reply
I realised that we can escape that frustrating cycle by building a server runtime for spreadsheets. Just as node.js took JavaScript to the server side, SpreadServe is "node.xls": an asynchronous scalable server side runtime for Excel spreadsheets that supports XLLs, RTD & VBA as well as a REST API, RDBMS integration and websockets subscribers. As Felienne says [3] "spreadsheets are code". But that code is trapped in a desktop IDE for grid based visual functional programming: Excel! And that's not the right environment for reliable automated operation. So SpreadServe's aim is to separate the development and rumtime environments for calc heavy spreadsheets: Excel for rapid change cycles by tech savvy power users like traders, then SpreadServe for production scalability, resilience and audit logging.
[1] http://spreadserve.com
[2] http://babbingtonslade.com/industries/
[3] https://etrading.wordpress.com/2015/08/13/spreadsheets-are-c...
Sincerely, your landing page gives you a very good impression about what spreadserve does and how sophisticated it its - but once you land on the server page it doesn't look as impressive. It works really good but I don't have the feeling I am given some superpower/I'm driving the batmobile.
I'd like to better understand the architecture of your proposal to consider it for my future projects. Does it run real Excel instance under the hood?
Or is there a full emulation/interception going on?
Can you cope with several linked excel spreadsheets at the same time ? Can you handle custom DLL loading/extending? Or perhaps, are you willing to share a whitepaper/architectural outline?
[1] http://spreadserve.com/s3/downloads.html
[1] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MmPPMsOCmqA&t=10s
reply