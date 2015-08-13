Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Show HN: SpreadServe – Cloud automation for Excel spreadsheets (spreadserve.com)
17 points by osullivj 2 hours ago | hide | past | web | 10 comments | favorite





Hi, long time trading systems hacker and originator of SpreadServe [1] here with some background: I was inspired to build it after finding myself in a meeting in a London Investment Bank in 2014 hearing a manager say "the traders have defined the accrual calcs in a spreadsheet, now we just need a couple of C# devs for a few months to build a real server to do the calcs". I realised I'd seen that pattern repeat time and again over the ten years I'd spent working on London trading floors. By hacking together Excel Addins in C++ myself I'd enabled an options trader to build a program trading system in Excel by plugging his pricing sheets into Liffe's ETO limit order books. I put an exotics trader on Bloomberg by connecting his huge 30 tab sheet to my etrading gateways, then gradually replaced the spreadsheet with C++ pricing servers. My own XLL Addin was running on hundreds of trading desktops, and I'd helped any number of traders lash together ad hoc pricing and risk spreadsheets with XLLs connecting them to market data, prices and quotes [2]. The same cycle kept repeating: trader whips up spreadsheet, sheet becomes business critical, trader tires of manual keying of data, hitting F9, and the flakiness of huge Excel sheets and demands the dev team replace the sheet with a scalable service. Then the dev team takes months to replicate the spreadsheet functionality in a C++, C# or Java server, and the trader gets frustrated by lengthy change cycles.

I realised that we can escape that frustrating cycle by building a server runtime for spreadsheets. Just as node.js took JavaScript to the server side, SpreadServe is "node.xls": an asynchronous scalable server side runtime for Excel spreadsheets that supports XLLs, RTD & VBA as well as a REST API, RDBMS integration and websockets subscribers. As Felienne says [3] "spreadsheets are code". But that code is trapped in a desktop IDE for grid based visual functional programming: Excel! And that's not the right environment for reliable automated operation. So SpreadServe's aim is to separate the development and rumtime environments for calc heavy spreadsheets: Excel for rapid change cycles by tech savvy power users like traders, then SpreadServe for production scalability, resilience and audit logging.

[1] http://spreadserve.com

[2] http://babbingtonslade.com/industries/

[3] https://etrading.wordpress.com/2015/08/13/spreadsheets-are-c...

I really like the concept of excel calc automation. Just one humble suggestion: add some eye candy to make me feel I am driving the batmobile.

Sincerely, your landing page gives you a very good impression about what spreadserve does and how sophisticated it its - but once you land on the server page it doesn't look as impressive. It works really good but I don't have the feeling I am given some superpower/I'm driving the batmobile.

This is awesome. Excel is such a valuable tool for its ease in prototyping and testing calculations, but the "classic" challenge is when/how to operationalize it.

I did several Excel to App implementation for the reasons you mention and more.

I'd like to better understand the architecture of your proposal to consider it for my future projects. Does it run real Excel instance under the hood? Or is there a full emulation/interception going on?

Can you cope with several linked excel spreadsheets at the same time ? Can you handle custom DLL loading/extending? Or perhaps, are you willing to share a whitepaper/architectural outline?

I'm using the Open Office Calc engine under the hood for Excel formula emulation. I extend that with my own implementation of the Excel4 API's xlcall32.dll, so that XLLs can invoke the Excel4 API. I also emulate Excel's built in RTD client, so that XLLs that supply an RTD server can push real time data into a sheet. Feel free to download the install kit [1], or email me on ssbeta@spreadserve.com for more detailed discussion. Thanks for the interest!

[1] http://spreadserve.com/s3/downloads.html

And yes, SpreadServe can cope with linked spreadsheets by means of websockets. Which means sheets can be daisy chained into a real time calc graph. This youtube video [1] demonstrates.

[1] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MmPPMsOCmqA&t=10s

Knowing John's work at various investment banks, I would venture to guess that Spreadserve will be a top-notch product. Scaling Excel is something that has been needed for a long time. How many times have we, in IT, gotten complaints from traders and quants about Excel crashing with a large number of calcs?

How does it compare with HPC Services for Excel? https://msdn.microsoft.com/en-us/library/ff877824(v=ws.10).a...

HPC requires you to refactor your spreadsheets to distribute the workload across the nodes. XLL C++ code needs to be tweaked to make them parallelizable. And the resulting ensemble still needs to be driven from a desktop Excel. SpreadServe takes unmodified spreadsheets and runs them on a server, completely automated and decoupled from any GUI.

