Thirteen thousand, four hundred, fifty-five minutes of talking to get one job (kolesky.com)
> Use homework assignments to assess the candidate’s engineering skills

while homework problems can be better than in-person interviews, they can also be a lot worse. for one, because they are NOT time-bound. secondly, they are much more difficult to setup and evaluate: do you provide a spec? code to modify? third, asking people to do work for free in order to explore the potential relationship is a big ask. lastly, they are very time-consuming for the company.

in grad school i learned the hard way to always ask for in-class exams instead of take-homes :-). time and scope constraints can be favorable both for the company and the candidate.

> Enough with the graph traversal problems.

the point of asking graph-traversals and similar algorithms questions is not that they are the relevant job skill. it is that they are a way to gain information about the candidate's problem-solving ability in a limited amount of time. unavoidably, these questions test for speed and familiarity along with problem-solving. that makes them a lot less than perfect, but i've generally found them valuable.

> while homework problems can be better than in-person interviews, they can also be a lot worse. for one, because they are NOT time-bound.

Something strange happened recently while I was browsing Google. This little pink/black floating icon appeared in the top right. I clicked on it, and it said, "You're speaking our language. Up for a challenge? <I want to play> <Don't show me this again>".

This took me to Google Foobar, which is basically a throwback to 90's console games. You are asked to solve 5 levels of time bound algorithm problems in either python or java. The story is about an evil commander and you need to free captured bunnies. For example, they will give you strings of numbers as input, then say this is what we expect as output, write a problem that solves this in 24, 72, 96, etc hours. There were problems on all types of well know algorithms and a few performance based times execution type problems.

You are given 2 test cases out of 5, or sometimes 10, and you can verify and submit your answers. It was pretty amazing. I was addicted to it for about a week and completed it. This is a pretty blatant a recruiting tool, have no plans on leaving where I'm at, but it was also really fun. I guess what I am saying, is that these types of tools work, it's just that almost everyone sucks at their execution and don't take the time to make them fun.

Others have written about it too [2, 3]. I guess the root of all this, is that you can have on-line, time bound games, that are both run and give you a funnel of qualified applicants.

[1] https://foobar.withgoogle.com/

[2] https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=8588080

[3] http://jacquerie.github.io/google-foobar-post-mortem/

> for one, because they are NOT time-bound

I find this point interesting, as to me, this would be an argument for, not against. Time constraints on homework assignments are a lot closer to the constraints you'd have programming for a job than "whiteboard coding" would be. I'd hazard a guess that doing a good job on an in-depth, open-ended problem given a few days to a week is a better indicator of ability to be a successful software engineer than being able to solve a logic puzzle on a whiteboard in fifteen minutes.

If the interview time is paid, sure. But if it's not, agreeing to do unbounded unpaid work for a chance of being hired for a paid gig, especially when it's not even clear the chance is particularly strongly correlated to effort put in, gets worse as a proposition the longer you spend on it.

>>while homework problems can be better than in-person interviews, they can also be a lot worse. for one, because they are NOT time-bound.

Um, this is a good thing, not a bad thing. Research shows that stress significantly reduces cognitive ability, and time pressure definitely adds to stress - sometimes substantially. What this means is that when you ask whiteboard coding questions during the interview, you're not measuring the candidate's on-the-job ability. You're simply measuring how well they perform under severe pressure. If that's fine with you, as in it's representative of your work environment where people have to churn out code around the clock, fine. Otherwise, homework questions are much better.

i agree with all that -- again, the i don't think that whiteboard interviews are perfect.

but also, keep in mind that the candidate has a limited amount of time, and often a full-time job on top of the job hunt. the homework questions are only good if the candidate has time and desire to them.

The issue with tricky algorithms questions is that they often become tests of how well you can keep your cool. I've (and I'm sure others have also) bombed relatively easy questions due to nervousness compounding. I've also done much better than expected on other interviews because I remained calm and kept the interview flowing smoothly. This is the real skill under test, IMO. Of course, your ability to solve problems is still important, and a subset of what's being tested. The issue is just that there's a lot of (possibly inherently random) factors that cloud that signal.

My favorite example of this is when an interviewer asked me about an algorithm. In the course of the problem it occurred to me, what I needed was to break down the input integer into two parts--two equal parts that could be multiplied together. I kept referring to these two parts as such.

After the interview he said I was clearly weak on math because I didn't know the definition of a square root. Something I did know (10 or so college math courses in linear algebra, calc etc) and was describing, but was at a loss for words.

My current company used a "homework assignment" and they bought a lot of my trust with it.

1. The "assignment" took me about 4 hours, which they expected and told me off the bat. 2. It involved mostly relevant code with 1-2 wrinkles that were not odd just not everyday sorts of things.

For the proceeding interview, I was able to sit with 3-4 engineers for 1-2 hours really just diving into details about my experience and their processes, etc.

So if I could offer advice it would be to find a "homework problem" your existing crew could build independently in 4 hours or so. As in you've actually had more than 1 team member attempt the request, and they did it in about 4 hours each.

This was actually an interview process I didn't mind. I have 15-ish years of experience doing development. I can spare half a day for a prospect no problem. It was actually kind of fun.

4 hours seems to be a good "sweet spot". You can ask something sufficiently technical and oriented to the daily work without being a bore. And when the interview comes around, you can make sure it's not some ego-bound contest, more of a conversation.

From what I've seen the best hiring process seems to be Automattic's. They do a short interview over chat then give them a project if they pass the interview where they pay them $25/hr and then evaluate at the end. Minimal time wasted for both parties.

I think there's an inherent collective bias against making interviewing and hiring easier because that would make the hiring market more liquid, meaning their best people will be able to more easily find jobs elsewhere.

Speaking as a business owner actively hiring... the cost of a mishire is huge. It is difficult to understate mishire costs. This means you have to simply spend a lot of time with candidates. Even then you have a narrow window of time, relative to how long the business and employee have to live with one another, to figure out if it is a match. This means you will say no to a lot of people after investing significant time and effort into them (and them into your business). We owe it to our teams to hire well. If that means making it harder, so be it. Think about if it is easier for the wrong people to slip in under the radar. It can wreck culture and team quick. Most teams and businesses dont spend enough time. In Work Rules (Bock) they found the first four long interviews they did helped a lot at Google. After that interviews added one percent accuracy in judging a hire. It is a hard problem and I think the first and foremost goal in any hiring process that is well developed aims to make good hires the #1 priority.

I won't discount your theory of a bias, but I think it is a small influencer if it exists.

In my experience, hiring is the most political act a company does, meaning individual goals very often take priority over company goals.

Well above avoiding mishires, loyalty concerns are paramount in every organization I've worked for. You'd think that they'd treat hiring as the quintessential bet-the-company decision, and operate accordingly, but this simply doesn't happen. Leadership creates policies and procedures designed to introduce opacity in the process with the ostensible goal of avoiding mishires, but the real goal of preserving power.

Not really - what you describe is a prisoners dilemma.

If it gets me good people to defect (make my hiring easier), I win. The world won't copy me so once I hire people, I can still keep them.

I don't do this because I don't think I'll get good people.

I said the bias was collective, not individual.

Individual Germans may not have thought of themselves as particularly bigoted against Jews, but that didn't stop them from participating in regimes that marginalized them.

Most of the people fighting against slavery owned slaves. Jim Crow persisted well into the sixties and it's probable that many of the people against slavery would have been for Jim Crow.

It's very possible for the hiring market to be biased against liquidity even when everyone wishes it were easier to hire.

I replied to you elsewhere but I did just remember that Google / Apple poaching deal. That isn't even a bias, but outright manipulation at a massive scale that hurt the market more than any bias probably could. I am just wondering where in the hierarchy things like this go vs. subtler market forces you are theorizing.

Well, things evolve over time. Market manipulation would be slavery, while bias is just Jim Crow. The whole world is operating under a biased, ugly regime, it just gets better little by little over time.

>While I do have some ideas of how to improve the process, I do not have a suggested perfect hiring process. Partially because it is impossible to craft a single process that will work for all roles, for all candidates, for all companies. We need to balance being unbiased and impartial with respecting the experience and background of the candidate. It is relatively easy to do in one-off situations but very hard to do at scale.

The thing to do is to remove proxies for competence and intermediary parties. Talk directly to the candidate, about the actual work (don't try to "see how the handle" odd questions).

However, this requires decentralization of decision making which reduces control.

The only interview experience I've enjoyed was Google. Mostly because the interviewers were relaxed. Silicon Valley fosters a stressful environment.

How do you measure - measure a job search?

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hj7LRuusFqo

