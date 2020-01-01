Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Buffy the Vampire Slayer at 20: the thrilling, brilliant birth of TV as art (theguardian.com)
22 points by ohjeez 1 hour ago





I've been a fan of Buffy since it aired. It certainly was amazing.

At the same time, I feel the article goes a bit overboard with "birth of TV as art". You can go back even earlier to Twin Peaks, for example, as raising the bar for TV to the level of art. Other shows have gotten similar acclaim.

Not to diminish Buffy, it's a classic and it certainly transcended the "teen entertainment" genre.

Bunch of horny teenagers and older people thinking their coming of age tv show is art. Hello! There were great tv shows before that!

Well said. Everybody has demons. The conceit of Buffy is that the demons exist, physically, and can be punched in the face. But they're still metaphorical demons. It's brilliant.

