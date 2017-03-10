Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
U.S. Subprime Auto Loan Losses Reach Highest Level Since the Financial Crisis (bloomberg.com)
Why do we allow the securitization of these loans? Securitization is just a way to move risk oversight and responsibility from the lender to the customer of the security.

Why wouldn't we? It's the customer of any financial product's job to do sufficient due diligence. That's like saying "selling stock is just a way to move risk oversight and responsibility from the company to the shareholder", every time the market dips.

The only problem with the subprime housing crisis was that its sheer scale caused the government to have to step in, and almost caused the collapse of the banking sector. However, correct me if i'm wrong, but there's no such risk here. And as such, this is just some investors making a bad bet - which is perfectly fine and to be expected in the course of capitalism.

So they can be sold to charities and pension funds, aka "muppets."

Thinking about it, even margin loans would probably be better. This is still not as bad as doing it on housing though.

I use to work on a CRM specific to dealerships and I cannot say I am surprised.

There is so much data on cars and what their worth (KBB, truCar, etc) nowadays it is tough to make much of a profit on the car itself.

Most make their money in the finance or service department. It was not uncommon for a loan to be 5-6 years long or for a buy-here pay-here play to charge up to 25-30% APR

Indeed. Auto manufacturers don't sell vehicles, they sell debt. I've heard this is a good reason to withhold that you are paying cash at a dealer until the last moment and work the best deal you can as if you are going to use their financing. They are much more interested in making a loan than making a sale.

>Most make their money in the finance or service department. It was not uncommon for a loan to be 5-6 years long

Yeah, but with the extremely low interest rates we've been seeing the past several years, how are they making money there either?

By financing people with bad credit for extremely high rates.

Interest rates on houses are low, but interest rates on vehicles are... Not so low.

Besides, it doesn't matter what the prime interest rate is - the consumer rate is always (prime + markup)%.

I'm shocked! Shocked I say! I've seen this coming for a decade. Dealers are practically giving the cars away with near 0% financing. Everything in the financial world has been a race to the bottom for a long time. You can say it started with the severing of the link to gold backed currency. The dollar has lost 97% of value since then, the fed pumps up one bubble after another, telecom, housing, auto, student loan, etc. The bubbles barely pop before they are inflated into a much bigger one in another sector. And they keep moving around the globe. The currency is the problem and the central banking. All currencies are circling the drain requiring more and more intervention and bubble inflating to stay alive. I'm quite certain I'll see all paper crash in my lifetime.

A broken clock is correct twice a day. I can't debunk your economic conspiracy theories in one comment, but I will make two points. 1) This article is talking about subprime loans. No one gives sub prime borrowers a zero percent interest rate because they are the riskiest borrowers. So by you using that as proof of a subprime auto loan crisis shows that you don't understand what is actually happening here. 2) You can't claim to be seeing a bubble occuring for ten years. I mean, I guess you can and you will be guaranteed to be correct on a long enough time line, but the point is it doesn't mean anything. There is an established business cycle. No one cares about an economic prediction without a timeline.

