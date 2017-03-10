reply
The only problem with the subprime housing crisis was that its sheer scale caused the government to have to step in, and almost caused the collapse of the banking sector. However, correct me if i'm wrong, but there's no such risk here. And as such, this is just some investors making a bad bet - which is perfectly fine and to be expected in the course of capitalism.
There is so much data on cars and what their worth (KBB, truCar, etc) nowadays it is tough to make much of a profit on the car itself.
Most make their money in the finance or service department. It was not uncommon for a loan to be 5-6 years long or for a buy-here pay-here play to charge up to 25-30% APR
Yeah, but with the extremely low interest rates we've been seeing the past several years, how are they making money there either?
Besides, it doesn't matter what the prime interest rate is - the consumer rate is always (prime + markup)%.
