Hacker News
new
|
comments
|
show
|
ask
|
jobs
|
submit
login
Show HN: Online Clojure REPL
(
repl.it
)
10 points
by
amasad
3 hours ago
|
hide
|
past
|
web
|
1 comment
|
favorite
jffry
26 minutes ago
Neat! I especially like that you provide some samples right up front. You might want to explore sandboxing it some:
(slurp "/etc/passwd") (clojure.java.shell/sh "find" "/" "-name" "*clojure*")
reply
Guidelines
|
FAQ
|
Support
|
API
|
Security
|
Lists
|
Bookmarklet
|
DMCA
|
Apply to YC
|
Contact
Search:
reply