Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
IBM has found a way to store data on a single atom (cnet.com)
10 points by ValG 52 minutes ago | hide | past | web | 6 comments | favorite





Things like this were partially why I got interested in electrical engineering & physics. Sadly, 15 years later, my career deviated to financial software, but I still find articles & progressions like these fascinating.

reply


It's not too late if you're willing to take a pay cut.

reply


Unfortunately, I've lost a lot of my EE knowledge due to mental atrophy.

reply


Yet, can't handle figure out a way to support remote employees.

reply


I'm pretty sure you can't work from home at IBM anymore, which is a bummer in today's world.

reply


800 Petabyte Hard Disks for sale?

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: