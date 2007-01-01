Launch HN: Apozy (YC W17) – Use browsing habits to stop phishing and spot breaches

Hey all, I’m Rick, the founder of Apozy. We’re a YC-backed company in the current batch and we've created a browser extension that stops people from getting hacked by things like phishing and malware. I’ve been a hacker and penetration tester for 10 years. I started out by poking around people’s computers in 7th grade, then moved to poking SQL databases behind forms around high school. I eventually wrote a talk about session hijacking on MySpace in 2007 and was absolutely beyond horrified to stand in front of a bunch of people and pretend I know WTF I’m doing. Soon after I was hacking Fortune 500 companies at a few consulting firms and decided that phishing was a way bigger problem than people really knew at the time. That ended up being right, considering it’s now the most successful attack vector for breaching companies. I wanted to change the way people solved this problem and that’s how Apozy was born. I introduced the idea to my now cofounder, Erhan, and he was onboard almost immediately. Erhan was the best developer I knew, had run a development firm in the past and was a hacker by hobby. Fast forward to today, we’re busy building our solution to next-gen attacks. Apozy’s browser extension immunizes you against phishing and malware attacks. Phishing is out of control--1 in 3 companies fall victim to CEO fraud emails alone--and the current approach of blacklisting sites can't keep up. Instead, Apozy analyzes your browsing habits to stop you from entering data into suspicious sites that don't fit your usage patterns. We also aim to protect privacy by providing objective site privacy ratings, stopping trackers, and upgrading connections to HTTPS. Apozy is currently free to download on the Chrome store and soon will be on Firefox. To check out Apozy, you can visit our site at https://www.apozy.com or head over to the Chrome store at https://chrome.google.com/webstore/detail/apozy-trusted-brow...