The Uber Bombshell About to Drop (danielcompton.net)
TL;DR: The "Bombshell" is Alphabet/Waymo's lawsuit against Lewandowski and Uber for stealing trade secrets, and an interpretation that Lewandowski formed Otto basically as a cover to get a big payday from Uber in exchange for the secrets.

The bombshell part specifically would be Levandowski arranging with Uber to steal Waymo tech, form Otto, and Uber would acquire Otto. In all of the reporting I read about this after the first filing, this was missed.

Yes, I think this could be a very big deal.

As someone who several years ago "managed" to take over a publicly traded company (via a federal judge's order once certain evidence was presented) and gather and present evidence of massive fraud, etc., and working entirely as an amateur in this effort, managed to aid in recovering assets and capturing the former CEO and sending him to prison for several years, I find stories of (allegedly) fraudulent action (and solid response) like this heartwarming.

If Uber had no self-driving car program to speak of before talking with Levandowski, and discovery shows they basically started from that conversation, then that would seem to open up all of Uber to any discovery process - they can't justifiably claim "it's the self driving car division that did all this". This seems much more than a civil process from my reading of it. It could be great theater.

If I was on Uber's BOD, I'd immediately relieve the CEO simply based on the allegations here, and if I didn't have the votes to do that, I'd immediately resign my seat.

>As someone who several years ago "managed" to take over a publicly traded company ...

That sounds like an interesting story!

Have you told it elsewhere?

Heh - usually after a few beers, and it gets even better. The first SEC attorney involved was a real stickler, but up for retirement in the middle of the process. His replacement was a real hard charger, and worked with me to get the former CEO incarcerated ... and he then went into private practice ... and a few years later got indicted for pulling the same scheme himself working with another small cap company as their adviser.

I want to know the whole story so bad. You should write a book. :-)

If only I could write as well as the screenplay for Dave Barry's "Big Trouble".

Find an author without a story. Interesting things + ability to write = great story! Doesn't matter if it comes from one or two people.

And I would guess that the next four years will be a popular market for legal stories of corruption (from people of all political affiliation).

I'm willing to buy you several beers for a story! this sounds totally worth it.

...Can I buy you a beer? or a few?

oh damn this looks interesting

> Heh

no longer interested

I am reminded of an HN comment from 206 days ago that seemed prescient, even then: https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=12315888

This is from the big Bloomberg article/interview that came out today:

'Kalanick began courting Levandowski this spring, broaching the possibility of an acquisition during a series of 10-mile night walks from the Soma neighborhood where Uber is also headquartered to the Golden Gate Bridge. The two men would leave their offices separately—to avoid being seen by employees, the press, or competitors. They’d grab takeout food, then rendezvous near the city’s Ferry Building. Levandowski says he saw a union as a way to bring the company’s trucks to market faster.'

Which implies to me that the plan was for Uber to acquire Otto all along.

Here's another comment from an HN discussion: https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=12558078

"Otto was designed to be sold to Uber before it was created, there's a reason it was self-funded despite having nearly 100 employees by the time it was acquired. Anthony Levandowski met Travis Kalanick years ago and had been planning something like this for a while. It's basically an open secret."

What is the illegal part of this? This happens all the time in the Valley. Did they actually steal source code?

But how do we know Google wasn't the one making that plan? I find it strange that Google paid Levandowski millions in bonuses after he quit abruptly and after they already knew he was starting a company with their IP.

The bonuses could have been historically earned?

With everything that has gone on at Uber including a former friend of Travis' accusing him of stealing the company concept itself, something like this wouldn't be a Surprise.

If true, would that open Uber to lawsuits from their investors for misuse of funds?

The SEC opened an investigation into Theranos, so possibly? The issue with Theranos was more around their representations to investors though. https://techcrunch.com/2016/10/17/the-sec-gets-the-case-its-...

When I skimmed the original articles, that is exactly what I guessed — e.g. no way this was a coincidence.

Uber passengers only pay 41% of the cost of trips, with investor capital making up the difference

FWIW this assertion (which isn't really core to the central thesis of the post, but still) is wrong. That number comes from

https://ftalphaville.ft.com/2016/12/01/2180647/the-taxi-unic...

but the author of that story misread the data. Uber only counts their cut as revenue not the full cost of the ride.

Despite this repetition (now corrected, thx!) of this incorrect data I find the overall thesis of the post compelling! As a disinterested bystander, it will be interesting to see how it all plays out.

EDIT: It turns out the original 41% statement comes from http://www.nakedcapitalism.com/2016/11/can-uber-ever-deliver... not from the Financial Times. It can be hard to trace these things back sometimes.

Also, that number must be Uber's total loss distributed per ride, rather than the profitability of each ride?

I can't imagine that Uber loses money on each additional trip. If that was true, the boycotts are helping Uber!

Personal experience, so take it with a grain of salt.

I've talked with 2-3 Uber drivers in LA area. They seem to be getting 65% to 75% of what passenger pays. I think many of the core Uber markets are fairly profitable. This would imply that majority of the burn is focused on growth in new markets.

Some potential problems with extrapolating the data:

* Small sample size.

* Uber rides cost more in California, observed 65% to 75% might not hold in other mature markets.

I think you're misinterpreting what the post and the GP meant.

What's at issue here isn't that Uber drivers don't get to take home X% of what the passenger pays, but rather that the cost Uber charges passengers isn't enough to keep the business afloat without a significant amount of VC funding.

That is my suspicion as well though I will add that in addition to spending to grow in new markets they are also, quite obviously, spending a lot to develop self driving cars (possibly sometimes through nefarious means!). Unclear if you count that as "growth in new markets" or not.

Thanks, I've updated the post.

What is the correct percentage?

AFAIK there is not enough publicly available data to answer this question. But total_corporate_revenue(1) / total_corporate_spend(2) is an almost nonsensical way to calculate that number.

(1) which is not the same thing, at all, as the total amount customers are paying for rides

(2) which is not the same thing, at all, as the cost of providing all uber rides

I know companies subsidize product costs to get larger market share, but subsidizing 59% seems a bit crazy.

reply


reply


reply


AFAIK there is not enough publicly available data to answer this question.

Oh no! It's probably even worse then! /s

Among the circumstantial evidence, the self-funding aspect is what jumped out at me the most. This is the equivalent of a hedge fund manage buying something based on inside information, but only for his personal account. Why cut other people in on the wink-and-nod-guaranteed payday? Besides, Lewandowski couldn't realistically raise money through proper channels if his pitch amounted to, "I stole stuff from Waymo."

In hindsight, a better crook would have accepted outside funding just to cover this line of attack (Assuming the Otto Founder is guilty; of course it might be otherwise).

Due diligence during funding is designed to uncover these kinds of IP issues. That would probably have been a larger risk.

Yeah, this is a big deal. Uber has gambled everything on self-driving cars, what with their absurd burn rate and all. If that gets shut down because of trade secret injunctions, I don't think they have time to pivot to another strategy, especially after their reputation has nosedived.

I'll be really interested in seeing what happens if Uber can't recover from the burn rate and make a sustainable business without self driving.

I can see in the best possible scenario we end up with more cities like Austin, Texas that have their own nonprofit ride sharing app. I actually have huge respect for what Austin did in banning Uber and Lyft and making their own app (Ride Austin) that isn't designed to make investors and owners rich, instead just benefit drivers and riders.

Clearing up some serious misconceptions here:

1) Austin did not ban Uber or Lyft. The city council passed an ordinance that required a gradually increasing percentage of rideshare drivers pass an FBI-approved fingerprint background check. (These rules are in place in other locales in which Uber operates, such as NYC and Houston.) Uber and Lyft formed a PAC that got a proposition on the next local election ballot that would have overturned the ordinance, then spent $9 million on a massive advertising campaign supporting the proposition. The proposition failed overwhelmingly.

2) Uber and Lyft stopped providing services of their own volition within 48 hours. Considering they abide by the same regulations in other cities, it seems pretty obvious to me that it was done in retaliation in order to show other cities considering doing the same that they will actually pull out.

3) Several upstart ridesharing companies immediately jumped into the market and were fully operational in less than a month and are complying fully with the regulations. (Examples are Fasten, Fare, RideAustin, and GetMe.)

4) RideAustin is registered as a non-profit organization, formed by several local tech entrepreneurs affiliated with Capital Factory, an Austin accelerator/VC firm. It is not owned or operated by the city in any fashion.

#3 if anything should be proof to Uber's potential future investors that they need to be wary that Uber has anything but name recognition and first mover advantage.

They have no moat, no barrier to entry, and a whole lot of hubris just waiting to mature in the form of fierce competitors and negative PR.

To be fair, the new apps do suffer with reliability issues in periods of high loads. e.g. I would not, from experience, trust fasten to get me back home at 2.30am on a weekend night (even if I'm willing to pay their "boosted" fares).

Its not an unsolvable problem though. I bet if they could hire more/better engineers and invest in infra for reliability they could be a lot better. And it might actually happen if Uber suddenly raises its prices and people look around for alternatives.

I think Uber and Lyft have made a huge mistake by leaving Austin. First of all they showed drivers and passengers just how little they cared about them; a lot of people in Austin were really angry at them and continue to be. Second, their stunt did not work. There was, obviously, a lot of backlash against the Mayor and local politicians but that has died down and the city has moved on. But lastly, and most importantly, the Austin market became available exclusively to all the other ridesharing apps, giving them a leg up and a source of reliable income and feedback.

I get the feeling that next time this happens in another city, the other apps will similarly step in and take over the market. But this time they will be faster and better prepared.

Yep I wasn't clear. Austin banned some of the wild west behavior of Uber and Lyft, and they refused to follow along with reasonable restrictions and decided to protest by leaving Austin.

Are you sure it was to make an example or there was something unique / different about Austin that made both companies not want to provide business there?

Interesting that Uber and Lyft work together on political influence campaigns like this, given Uber's strategy of bleeding out Lyft through their VC subsidized capital advantage. I would think that just letting them both get shut out of a given city would be a win for Uber.

Wow, I didn't know about these. How well do those work? Do payments work automatically? What about reputation system?

They work fantastically. Ride Austin is actually way better than Uber in my opinion. In fact even if Uber and Lyft decided to start following the city regulations and return to Austin I would probably never use either in Austin again, simply because I prefer the non profit approach that respects drivers and gives them a much higher percentage.

Ride Austin is far from "way better" on par when the service work maybe but hardly better.

This past Saturday none of the ride sharing services could handle demand and all went down. No riders could request and an no drivers could accept.

Also when the service does work glitches like seeing the login screen when you are already logged in a routine.

Source: I'm in Austin right now for sxsw and I'm a former Austin resident.

Also this whole debacle was a clear and present tax grab for the city please dont pretend it wasn't.

Now on balance Uber and Lyft ran an AWFUL campaign against then regulations when they already do background checks but still that was always about money

In all fairness, SXSW is a pretty severe stress test. FWIW, it can be hard to get personal transportation in a heavy rainstorm in NYC too.

I don't know how much Uber cost in Austin, but it seems like the base costs for calling a car are $4.50; I've gotten Uber rides for less than that in NYC, and the cost has been the prime reason to call them (I probably would have taken a bus otherwise).

I am very interested to see if aggressive pricing and cost/route optimisation can unlock enough demand to make pooling actually viable economically, which none of the Uber/Lyft alternatives really seem willing to try.

> because I prefer the non profit approach that respects drivers and gives them a much higher percentage

For now. I generally prefer for-profit approaches because their motivations are far more transparent. They want to make money for the investors.

Non-profits exist to serve the wishes of the donors, which may be opaque. For instance, the Ride Austin investors might suddenly decide that they really want to focus on transportation to/from low income areas or art festivals. That would degrade service, and there would be no accountability to the customer in that regard.

Yeah I can understand that. Honestly, the non profit / coop thing is just a big part of Austin culture.

Not only are food coops a pretty big deal in Austin, but when I lived in Austin even the electricity company that I got my power from was a coop (https://www.pec.coop/) and if the coop made too much money it redistributed the profits back out as credits to member accounts. I generally ended up with one out of twelve months effectively being free because of profit credits being redistributed back out to my account.

The whole culture of coops and nonprofit service organizations is something I really miss about Austin now that I no longer live there.

What you want is competition, not for one entity to control the market regardless of its organization.

Kind of like how banning competition through taxi medallions are great because instead of investors and owners becoming rich, it just benefit drivers and riders.

I'm honestly amazed that anybody bought "pivot to self-driving cars" as a strategy. Even if it did work and they built perfect working autonomous vehicle software, right now, legitimately, what's the next step? Were they going to buy and operate a fleet? Have random people sign up to rent their unused cars out as taxis?

Yes, and then these "private contractors" who own the car and buy the self-driving hardware box from Uber take all the risk.

> Were they going to buy and operate a fleet?

I don't see what's the problem with that.

It was a stupid moonshot play. They should have just focused on being a really good taxi company.

Their "taxi" business model was completely unsustainable. A moonshot was/is the only thing that'd save them. That's why they did this (the self-driving part we know for sure, and the alleged stuff, if proven).

Taxi services are a centuries-old profitable business model (London had first laws regulating "taxis" in the 1600s).

Dispatch via app is a solid improvement over the old phonecalls or street pickup, automatic credit card billing is an improvement over cash, and in cities with shady taxi drivers, GPS tracking is an improvement over potentially hacked taxi meters.

So there is an obviously valuable business model for "taxi dispatch app" here even without a moonshot - just perhaps smaller than Uber's dream of being the only provider of personal transportation in the world.

Exactly and not to mention, people aren't the only thing that needs to be taxied around.

I disagree. They were in a prime position to be "the" self driving car company, if anyone was. Instead, hyper aggressive business tactics (which were largely unwarranted) has backfired.

Prime candidates for sure but I don't know about prime position as they clearly had a lot of ground to make up on the tech. I agree with you on the hyper-aggressive business tactics, I bet there was an Aha! moment where they were like..wait, what if we get rid of the drivers?!

The issue is that autonomous tech that's good enough to do what Uber would need it to do (reliable door to door transportation without a human available to take any degree of control in a wide range of conditions) isn't close. Even a decade or two--which IMO is optimistic--isn't really a useful timeframe for Uber.

> They were in a prime position to be "the" self driving car company, if anyone was.

I disagree: they don't make cars. That's a huge impediment. The prime position company is surely Tesla. Or, really, any car manufacturer.

They're a decade late and have no engineering culture. All they could do was throw money at the problem. If they weren't hyper aggressive they would have looked to partner with someone more experienced or to play vendors off each other.

What position is that? Having a popular taxi app? That really isn't much; that advantage can disappear in an instant when a cheaper/better competitor appears.

Actually developing self-driving tech and then deploying it is almost entirely unrelated to the business that Uber has developed thus far. It's an enormous undertaking, and they were starting from almost zero.

Having THE popular app can be everything.

A taxi company isn't a unicorn.

A taxi company has well understood financials and valuation and would never be given a crack at VC Lotto.

In addition, the kind of quality control that Uber/Lyft exert over drivers almost certainly places the drivers in the position of being employees which makes things even more unprofitable.

They're not. Every major car company plus competitors are focusing on self-driving cars. Why pay a human what a machine can do for cheaper? Uber's future depends on being first with self driving cars.

Being a good taxi company in the 21st century will mean good at self-driving cars.

If self-driving cars become the norm, if you can just buy one at will, Uber's business model is junked.

They were hoping for a combination of first-mover advantage and recognizable brand name / known player.

If you're used to taking an Uber on occasion, taking an AutoUber isn't a big deal, just like trying a new coffee at Starbucks.

Disagree. Uber's "transportation as a service" model is likely to be far more cost effective when applied to self driving cars than car ownership is.

Hard to think of a response other than "good" to that.

For all the noise and excitement at the start of these clashes, don't they usually get settled with a licensing agreement that both sides can live with?

Sometimes we also see a medium-sized payment (not ruinous) to address the allegedly bad conduct. That usually gets paired with some lawyer-like phrases that amount to a blend of quasi-apology and face-saving evasions.

It's still an interesting suit. But after Apple/Samsung, Oracle/SAP and many others, it's hard to expect that the eventual resolution lives up to the pre-trial buildup.

I don't imagine there'll be an amicable end to both parties. What the lawsuit is describing is tantamount to blatant theft. This wasn't just reverse engineered. I imagine someone might go to prison if Alphabet wins.

The Oracle/SAP case covered the exact same territory, with allegations of illegal downloads of proprietary software as part of a theft-like scheme. Details are here: http://www.reuters.com/article/us-oracle-sap-se-settlement-i...

The civil case was filed in 2007, reached its high-water mark with a jury verdict in 2010 of $1.3 billion in damages, and after a great deal of appeals-court maneuvering, ultimately was settled in 2014 for $356 million in damages.

A separate criminal case was settled for $20 million in 2011. If this Huffington Post article has it right, no individuals were charged. http://www.huffingtonpost.com/2011/09/13/oracle-sap-settleme...

The biggest difference here is the hype and attention associated with self-driving cars.

TomorrowNow was basically caught stealing Oracle manuals to provide the same service as Oracle but at a lower cost.

The person who "wins" the self-driving market on the other hand potentially may be the purveyor of a business and an industry that is set to upend an industry that absolutely dwarfs "Oracle maintenance contracts". Stakes are much higher.

Why would Uber be awarded licensing terms they could "live with" for code they (allegedly) outright stole from a competitor?

It is typical for the terms of the license include giving back and not using the actually stolen documents/code. The license would just allow them to redesign without worrying about the other party indirectly using the trade secrets. It's because you can't really close pandora's box.

Though in many cases its beneficial to use this as a way to become a key supplier to a competitor. If it's not a winner take all market (and I doubt this is), then it might be more profitable to take a cut from Uber than to reduce competition by one.

A Google / Uber joint venture where Google provides the software and Uber does fleet management could be unbeatable, for example.

The protection of IPR is a strategic concern of Google. Outright theft committed by the highest levels in both companies is hard to settle for them because of the message it sends. Google may perceive to have more at stake than simply the self driving related IPR.

Because lawsuits can drag on for years (if not decades!) and Google is a major investor in Uber. Google/Waymo might not want to actually destroy the company.

But if Google won a huge judgement they would outright own the company and not just be an investor.

They'd own a broken company. Bear in mind that this sort of litigation can run five to ten years if you let the lawyers on both sides wrestle to their hearts' content. It becomes all consuming. Executives spend much of their time preparing for depositions, tussling about what ambiguous documents mean, tussling about what obvious documents might mean if you try hard to misinterpet them, etc.

It's no fun to be working in such an environment. Everyone who can afford to get out, gets out.

What do you mean by that? Could they actually be awarded ownership of Uber if the damages were larger than a cash amount Uber could pay? Or do you mean indirectly, like, Uber gets found liable for say $10bn, and Google offers isntead to buy a controlling share of Uber and then forgive the liability?

Or they could just buy Uber. The thing is they likely wouldn't want to own Uber, especially considering it's just burning through mega-cash.

Google Ventures owns only 6% of Uber. If they can drag this out sufficently, then Uber cannot IPO, will have burnt all their cash - and the whole company will be at the mercy of their biggest creditor who just got awarded a billion-dollar penalty payment.

The math still doesn't work. Right now 6% of Uber is worth about $4 billion, if you believe the latest venture valuation. (Make adjustments as you see fit.) If this is litigated until Uber collapses in a heap of dust, Google ends up owning 100% of a heap of dust.

No money left to pay off the judgment. Most of the talent is gone, and the folks that remain are hardly motivated to rebuild the business for their new masters. The Napster mess is instructive. The brand might live on, but no one gets rich in the process. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Napster#Shutdown

I did not know they invest in Uber! That makes this even more interesting.

Outside of the case, the most striking thing to me about this is the level of detail that Google has over the logs and actions of their laptop. They were able to tell that a memory card was plugged in for 8 hours a year ago?

I have trouble finding exactly how a customer encountered a 500 10 minutes ago.

If you send your kernel logs to a syslog server you could get that pretty easily. From plugging a USB stick into my computer just now, then running dmesg:

    [14863.014481] usb-storage 2-4:1.0: USB Mass Storage device detected
    ...
    [15045.488440] usb 2-4: USB disconnect, device number 34
They do, though, have quite a bit of pretty impressive logging!

Yeah I really enjoyed the technical details in Gary Brown's deposition: https://www.documentcloud.org/documents/3515476-Declaration-....

It looks like they could see:

* When the device made check-ins to their management server, and appeared on the Google network

* That the Windows OS was re-installed

* MoMA search queries (some kind of internal system?) for "chauffeur svn login"

* Downloading and installing TortoiseSVN

* Transferring files from SVN

* When a card reader was plugged in

* When the OS was reformatted to Linux

* File downloads from Google drive

Just think of "MoMA" as "the intranet," which is about the best way to explain it. Not super interesting.

Weird that he'd allegedly type "I've never logged into Subversion before, but suddenly I need access" into MoMA, but hey. The whole saga just reminds me that people are really bad at opsec.

The Google Drive/GAIA linkage is the most interesting technical revelation from a quick read. I'm surprised they didn't redact that little trick, because that seems to be the best way to catch the very people doing this. Most people would be forgiven for assuming that a Google consumer product might be a little more obfuscated in terms of forensics (logs access, PII, etc), and I could see that train of thought even though it's dumb. I guess they're willing to burn the technique, because the next person who attempts this will definitely avoid Google Drive.

You're talking about a company whose mission is "to organize the world's information". If you're an employee thinking about wrong-doing, you've gotta have that in the back if your mind.

How many thousands of hours of video is uploaded to youtube _daily_ and stored on google servers forever?

And you are talking about logging actions of your own employees. Let's say 100kb per day per employee (these logs are pretty detailed).

100kb * 50 000 employees = 4.7Gb per day. 1740Gb per year. Probably much, much less then 1 day of youtube videos.

They have some pretty cool stuff for monitoring their internal systems. For example, this distributed live forensics system:

GRR Rapid Response https://github.com/google/grr http://grr-response.blogspot.com/

Mountable device tracking is very common to log. My company started implementing when we went from 20 to 30 employees. When things like this are at stakes, it's a small price to pay. In fact, it is so well known that this kind of tracking exists that very few people actually do try and actually do insert mountable devices in their computers, which makes the tracking even easier.

This part looks to be the most smoking-gun:

> December 13, 2016 - A Waymo employee was accidentally copied on an email from one of its LiDAR-component vendors titled OTTO FILES. The email contained a drawing of what appeared to be an Otto circuit board that resembled Waymo’s LiDAR board and shared several unique characteristics with it. (Filing 59)

"accidentally copied"

Thank god for the honest among us.

What happened with Uber's Pittsburgh research facility? I thought that was the hub for their self-driving car program?

http://fortune.com/2016/03/21/uber-carnegie-mellon-partnersh...

Another big bombshell is that apparently Google laptops store every single thing you do on it, including whether you attach a USB drive, etc. That's pretty scary if you're an employee.

reply


reply


They seem to be fundraising awfully quick for a company that has plenty of cash on hand. They'd probably have to fund-raise again or go public to pay off the damages.

Going public just got tougher for Uber. With a big lawsuit with merit hanging over them, their IPO value drops considerably. Underwriters don't like open-ended liabilities like that.

> December 3, 2015 - Mr Levandowski searched for instructions on how to access Waymo’s design server on his work laptop. Based on Gary Brown’s deposition (a Google forensic security engineer) this was an SVN server. (Brown 15)

> December 11, 2015 - Anthony Levandowski installed TortoiseSVN and downloaded 9.7 GB of data from the SVN repository. (Brown 17)

> December 14, 2015 - A USB card reader was attached to the laptop for eight hours. Google doesn’t appear to have logged what the laptop did over that time, but the implication is that data was copied from the laptop to a memory card. (Brown 18)

If these three things are true, then that looks extremely bad for Otto. I imagine they'll be a lot of questions regarding the purpose of that USB stick.

I can't imagine what Lewandowski and Uber were thinking here. The timeline is just too constrained to even be taken seriously.

Even at the time, knowing none of the characters or background I found Otto a very odd startup, one I almost didn't believe looked legit, and their rapid acquisition by Uber was one more "huh, strange" moment - how could they have bootstrapped out of nowhere and had tech worth that kind of money so fast?

It's almost hard to believe Uber would be so brazen as to put something like this together, except that breaking the law has been Uber's business model since day 1.

To me it seems like the Uber executives know the music has stopped playing, and are now trying to do anything possible to save the company.

It doesn't seem that much stranger than the Cruise or Argo; people with real experience are getting snapped up like crazy without a product.

> except that breaking the law has been Uber's business model since day 1.

So tired of hearing this. It's just parrots talking in the echo chamber. Show me a court verdict that Uber broke the law.

"Uber, suspension is definitive: service forbidden across all of Italy"

http://mobile.ilsole24ore.com/solemobile/main/art/tecnologie...

This is about UberPOP.

It's even more incredible given that the target of Uber's corporate espionage efforts... holds a 6% stake in Uber!

I actually think this might be a blessing in disguise for Uber. I always argued self-driving cars would destroy Uber should Apple or Google want to enter this space.

Why? Because self-driving cars are basically a fleet service driven by a software. Once you remove the driver (where Uber spent so much acquiring) The only differentiator is the consumer facing experience. Neither Uber or Lyft will have as much power as Apple and Google since they ultimately own the mobile experience.

I ultimately envision this business as kind of a Kayak mobile on the phone managed by Siri or Google/Apple maps that will call the nearest taxi or the cheaper rate aggregating from multiple possible vendors. Larger fleets (Uber, Apple, Google) to smaller individually manage fleets. Car companies might decide to also enter that market in collaboration with financial underwriter.

So having a network of drivers ultimately gives Uber some leverage and removing them from the equation, I think it'll actually destroy Uber. This is why I think, this could be a blessing in disguise.

Uber's drivers aren't really fans of them though, nor are they loyal to a single company. Uber could disappear tomorrow and all its drivers would be fine on Lyft.

The drivers are going to be removed from the equation no matter what though.

I do believe that this is true, but I can't help but also believe that the timelines that the tech community has in mind are absolutely too optimistic. I think like many promising innovations (AI, VR, etc.) it will have periods of rapid innovation followed by contraction and lull, repeated many times until general adoption is realized.

reply


Uber just needs to think of themselves as a mobile staffing company and they'll be fine. Unfortunately, staffing is a market where "Move fast and be an asshole" isn't a great philosophy so they'll need a bit of a temperament change to survive.

I'll be curious to see if the Uber-Otto acquisition gets strained.

It's common for the acquired company to make specific "representations and warranties", particularly around IP.

"We own our IP and didn't steal it" is typical, and some percentage of the deal is held back for ~1-2 years in case there is a problem.

But if there's fraud, all bets are off.

Does Uber throw Otto under the bus? It would be "The Uber Way", based on what's been published recently.

How credible are all these logs? Email records (came up in Oracle Android case) are one thing, emails are a known thing. But how trustworthy are Google Drive logs, a record that only exists within Google, when what they've recorded helps their case? I'm not casting aspersions, just curious how a new kind of evidence plays out.

> But how trustworthy are Google Drive logs, a record that only exists within Google, when what they've recorded helps their case? I

Routinely-kept business records are common evidence in cases, and, while any evidence is subject to impeachment, "it supports the case of the party keeping the records" is almost never sufficient to get a trier of fact (jury in the case of a jury trial) to dismiss the evidence; you generally need either some more concrete evidence of fabrication or independent evidence contradicting the conclusion the evidence is offered to support.

Let's not pretend that you can't fabricate emails too.

I strongly suspect that the existence and timestamps of the Drive logs can be verified at multiple levels and exist in backups made around that time.

HTTP logs as well as MTA logs have been provided as evidence before, those too could be fabricated.

By what process do you think Waymo (or is it Alphabet) would fabricate these logs? Like, who in particular would do it? Would they form a team of a dozen, two dozen people to do all the fabrication across all the systems that would be impacted, without leaving any fingerprints?

And of course none of this planning could be done over email or Google docs, so it all has to be coordinated in person with only handwritten notes. And you've got to make sure a co-operative representative from legal is involved, just so the evidence generated in the logs corresponds to the cover story.

- Google's recently revised goal for their program is to license to existing manufacturers vs. building a car. (1)

- It's unlikely that whichever automotive company achieves autonomy first is going to immediately get into the ride sharing game, except perhaps Tesla but they don't have enough manufacturing capability (yet, or anytime soon) to be a global threat to Uber.

- Uber is never going to be a manufacturer but they have partnered with Volvo and Daimler (2) recently who seem very amenable to licensing / leveraging third party tech to continue to be competitive in selling automobiles.

- Why does Uber need to build autonomous tech vs license it? Are they concerned that the Google / Ford partnership is going to leave them out / decimated?

(1) http://www.techtimes.com/articles/188654/20161213/alphabet-l...

(2) http://www.theverge.com/2017/1/31/14453704/uber-daimler-part...

> - It's unlikely that whichever automotive company achieves autonomy first is going to immediately get into the ride sharing game

I think GM shows clear signs of interest of being in the ride sharing game if they have an advantage there.

Would you rather be the first self-driving ride sharing company, and use that to displace Uber in high margin areas, or would you rather try to make a little bit of money off the premium segment buying these cars and then be a fast follower?

The main argument for being a fast follower would be to let someone else deal with regulation for you, but otherwise being able to undercut everyone in rich markets seems like a no brainer that would bring a tonne of revenue and experience to the project very quickly.

It's not a bigger bombshell than what was already in the news. We know what stealing means. The guy is an engineer at Waymo and plugs a USB stick in a laptop to download 9GB of code. And he hoped to get away with this? I'm pretty sure everyone at Google knew, they were just waiting to time it right.

"Hey, what about now? When Uber is taking fire from all directions?"

The bigger accusation the article makes is that Levandowski made a deal with Uber to create a startup with Waymo's stolen data, that would later be acquired by Uber.

So Otto was essentially just a vessel for that stolen data, created simply to transfer the IP to Uber. If true, that'd be much bigger and much more damaging than just stealing some files.

It's a much bigger deal if it can be proven that Uber essentially conspired with him to steal the IP. If Uber had prior knowledge, that's a very different thing than just some unscrupulous rogue engineer who wants to get rich.

Doubtful they knew. I'd imagine with these kind of forensics, there is such a glut of data that it is really difficult to proactively monitor it. A post-hoc analysis after they found something fishy seems most likely.

Hey, it's all part of the "sharing economy".

Driver satisfaction will improve once it's composed entirely of autonomous vehicles.

As for the real drivers, who are paid less than taxi drivers, I'm wondering how that put them into the red when they pay less than taxi companies and skirt regulations. They must have interesting books.

> "Uber gets dealt an injunction on their self-driving car project. They have to start again, a long way behind other companies."

How is this actually implemented? How do you prevent a new project starting from scratch with the same employees from ending up with the exact same tech as before?

I'm neither a lawyer nor experienced in this sort of thing (thankfully! :) ), but I would imagine that Uber would have to throw out everything they've got now, fire all the employees that are currently working on the project, and then restart something from scratch. Sometimes, if a company want to clone a competitor's product they'll use a 'clean room protocol' - I imagine that Uber could do something similar here.

Pretty much the same way you could do it with any other manufacturing/industrial process.

Imagine re-creating a fairly large complex project without access to any source control, build systems, or bug reports. It'd be easier than starting from scratch, but not much - especially for hardware, all the tradeoffs and manufacturing tricks you had to investigate and implement your devices would have to be recreated.

reply 


    How do you prevent a new project starting from scratch
    with the same employees from ending up with the exact
    same tech as before?
You can't. I mean legally you can. But the court case to fully flesh this out are impossibly long. So safe to just not. The _former employee_ part is so damning that is just doesn't work.

If you have separate employees you _can_, if you avoid patents. Look up clean room implementation.

Does this have the potential to kill Uber?

Uber is too big to fail really

This usually means the government will bail you out if you do fail...

Can you define your usage here?

I could be wrong but what I think he/she meant was the fact that Uber has so many investors in it's pie that a loss like Uber would be monumental (considering the profits they'd get if it succeeded).

So it's investors would probably bail it out (and try their best to make sure it's a bit more restrained).

They probably mean network effects. Facebook is the prime example. For Uber, a critical mass in users and drivers makes it hard to unseat.

There is no network effect here. Each additional driver does not increase the value of the network to the other drivers and similarly for passengers. Uber and Lyft are old-fashioned market makers. They increased the pool of suppliers and consumers and connected the groups. In cities where both Uber and Lyft exist, substituting Uber for Lyft and vice versa does not change the value the driver or passenger derives from either service.

Yes, that is called a two-sided market/network effect.

Each driver increases value for riders, and each rider increases value for drivers. This two sides.

A 1 sided network is facebook. A two sided market is like the video game industry (more video games are good for gamers and more gamers are good for video game devs)

For taxi apps, imagine if there was only 1 driver in SF. That wouldn't be a good experience for consumers. Thus, network effect.

> A 1 sided network is facebook.

Almost every user in Facebook is both a provider and consumer of content. It's like an exponentially-sided network.

In Uber, drivers provide supply to riders. Riders provide demand for drivers.

> There is no network effect here. Each additional driver does not increase the value

More drivers => decreased wait times => more customers => more drivers

But there's minimal stickiness to the network. The switching cost to another network is almost free, and the network value itself is pretty low.

Consider eBay, perhaps the most-successful two-sided network of the first dot-com boom. You could switch to another auction site, but as a seller you would lose all of your online reputation (sales history) which is worth a lot on eBay (since people don't buy expensive items from someone with no sales history whatsoever). When is the last time you cared how many drives your Uber/Lyft driver had given? eBay - very sticky. Uber/Lyft - not so much.

Hot take

Why didn't Uber hire Levandowski, instead of having him build a startup they could buy for hundreds of millions?

hiring a guy for tens or hundreds of millions of dollars might look strange to future investors, but buying a company for that much is commonplace. alternatively, they could have done it in the attempt to limit any potential liability (like this waymo lawsuit) to otto without risking the mothership (uber).

>Uber passengers only pay 41% of the cost of trips, with investor capital making up the difference.

Holy hell. That's not exactly a sound business model.

That 41% assertion is wrong: https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=13861267

It's 41% of the driver's cut of the ride (So closer to 12% of the trip cost).

That is also not correct. Uber's cut of the ride (which is a bit under 20% of the fare) is covering 41% of their total corporate expenses (which are not the costs of delivering rides).

So, they are losing 12%/ride, but some of these costs will scale with the number of rides, and some will not.

Related HN thread on Uber acquiring Otto (From 7 months ago):

https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=12315205

The consensus seems to be: "Huh, that's weird."

Off topic but I'm going to assume anyone who misspelled Levandowski as Lewandowski is a soccer fan.

> By the time Otto was acquired, they had 91 employees. This seems like a lot of salary commitment to take on via self-funding by Otto’s four co-founders (all ex-Google).

Were these founders previously Google executives or "9th engineer from the left" individual contributors? If you were getting exec pay, it might be semi-believable that you could come out of it and be able to self-fund salaries for 91 employees, but if the latter, I can't see how. Sure, Google pays engineers a lot but come on...

According to Bloomberg, veteran Waymo employees were paid "F-you money". https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2017-02-13/one-reaso...

Thanks for the link. And they self-funded a startup, wow. Waymo money than I'll ever see...

This looks like a bunch of circumstantial evidence. The two LiDAR boards need to be compared to prove that Otto stole Waymo's IP.

Hmm, he got the name of one of the main protagonists wrong. Pierre Yves => Pierre-Yves Droz.

You need to demonstrate some attention to detail, if you're going to claim an ability to 'read between the lines' in this dossier.

Thanks, I've fixed this.

What is the possibility of criminal charges being brought forth if it's determined that Kalanick actively conspired with Lewandowski?

Seems likely.

https://www.fbi.gov/news/stories/man-sentenced-for-distribut...

Curious about this too. Seems more serious than a "pay a fine and get off" situation, but I don't know anything about the relevant law.

The bombshell is that Google uses SVN.

Would an implosion of Uber be the first step of the end of this tech bubble?

If there's a bubble, there's no evidence it's being driven by the same bro-culture or IP theft that Uber is being accused of.

So I don't think so, something else is needed :)

No. It would definitely lead to a torrent of click-bait headlines though. So we have that to look forward to....

if it plays out that Lewandowski did intentionally steal trade secrets, the way he went about it was pretty boneheaded.

Does Daniel Compton live in the Far East, like Japan, New Zealand or something?

The date of the blog post is March 14th. Is his calendar a day ahead?

New Zealand.

If this goes to a jury, could the damages shut uber down?

[replying to a deleted post]

I also found the SVN allegation to be circumstantial at best in the coverage that didn't focus on any other points. Installing a tool and downloading gigs of design data is a nuts-and-bolts operation for many disciplines (even for those that don't normally use version control but interact with a team that does).

If Levandowski didn't typically access SVN on a frequent basis, it's still very circumstantial on it's own. Seeing this all laid out in the context of the surrounding allegations, it becomes an important and fairly damning point.

> August 2016 - Levandowski received his final multi-million dollar payment from Google (presumably a bonus?)

That's a pretty fat check for someone who just ran away with the crown jewels. How do we know Google didn't have Lavandowski do all this on purpose to lure Uber into a compromised position by buying Otto? Unless the courts are rigged, doesn't Google have to prove Uber acquired Otto with full knowledge that they were buying stolen property?

reply


reply


Not related - but I do find it ironic that google is up in arms about stolen tech given Steve Jobs' vendetta against google over stolen smart phone ideas. And yes I realize that the gravity of the situation here is different but it's still an amusing thought - not sure why everyone is so offended by this comment.

Regarding the lawsuit - I've learned that we have no clue what is going on behind the scenes, so why stress over it. For all I know this is a power play by google or some evil scheme by Uber. Let's just wait and see how it plays out.

I'd like to clarify the use of the word "Stealing". It appears that Lewandowski _stole_ technical documentation and engineering work done around LiDAR. Google did not steal code, technical docs, or any engineering material. They recognized good usability concepts being used by Apple, and adapted them. They were matching the market leader's feature set. https://www.forbes.com/sites/timothylee/2011/10/25/yes-googl... It's a little different.

There's a really big difference between copying other people's design ideas, and straight up an employee stealing confidential documents to form a startup and then immediately being bought by a competitor. The significance of this difference ought to be obvious.

Given the context provided in this post, it seems pretty blatant and obvious. Stealing a design is one thing, stealing the circuit board design from an unreleased product is espionage.

> against google over stolen smart phone ideas.

What phone ideas stole Google?

