Show HN: Online Clojure REPL (repl.it)
10 points by amasad 3 hours ago | hide | past | web | 1 comment | favorite





Neat! I especially like that you provide some samples right up front. You might want to explore sandboxing it some:

  (slurp "/etc/passwd")
  (clojure.java.shell/sh "find" "/" "-name" "*clojure*")

