So they end up paying 50k to buy some common shares (not preferred). An investor who paid 50k to invest in the company most likely got preferred shares, so the young guy who paid 50k who probably can barely afford that is now taking way more risk for a much smaller percentage of the company. If the company goes under the preferred shareholders have a chance to get their money back during a firesale of assets or IP or whatever, but the common shares are screwed.
So I tell virtually everybody unless there is a well established secondary market to sell your shares of your particular company, then don't take the options.
I honestly think the 90 day exercise is totally ludicrous in the startup world. I think that should be a major negotiation point with anybody who is joining a startup. They should just insist on it no matter what.
reply
Many countries have tax incentives for investors, but when it comes to people actually joining startups, investing their time and effort, then all you get is a tax bill - and mostly at a highly inconvenient time to pay it!
It very much feels like the system is designed to keep the rich rich, and to put the working (wo)man in their place.
If capital is scarce and valuable, it makes sense for a system to be designed to reward and protect capital risk.
But the "standard terms" haven't changed much since the 80's and capital is definitely more abundant today than it was before. Valuations for early companies are ~10x what they used to be decades ago. Founders give up a fraction of ownership compared to what they used to.
The question is where the right balance point is given current parameters.
Also, wages have never been higher for tech employees. I'm happy to have a 2x wage level conspared to 15 years ago rather than have the same wage but 2x equity (obviously a simplification), so something's at least working well here wrt labor gaining some ground on capital.
Your options are a contract between you and the company for you to buy shares at a given price.
If the value of the shares is worth more then you pay, the difference is income. "Value" is a 409a valuation ask your CFO what it when you execute.
Enter the accountant who will tell you how much your liability is for that income ( it varies no more then a dozen other factors affecting your yearly taxes )
Your shares are illiquid, and likely worthless. VC's and other institutional investors have contracts with the company that means they will get paid well before and much better then you. This should really be the first point since you should have known this when accepting your compensation package.
>"If an employer gives you straight-up shares, then the IRS will tax the shares (at ordinary income rates) when they vest."
What would be treated as income and taxes here, the strike price x the number of options vesting? Is that correct? For regular worker bees this not very much though right? For instance say an employee has 25 shares vest in a quarter and their stick price is $20. 20 x 25 would be $500 more being taxes as income. Or am I completely not understanding something?
If it is not the strike price being taxes as income what is it, since the the value of an option is often unknown to rank and file employees let alone the IRS.
The problem isn't really that stock options are complex -- it's that there doesn't exist comparably good software for stock options.
I'm actually building software to solve this: http://www.optionvalue.io. Right now it covers value in exit scenarios, but am currently building out exercise / tax scenarios.
I think Quora was the first to do this: https://dangelo.quora.com/10-Year-Exercise-Periods-Make-Sens...
And keeps an ongoing list of companies that offer extended exercise windows: https://github.com/holman/extended-exercise-windows
As somebody who has personally experienced every aspect of the stock option lifecycle (which fortunately worked out for me), I would never take a job at a company [1] if they didn't have an extended exercise window. The 90 day expiration period creates a massive gap between the risk/reward of equity for founders and the risk/reward of equity for employees, when the whole point of giving equity is to align those.
1: Assuming it was the type of company that compensated people with stock options
I personally think the status quo is insane, and I will never take another role with a options component of the package that does not have a policy like this.
This requires converting all options to NSOs, and the tax implications of NSOs are not pretty. (From a tax perspective, ISOs aren't great[0], but they're much better for employees, by design).
[0] You have to pay AMT on the spread between the option price and current value at the time you exercise, whether or not the equity is liquid, so you could end up paying a large tax bill only to find that the company goes bankrupt before you have the opportunity to ever sell your equity.
Keep in mind for someone reading this comment, this is about private companies.
So they end up paying 50k to buy some common shares (not preferred). An investor who paid 50k to invest in the company most likely got preferred shares, so the young guy who paid 50k who probably can barely afford that is now taking way more risk for a much smaller percentage of the company. If the company goes under the preferred shareholders have a chance to get their money back during a firesale of assets or IP or whatever, but the common shares are screwed.
So I tell virtually everybody unless there is a well established secondary market to sell your shares of your particular company, then don't take the options.
I honestly think the 90 day exercise is totally ludicrous in the startup world. I think that should be a major negotiation point with anybody who is joining a startup. They should just insist on it no matter what.
reply