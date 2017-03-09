Upfront, I didn't pass a TripleByte interview I had (one of the few companies I haven't passed).
My interviewer showed up late initially, then took a break and showed up 10 minutes late after the break. Further, the interviewer nit picked super irrelevant details, and acted exceedingly smug and condescending. Some of the stuff he told me I was wrong about was related to my research. Even after attempting to explain it several times, he just said, "No, you're wrong, you don't know what you are talking about."
I then literally brought up the paper and sent it to him, before he said something along the lines of... Oh, well I guess that is right.
Overall, it was one of the worst interview experiences I have had, and I don't believe they are good way to recruit. Hell, I even passed all their coding questions with flying colors. It was the silly video conferencing interview with a smug engineer who really made the interview fall apart.
Bigger companies like Facebook don't need to let engineers know they exist, a huge number of engineers have already applied to them at some point. What they've realized is the way to hire more is to find the good ones that are sitting in the resume review stage of the hiring process, not getting looked at because they don't have stand out credentials.
One thing that's struck out to me in a surprising way about the average startup hiring process compared to larger companies is speed. We've found the larger companies are actually faster to move on the first step of booking a call to speak with our candidates. This completely reverses when it gets to bringing someone onsite and making offers though. Bigger companies take longer to do both and this is where startups have a hiring advantage.
How do the types of engineers Apple or Facebook want compare to that?
I don't get it. If someone's done has an incredible body of work behind them, why do you want to hide that from yourself?
Isn't it a great way to pick the best people out of the pool of applicants? 'Ah this person designed the new IR in Google's V8 - we should definitely talk to them'.
When I speak to potential hires the first thing I ask is 'tell me about the projects you've worked on - what have you built in the past'. Am I doing it wrong? Someone could be great at general programming and pass a coding test, but if they have no experience in my field what are they going to do for me?
