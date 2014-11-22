Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Norway mass murderer Breivik was 'already damaged by the age of two' (tv2.no)
I've seen this story a thousand times. Someone is abused in some manner, becomes an abuser, and the cycle repeats.

I struggle with reconciling these cases because there's two drastically different perspectives you can look at it from:

1. Brevik is a mass murderer and should be punished to the fullest extent of the law.

2. Brevik is a victim who was never given a fair shot at life to begin with. He was moulded into the horrible person he became.

What is the point of transition where we stop treating someone like a victim and begin treating them like a criminal? How many serious offenders have been raised in such a damaging way that you could argue they're not exactly responsible for any of the awful things they ended up doing?

It brings doubt to how we handle serious criminals in modern times.

I'm not a fan of punitive jail sentences for exactly this reason, and I feel like the purpose of prison should be two fold:

1) Primarily to remove dangerous or disruptive individuals from society for as long as they continue to pose a danger.

2) Rehabilate and educate people who became criminals due to a poor upbringing or lack of opportunity, and to move people into medical or psychiatric treatment when relevant.

I don't think punishment vengeance or deterrence should be considered at all. Obviously certain people are going to be irredeemable and should be kept in prison for the rest of their lives. But it shouldn't be because they 'deserve' it for whatever reason, but because they're likely to go back to crime on release. I think certain white collar criminals should be as likely to serve long sentences as people who commit armed robbery, depending on their motivation and background, etc.

In most countries personality disorders are not regarded as mental illnesses.

Personality disorders have an early onset and have life-long patterns. Psychological and medical treatments are rarely effective. There is line somewhere between what people are and medical condition. When stress response or something goes awry in the young age, it may be impossible to reverse it or treat it. It's what person is.

Same person can be both victim and criminal. Criminals typically have impulse control problems and punishment don't work as effective deterrent.

This is why criminology and criminal justice systems in Nordic countries puts less weight on punishment. Separating criminals, partial rehabilitation or wearing them out in the system is best that criminal system can do. What people 'deserve' is just revenge seeking and vulgar attitude.

That's a good point. The more we learn about psychology, the more we realize a lot of criminal behavior is based on a chemical problem that is usually treatable. Adam Lanza comes to mind. What he did was probably the most horrible thing I've heard of, but the illness that caused him to do it was treatable.

https://www.nytimes.com/2014/11/22/nyregion/before-newtown-s...

The prison system in the US is supposed to be to rehabilitative rather than punitive. We aren't punishing people, we are fixing them. At least that's how it was described in the 80s. Based on sentencing in the last 30 years, that's hard to believe anymore.

Does it really matter that much? Even if you were to say he's not responsible, you can't let him out on the streets.

One of the goals of the justice system is to protect society from criminals by removing them from it, temporarily or permanently.

Agree, but justice systems are different:

Some countries (like ex-USSR) also practice _punishing_ for a crime in prison -- further humiliating and abusing convicted person. Don't know if there's a reason (if ever were), but some people argue that it helps to reduce future crimes by other people ("don't do that, or you'll get to prison, you know what they do there"). Can't tell if it's supported by statistics.

In other countries, like Norway, justice systems are the other way around -- besides removing criminals from society, they also bear a job to re-socializing criminals -- treating them humane and helping them to find a job after the prison.

These other responsibilities affect answer to your question.

Well, it also depends on how you want to treat him once you remove him from society too. If you want to state that he is just "full of pure evil," then maybe you just want to treat him really poorly.

I think the sentence may effectively be the same. But it's critically important not to mislabel people.

> Does it really matter that much?

Yes. Not every person "damaged" in this manner gets a life sentence, having committed lesser but still serious crimes. How we treat them in prison and afterwards matters, and an understanding of the causes helps.

Punitive, harsh incarceration likely creates/exacerbates a bunch of damaged people with little hope of a future afterwards.

It doesn't absolve them of their crimes. It doesn't throw anything into doubt. You can throw in some therapy if you'd like, but these are unfixable people who've done terrible things. They shouldn't ever step onto a street again.

Unfixable is a strong term and I think a concept that represents a lot of the core issues in our justice system today.

The justice system should be in pursuit of a healthier society. Throwing intelligent, capable human beings into a cage and removing them from the economy is costly in many ways.

And even if full rehabilitation cannot be achieved, surely there are partial solutions at hand.

I don't think you can class the likes of Breivik with common criminals or run-of-the-mill manslaughter/hot-blooded murderers, or even professional killers. Breivik is a self-professed enemy of society, he sees foreign armies all around him which he is entitled to fight with lethal force. There is no solution for that but to keep him away from anything and anyone. This is not even punishment, this is simple protection of the species. Even if there were a cure effective 99.99% of the times, society simply cannot afford the 0.01% risk.

By all means treat him as best as you can, but he just can't be released in society anymore. The best you can hope from him is that he becomes a great monk.

Then what's the line between criminal and insane? In my opinion it's just a fuzzy line decided upon in a very flawed manner.

You're presenting a false dichotomy, that someone can be treated either as a victim, or as a criminal.

My mistake if that's how I make it sound. I agree, you can be both. But in many cases we don't try them in court as both. We pick one. In this case it was decided he was sane.

In one case, it is a crime that happened recently and resulted in many deaths.

In another case (with the same individual) it happened way past the statute of limitations and to a single person.

Judicial systems are not really designed to handle systemic shifts (with the exception of supreme courts) and are specifically limited in where they can weigh judgement on.

For the systemic changes modern governments use legislative bodies.

Using the word "sane" isn't helpful here because it has a very narrow legal definition.

A person with a psychotic illness may well not be "insane" in the eyes of the law if they were not operating under their illness at the time of their crime.

If he wasn't a victim of the environment he'd be a victim of genetics.

We have compassion for someone born blind, so equally we should have compassion for someone born bad.

Or we could live in the real world, not the philosophical one.

People do bad things, no matter the reason why punish them as a deterrent to others. Rehabilitate them as much as possible.

This all could have been prevented with a Government regulated IUD program.

You eventually realize that it's next to impossible to hate someone when, if you were born into their situation, with their genetics, their environment, their condition, you would very likely have done the same exact thing. There's a tragic amount of predetermination in life.

It's remarkable there was any awareness of his predicament at all. All too often it seems that society is only sensitive to the more obvious forms of abuse (sexual and physical). Yet I suspect psychological abuse is far, far worse. I bet if you looked deeply into the lives of U.S. school shooters you'd find a similar story.

The real lesson here is: if you're a borderline woman, do NOT have children. If you do, give them up for adoption. We as a society should be ready and willing to forcibly separate children from borderline parents.

> We as a society should be ready and willing to forcibly separate children from borderline parents.

Who gets to decide if someone is "borderline"? How do we know that the people making this decision are not borderline themselves?

Unfortunately, I don't think there is a way to impose morality on others that is not vulnerable to the same problems that it's trying to fix.

