IBM has found a way to store data on a single atom
(
cnet.com
)
10 points
by
ValG
52 minutes ago
|
hide
|
past
|
web
|
6 comments
|
favorite
hermitdev
5 minutes ago
Things like this were partially why I got interested in electrical engineering & physics. Sadly, 15 years later, my career deviated to financial software, but I still find articles & progressions like these fascinating.
gnarbarian
4 minutes ago
It's not too late if you're willing to take a pay cut.
hermitdev
1 minute ago
Unfortunately, I've lost a lot of my EE knowledge due to mental atrophy.
kevinSuttle
15 minutes ago
Yet, can't handle figure out a way to support remote employees.
parthdesai
13 minutes ago
I'm pretty sure you can't work from home at IBM anymore, which is a bummer in today's world.
kator
24 minutes ago
800 Petabyte Hard Disks for sale?
