Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
A new hobby OS from “scratch” in C# (github.com)
67 points by amaneureka 1 hour ago | hide | past | web | 8 comments | favorite





There's also MOSA[1] and Cosmos[2]. MOSA is focusing more on the compiler/runtime, while Cosmos is doing just enough to get a working OS. Both are pure C#, it looks like Atom is too.

[1]: https://github.com/mosa/MOSA-Project [2]: https://github.com/CosmosOS/Cosmos

reply


Yeah. And I managed to take it to the next level with dynamic executable loading and SVGA drivers.

reply


I'm surprised C# is suitable for this. How does that work?

reply


Because It is not possible to run C# executable without .NET framework. I had to work on a compiler first. Source: https://github.com/amaneureka/AtomOS/tree/master/src/Compile... Which works on the top of Microsoft's IL Builder. Then it add compiler stubs to support .NET code and convert code into native x86 assembly. The assembly file is then passed through NAsm and proper linking chain to produce final Kernel ELF binary. Build.sh produces an ISO image which can be used to boot OS in either virtual machine or on real hardware.

I explained it here: https://www.reddit.com/r/programming/comments/5xlmc6/a_new_h...

reply


How does that work? Surprisingly well :)

Many hobby kernels (as mentioned in these comments) have used C#, as well as bleeding-edge research kernels e.g. Microsoft's Singularity project: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Singularity_(operating_system)

reply


This sounds interesting but is really lacking details. Though... now I wonder what happened to singularity / midori.

reply


Aren't you aware of Joe Duffy's blog?

http://joeduffyblog.com/

https://www.infoq.com/presentations/csharp-systems-programmi...

Basically both projects achieved their goals, but Midori eventually was killed by management, even though they got an usable GUI desktop running with some core applications.

Some of their decisions influeced async/await design in C#, the AOT compilers to native code in WP 8.x and WP 10, some of the new features for C# 7 and others planned for future versions.

reply


I am really sorry about lack of details on page. I am working on it and soon add more detailed documentation.

Meanwhile You can try building it and play around with source.

https://github.com/amaneureka/AtomOS/wiki/Build-Environment

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: