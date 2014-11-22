I struggle with reconciling these cases because there's two drastically different perspectives you can look at it from:
1. Brevik is a mass murderer and should be punished to the fullest extent of the law.
2. Brevik is a victim who was never given a fair shot at life to begin with. He was moulded into the horrible person he became.
What is the point of transition where we stop treating someone like a victim and begin treating them like a criminal? How many serious offenders have been raised in such a damaging way that you could argue they're not exactly responsible for any of the awful things they ended up doing?
It brings doubt to how we handle serious criminals in modern times.
1) Primarily to remove dangerous or disruptive individuals from society for as long as they continue to pose a danger.
2) Rehabilate and educate people who became criminals due to a poor upbringing or lack of opportunity, and to move people into medical or psychiatric treatment when relevant.
I don't think punishment vengeance or deterrence should be considered at all. Obviously certain people are going to be irredeemable and should be kept in prison for the rest of their lives. But it shouldn't be because they 'deserve' it for whatever reason, but because they're likely to go back to crime on release. I think certain white collar criminals should be as likely to serve long sentences as people who commit armed robbery, depending on their motivation and background, etc.
Personality disorders have an early onset and have life-long patterns. Psychological and medical treatments are rarely effective. There is line somewhere between what people are and medical condition. When stress response or something goes awry in the young age, it may be impossible to reverse it or treat it. It's what person is.
Same person can be both victim and criminal. Criminals typically have impulse control problems and punishment don't work as effective deterrent.
This is why criminology and criminal justice systems in Nordic countries puts less weight on punishment. Separating criminals, partial rehabilitation or wearing them out in the system is best that criminal system can do. What people 'deserve' is just revenge seeking and vulgar attitude.
The prison system in the US is supposed to be to rehabilitative rather than punitive. We aren't punishing people, we are fixing them. At least that's how it was described in the 80s. Based on sentencing in the last 30 years, that's hard to believe anymore.
One of the goals of the justice system is to protect society from criminals by removing them from it, temporarily or permanently.
Some countries (like ex-USSR) also practice _punishing_ for a crime in prison -- further humiliating and abusing convicted person. Don't know if there's a reason (if ever were), but some people argue that it helps to reduce future crimes by other people ("don't do that, or you'll get to prison, you know what they do there"). Can't tell if it's supported by statistics.
In other countries, like Norway, justice systems are the other way around -- besides removing criminals from society, they also bear a job to re-socializing criminals -- treating them humane and helping them to find a job after the prison.
These other responsibilities affect answer to your question.
Yes. Not every person "damaged" in this manner gets a life sentence, having committed lesser but still serious crimes. How we treat them in prison and afterwards matters, and an understanding of the causes helps.
Punitive, harsh incarceration likely creates/exacerbates a bunch of damaged people with little hope of a future afterwards.
The justice system should be in pursuit of a healthier society. Throwing intelligent, capable human beings into a cage and removing them from the economy is costly in many ways.
And even if full rehabilitation cannot be achieved, surely there are partial solutions at hand.
By all means treat him as best as you can, but he just can't be released in society anymore. The best you can hope from him is that he becomes a great monk.
In another case (with the same individual) it happened way past the statute of limitations and to a single person.
Judicial systems are not really designed to handle systemic shifts (with the exception of supreme courts) and are specifically limited in where they can weigh judgement on.
For the systemic changes modern governments use legislative bodies.
A person with a psychotic illness may well not be "insane" in the eyes of the law if they were not operating under their illness at the time of their crime.
We have compassion for someone born blind, so equally we should have compassion for someone born bad.
Or we could live in the real world, not the philosophical one.
People do bad things, no matter the reason why punish them as a deterrent to others. Rehabilitate them as much as possible.
The real lesson here is: if you're a borderline woman, do NOT have children. If you do, give them up for adoption. We as a society should be ready and willing to forcibly separate children from borderline parents.
Who gets to decide if someone is "borderline"? How do we know that the people making this decision are not borderline themselves?
Unfortunately, I don't think there is a way to impose morality on others that is not vulnerable to the same problems that it's trying to fix.
