Pam-ussh may be tricked into using another logged in user's ssh-agent
15 points
by
zdw
2 hours ago
dorianm
11 minutes ago
Then OpenSSL environment variables are security vulnerabilities too?
https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=13558750
sneak
35 minutes ago
The bounty amount seems exceptionally low in light of the experience of the reporter, the security budget of the reportee, and the severity of the bug.
It seems to me another zero on the end would be appropriate.
lima
11 minutes ago
Not to mention his extremely well founded comments on their patch.
High level consulting basically.
tomohawk
17 minutes ago
js; dr
