, that don't care about the wider public opinion of them, on both sides of the coin (I saw blatant racists both anti-white and anti-black).

reply


It feels like you're saying: "I have something valuable to say about [x], but because of political correctness I'm not allowed to say it. If only we could have a frank discussion about [x], then I could tell you!"

I find this an annoying meta-argument because it's so common nowadays, especially on the right. It's really convenient that you don't have to make your actual argument, but can elevate it to the status of desirable secret knowledge by pretending that it would be censored.

reply


Sorry if I'm misunderstanding, but are you talking about debating the merits of slavery? Forgive me if I'm incredulous, but what kind of results are there to debate? Are you implying that there were good results to come from slavery? I am genuinely interested in what there is to know, as I'm horribly ignorant of it myself.

I was reading on slavery today, and came across an interesting couple of quotes by Engels:

>The only difference as compared with the old, outspoken slavery is this, that the worker of today seems to be free because he is not sold once for all, but piecemeal by the day, the week, the year, and because no one owner sells him to another, but he is forced to sell himself in this way instead, being the slave of no particular person, but of the whole property-holding class.

and

>The slave frees himself when, of all the relations of private property, he abolishes only the relation of slavery and thereby becomes a proletarian; the proletarian can free himself only by abolishing private property in general.

I'd say myself it's a greater shame that wage slavery is discussed as sparsely as it is.

reply


The techniques listed here, especially emotional manipulation, aren't too dissimilar from what low-wage employers in developed countries do.

reply


Also somewhat related: 5th-Grader ‘Sold’ in Mock Slave Auction at New Jersey School - http://m.huffpost.com/us/entry/us_58d1d687e4b02d33b746c2cf

reply


Just ask ranchers and dairy farmers.

reply


Likely many people will downvote this, but I see your point.

reply


Enlighten us?

reply


I assume the point is that intelligent mammals like cows are being held and abused against their will for the benefit of their owners, and so dairy farmers and ranchers are the beneficiaries of this "slavery".

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: