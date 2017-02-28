Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
94yr Old Li-Ion Battery Inventor Introduces Solid State Battery (utexas.edu)
21 points by andruby 55 minutes ago | hide | past | web | 2 comments | favorite





not trying to be smarmy, i genuinely know next to nothing about batteries -- are li-ion batteries not considered solid state?

reply


The researchers published the paper, titled "Alternative strategy for a safe rechargeable battery" in the Energy & Environmental Science journal [0]

[0] http://pubs.rsc.org/en/Content/ArticleLanding/2017/EE/C6EE02...

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: