Pam-ussh may be tricked into using another logged in user's ssh-agent (hackerone.com)
15 points by zdw 2 hours ago





Then OpenSSL environment variables are security vulnerabilities too? https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=13558750

The bounty amount seems exceptionally low in light of the experience of the reporter, the security budget of the reportee, and the severity of the bug.

It seems to me another zero on the end would be appropriate.

Not to mention his extremely well founded comments on their patch.

High level consulting basically.

js; dr

