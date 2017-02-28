Hacker News
94yr Old Li-Ion Battery Inventor Introduces Solid State Battery
utexas.edu
andruby
55 minutes ago
nyolfen
0 minutes ago
not trying to be smarmy, i genuinely know next to nothing about batteries -- are li-ion batteries not considered solid state?
andruby
48 minutes ago
The researchers published the paper, titled "Alternative strategy for a safe rechargeable battery" in the Energy & Environmental Science journal [0]
http://pubs.rsc.org/en/Content/ArticleLanding/2017/EE/C6EE02...
