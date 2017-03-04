I feel that Textmate really showed everyone how good a GUI editor could be - we are going back approximately 12 years, and BBEdit, Alpha, Smultron, Hydra/SubEthaEdit were the main contenders at the time.
I concur about Spacemacs, it promises much but things quickly go awry for me whenever I've tried it. Confusion in Vim is easily engineered out in a config or two, and one of the main benefits of learning Vim or its bindings is that it's very likely to still be with me just before I breathe my last.
Text Editors are investments in a fast moving technology industry and Vim/Emacs are a global reserve currency.
For this particular article, I think what strikes me as odd is:
> use[ing] the keyboard is slower for some selection tasks like selecting a range of text far from the cursor than the mouse is
This is...precisely the opposite of my experience. I find navigation and selection to be the most powerful aspects of vim. I never felt like I "got" vim until I understood this, in fact. I constantly questioned if the investment of time was worth it. That being said, if you don't grok this I could see how it would be defeating. You eventually reach a point where you forget the mouse is even an option though.
My only other comment is in regard to his mention of issues with tabs. I'm curious what we were doing so differently, because that's never once been a problem for me, even in early days (however I could see how it would be super annoying).
I'm of the mind that it doesn't matter what you use as long as you're being productive, but it's also neat to see what path other people walk down.
However, you can have both. Neovim is a drop-in replacement for vim that lets you use the mouse to scroll, change windows or panes, resize splits and so on. Resizing splits is one of those things that I prefer to do with a cursor.
Could you tell me; don't you miss a mouse? Or a scrollwheel? Or alt-tabbing? Do you use a project panel wher you can see your files? Do you browse that with your keyboard?
I ask because I always struggle in vim.
If you're using a file tree, you are probably doing it wrong. Instead, get used to tools like Command-T and the :vim command. Also set incsesrch and hlsearch. Once you learn how these things work, start making a conscious effort to play a bit of vim golf to get to where you're looking to be in as few keystrokes as possible. It's a bit painful starting out, but once you get over the hump you really will feel like the mouse is obsolete.
Anyway:
1. Mouse - you can use your mouse with Vim.
set mouse=a
vmap <C-c> "+y
vmap <C-x> "+x
vmap <C-v> "+gP
There you go. Mouse actions + Ctrl-V Ctrl-C/X/V for easy copy-paste.
2. Scrollwheel - you can enable the scroll wheel, I can't test right now but I'm pretty sure you can use it. I move around more by Page Up/Page Down (another Vim heresy!) or by searching (a ton more common).
3. You can Alt-Tab using Vim. Just use Gvim. Or did you mean switching tabs with Ctrl-Tab? There you go:
map <C-Tab> <Esc>:tabnext<CR>
map <C-S-Tab> <Esc>:tabprevious<CR>
4. There's quite a few plugins for that. NerdTree, for example.
Anyway, don't feel forced to use Vim. I use it because it's cross platform, free and I'm used to it. But don't drink the KoolAid. It's not some magical weapon. Especially if your mental model doesn't match its model. For example in my case it matches only partially (see the whole arrow keys, copy-paste, mouse usage, etc.). But I still use it because I like the modal editing and to be honest, I think that for me command mode/ex mode is what keeps me using it. :s, :g, :tabnew & co. are too darn useful.
To browse my files I use NERDtree, which acts like most project panels in IDEs, and yes I browse it using the keyboard.
Not sure what you mean by alt tabbing though.
No evil-mode, no super-bloat spacemacs, just barebone emacs with maybe one or two plugins??
As I often say, IMO vim is the best text editor in terms of actually editing text, bar none. Unfortunately, all the million surrounding tasks that you need to do, e.g. opening and switching between files, searching, etc, are terrible in stock vim. I've taken the path of installing tons of plugins to make vim work better, but it's still not as smooth as something like Sublime. I check Sublime once a year or so to see if the vim mode there is "good enough" yet, and it invariably isn't :(
Btw, my transition was IDEs (and Slickedit at some point) -> Emacs -> back to IDEs -> Sublime Text 1 (for which I wrote a few plugins) -> vim.
Correct. One of the reasons I don't go the Emacs/Spacemacs way
My opinion as well although I am not as experienced as the author.
Clearly, you shouldn't have used tab to do all the things, it is bound to create confusion, if you use tab for everything.
Mouse support is first class in Gvim/Macvim.
I mostly stick with Vim now since I can easily work through any issues I do encounter with the plugins, and there's no extra layers to worry about.
Very true. I've used Emacs almost exclusively for 20 years, and what I've found is what you've just said: the key is to use Emacs on its own terms. Otherwise you're fighting too many deeply ingrained behaviors, etc. (The corollary to this is that the reverse is true also - Emacs keybindings for other editors tend to be unsatisfying. They bring the surface, but not the essence of Emacs to some other tool.)
