while homework problems can be better than in-person interviews, they can also be a lot worse. for one, because they are NOT time-bound. secondly, they are much more difficult to setup and evaluate: do you provide a spec? code to modify? third, asking people to do work for free in order to explore the potential relationship is a big ask. lastly, they are very time-consuming for the company.
in grad school i learned the hard way to always ask for in-class exams instead of take-homes :-). time and scope constraints can be favorable both for the company and the candidate.
> Enough with the graph traversal problems.
the point of asking graph-traversals and similar algorithms questions is not that they are the relevant job skill. it is that they are a way to gain information about the candidate's problem-solving ability in a limited amount of time. unavoidably, these questions test for speed and familiarity along with problem-solving. that makes them a lot less than perfect, but i've generally found them valuable.
reply
Something strange happened recently while I was browsing Google. This little pink/black floating icon appeared in the top right. I clicked on it, and it said, "You're speaking our language. Up for a challenge? <I want to play> <Don't show me this again>".
This took me to Google Foobar, which is basically a throwback to 90's console games. You are asked to solve 5 levels of time bound algorithm problems in either python or java. The story is about an evil commander and you need to free captured bunnies. For example, they will give you strings of numbers as input, then say this is what we expect as output, write a problem that solves this in 24, 72, 96, etc hours. There were problems on all types of well know algorithms and a few performance based times execution type problems.
You are given 2 test cases out of 5, or sometimes 10, and you can verify and submit your answers. It was pretty amazing. I was addicted to it for about a week and completed it. This is a pretty blatant a recruiting tool, have no plans on leaving where I'm at, but it was also really fun. I guess what I am saying, is that these types of tools work, it's just that almost everyone sucks at their execution and don't take the time to make them fun.
Others have written about it too [2, 3]. I guess the root of all this, is that you can have on-line, time bound games, that are both run and give you a funnel of qualified applicants.
[1] https://foobar.withgoogle.com/
[2] https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=8588080
[3] http://jacquerie.github.io/google-foobar-post-mortem/
I find this point interesting, as to me, this would be an argument for, not against. Time constraints on homework assignments are a lot closer to the constraints you'd have programming for a job than "whiteboard coding" would be. I'd hazard a guess that doing a good job on an in-depth, open-ended problem given a few days to a week is a better indicator of ability to be a successful software engineer than being able to solve a logic puzzle on a whiteboard in fifteen minutes.
Um, this is a good thing, not a bad thing. Research shows that stress significantly reduces cognitive ability, and time pressure definitely adds to stress - sometimes substantially. What this means is that when you ask whiteboard coding questions during the interview, you're not measuring the candidate's on-the-job ability. You're simply measuring how well they perform under severe pressure. If that's fine with you, as in it's representative of your work environment where people have to churn out code around the clock, fine. Otherwise, homework questions are much better.
but also, keep in mind that the candidate has a limited amount of time, and often a full-time job on top of the job hunt. the homework questions are only good if the candidate has time and desire to them.
After the interview he said I was clearly weak on math because I didn't know the definition of a square root. Something I did know (10 or so college math courses in linear algebra, calc etc) and was describing, but was at a loss for words.
1. The "assignment" took me about 4 hours, which they expected and told me off the bat.
2. It involved mostly relevant code with 1-2 wrinkles that were not odd just not everyday sorts of things.
For the proceeding interview, I was able to sit with 3-4 engineers for 1-2 hours really just diving into details about my experience and their processes, etc.
So if I could offer advice it would be to find a "homework problem" your existing crew could build independently in 4 hours or so. As in you've actually had more than 1 team member attempt the request, and they did it in about 4 hours each.
This was actually an interview process I didn't mind. I have 15-ish years of experience doing development. I can spare half a day for a prospect no problem. It was actually kind of fun.
4 hours seems to be a good "sweet spot". You can ask something sufficiently technical and oriented to the daily work without being a bore. And when the interview comes around, you can make sure it's not some ego-bound contest, more of a conversation.
I won't discount your theory of a bias, but I think it is a small influencer if it exists.
Well above avoiding mishires, loyalty concerns are paramount in every organization I've worked for. You'd think that they'd treat hiring as the quintessential bet-the-company decision, and operate accordingly, but this simply doesn't happen. Leadership creates policies and procedures designed to introduce opacity in the process with the ostensible goal of avoiding mishires, but the real goal of preserving power.
If it gets me good people to defect (make my hiring easier), I win. The world won't copy me so once I hire people, I can still keep them.
I don't do this because I don't think I'll get good people.
Individual Germans may not have thought of themselves as particularly bigoted against Jews, but that didn't stop them from participating in regimes that marginalized them.
Most of the people fighting against slavery owned slaves. Jim Crow persisted well into the sixties and it's probable that many of the people against slavery would have been for Jim Crow.
It's very possible for the hiring market to be biased against liquidity even when everyone wishes it were easier to hire.
The thing to do is to remove proxies for competence and intermediary parties. Talk directly to the candidate, about the actual work (don't try to "see how the handle" odd questions).
However, this requires decentralization of decision making which reduces control.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hj7LRuusFqo
while homework problems can be better than in-person interviews, they can also be a lot worse. for one, because they are NOT time-bound. secondly, they are much more difficult to setup and evaluate: do you provide a spec? code to modify? third, asking people to do work for free in order to explore the potential relationship is a big ask. lastly, they are very time-consuming for the company.
in grad school i learned the hard way to always ask for in-class exams instead of take-homes :-). time and scope constraints can be favorable both for the company and the candidate.
> Enough with the graph traversal problems.
the point of asking graph-traversals and similar algorithms questions is not that they are the relevant job skill. it is that they are a way to gain information about the candidate's problem-solving ability in a limited amount of time. unavoidably, these questions test for speed and familiarity along with problem-solving. that makes them a lot less than perfect, but i've generally found them valuable.
reply