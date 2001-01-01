Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
A curated list of movies every hacker and cyberpunk must watch (github.com)
48 points by lucianosousa 1 hour ago | hide | past | web | 56 comments | favorite





This doesn't appear to be so much a curated list of much-watch movies so much as a list of all movies about hacking ever.

Here is my curated list of movies ever hacker and cyberpunk enthusiast must watch:

* Sneakers

* Ghost in the Shell

* Tron

Why is Tron there? Because the screenwriter loosely based the character around her husband. Who was her husband? Alan Kay. Tron's protagonist is Alan Kay.

reply


Sneakers is such a great movie, particularly the scene using sounds heard to track the route of a vehicle: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KuIheGaiFLM

Obviously watch the whole movie, but the clip gives the gist of the high quality of the script.

reply


I think WarGames really should be on the list. It's old, yes, but it did influence a lot of us that were in that first generation of kids growing up with computers at home (though not many homes). It definitely captures a moment of time worth thinking about.

My two bits. (I very much agree with Tron.)

reply


Definitely. It was one of my early influences for looking into both AI and information security.

reply


I'm very pleased to see a comment repping Sneakers on the top of the pile. A highly underrated true hacker classic!

Ghost in the Shell rather than Patlabor?

reply


For reference:

http://www.imdb.com/name/nm0531381/bio

reply


Blackhat should probably be on there for being about only one to get hacking right in recent times.

"Because the screenwriter loosely based the character around her husband. Who was her husband? Alan Kay. Tron's protagonist is Alan Kay."

Had no clue his wife wrote it or portrayed him. That's neat! Brings in some irony given Tron character is fighting the slavery of MCP but Kay told me here on HN he loved Burroughs B5000. Also implied its lead creator, Bob Barton, was a genius and revolutionary overturning all the bad software, hardware, and engineering that came before it in one fell swoop. As in, the movie could've just as easily had MCP as the hero. ;)

reply


I'm sure this thread will go to the summaries:

http://n-gate.com/hackernews/

"An internet posts a 'movies for hackers' list on Git instead of using other reasonable publishing services as any human being. Hackernews spend hours complaining about how their favorite obscure movie that nobody knows or cares about wasn't included in the list"

reply


Jeez, some of those movies are dreadful, and there's almost nothing on the list from before 1990.

1954 - Gog (robots that look like robots and not people in metal suits)

1957 - Desk Set (non-stupid treadment of an early computer)

1970 - Colossus : The Forbin Project (how is this not in there)

1971 - How to Frame a Figg (silly, but it's got a computer hacker)

1975 - Three Days of the Condor

1990 - The KGB, the Computer, and Me (PBS doc about "The Cuckoo's Egg")

reply


Needs "The Conversation". A near perfect movie about surveillance, that doesn't feature a single computer.

reply


I'm going to go against the grain and say: don't watch these.

Or rather, don't prioritize watching these. Try to balance out movies and books related to your profession or hobby with those outside of it.

The world already has enough stereotypical geeks loving Ghost in the Shell, Star Wars and Star Trek, it needs more geeks having an interest in what "regular people" do and like.

reply


Not to mention, a lot of these movies are awful. For instance, the first movie on the list is, inexplicably, "WarGames: The Dead Code". Not the classic "WarGames", but an inexplicable direct-to-video sequel released in 2008.

reply


Yes, "WarGames: The Dead Code" is indeed awful.

reply


That is rather offensively narrow-minded to think that "regular people" don't also enjoy those those movies. That simply having a job or hobby related to STEM somehow does not make you a regular person.

reply


I was very pleased to see The Italian Job make the list.

Hacking is about understanding, optimizing, and manipulating systems. One real-world analogue of a system is a Rube Goldberg machine; the dramatic analogue of a Rube Goldberg machine is a heist flick.

I'd add the Ocean's Eleven remake as an approachable introduction to the genre, and Kubrick's The Killing for vintage noir awesomeness. And maybe The Last Seduction as a curveball.

reply


Seeing this list inspired me to write about the list I keep for the books I read, many of them cyberpunk/scifi. After reading so many of these types of books, you can't help notice their elements in other media.

It's interesting in seeing the print inspirations for many of these movies. The term "The Matrix" was first coined in William Gibson's Neuromancer and considered to be the seminal Cyberpunk novel, even predating Ghost in the Shell.

Definitely a must read for any Cyberpunk fan!

reply


And for newer stuff, Richard K Morgan's Altered Carbon (2003) and 2 sequels really hit the spot. It's hard to find good gritty cyberpunk these days.

And it's not that old works are bad, just that some of the tech misses distract and take you out of the atmosphere sometimes. Like on Star Trek, when they have to physically deliver email to people on holodiscs.

I'd also note that Asimov's Robot series are great if you like hardboiled type stuff - not cyberpunk, but has a slightly similar ambiance.

reply


Just read Neuromancer this summer. One of the benefits of renting random people's places are the libraries you run across; that was a great read (though somehow disturbing, mystical/mind blowing, and hollow inducing all at the same time).

reply


The two other books in the series (Count Zero and Mona Lisa Overdrive) are both great as well, but I found that the first had the most magic.

In the same vein, Snow Crash by Neal Stephenson is great as well. Its essentially a parody of cyberpunk but hilariously well written.

reply


I'd love to see earlier movies on this list, ie The Conversation (1974) [1]

1. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/The_Conversation

reply


It would be nice to include Black Mirror as most of the show's plots revolve around the social influence of advanced technology.

Not a movie but definitely required viewing.

reply


Also check out the AI / Cognitive Science Movie Index by Indiana University:

https://www.indiana.edu/~cogfilms/index.php

Black Mirror is missing here too, unfortunately. Several episodes revolve quite intelligently around AI, dystopian technological future, cognitive science.

reply


I found many must-see movies on these lists:

1. Directors Guild of America's The 80 Best-Directed Films: http://www.dga.org/Craft/DGAQ/All-Articles/1602-Spring-2016/...

2. TSPDT's The 1,000 Greatest Films: http://www.theyshootpictures.com/gf1000_all1000films_table.p...

They aren't about hackers, for sure. But these two lists are more diverse than IMDb 250.

Try movies from the 60s and 70s on these lists. Lots of gems among them.

reply


Some of these films are extremely bad, and that's not limited to the ones with low imdb scores. This list is in serious need of pruning.

reply


This list should have been posted weeks ago, when the StackOverflow's 2017 survey asked us about fictional characters and I wasn't able to recall any particular title...

reply


What makes a movie “must watch” for “every hacker and cyberpunk”?

Two criteria come to my mind:

- The movie is likely to teach you something that will make you a better “hacker” or “cyberpunk”.

- The movie depicts what it's actually like to be a “hacker” or “cyberpunk”.

Now, which of the movies on this list are going to do either of those? Probably some of the documentaries, and probably almost none of the fictions.

reply


cypherpunk vs. cyberpunk

cypherpunk is related to hacking, computing cryptography.

cyberpunk is subgenre of science fiction.

reply


Cyberpunk is a culture, a style and an attitude as much as a skillset. Fiction can convey these things, sometimes better than truth can.

reply


I'm 0 for Thrillers on this list and only 2 for SciFi. So my word is suspect. But still, I would recommend startup.com for the documentaries.

http://www.imdb.com/title/tt0256408/

I'd also recommend 2001, Repo Man, Dark Star and They Live on general principles.

reply


No AKIRA? I thought this one is pretty acclaimed, and frequently hailed as a cyberpunk classic

reply


The plot doesn't really have much to do with computers? It was perhaps the first anime to make a splash in the US, and it is worth seeing, but I don't think I'd use "hacker" or "cyberpunk" to describe it.

reply


Well, Blade Runner or Inception are no different.

reply


yeah same reaction here.

reply


Not for the hacker or cyberpunk genre but I do think that 'Primer' needs to be in this list. Haven't seen more realistic time travel movie than this yet.

reply


"Realistic time travel" movie?

reply


It's also a great engineering movie.

reply


Dot was a pretty good comedy that didn't get enough attention: http://www.imdb.com/title/tt0371647/

It's on Vimeo: https://vimeo.com/8919323

reply


D.A.R.Y.L.

http://www.imdb.com/title/tt0088979/

reply


As a young nerdy kid, this movie had such an impact on my at the time I saw it. I pretended I was a robot for months afterwards :)

reply


And the SR71 makes an appearance. This movie still inspires me. Reminds me, I should show it to my son... is 5 too young?

reply


Would be awesome to use InstantWatcher to show a link (if exists) to stream on Netflix or Amazon, etc.

And not a movie, but Halt and Catch Fire should be on there somewhere...

reply


The social network is nothIng for hackers. Most of the facts and characters are in reality not as portrayed. And itS one of the weakest movies of Fincher.

reply


But.... he's plugged in!

reply


No Mr. Robot?

reply


Mr. Robot is the first "hacker" show I've watched that didn't have a single cringe moment when it comes to the "hacking".

reply


I haven't seen enough of the titles on the list to know if any of them are series, but AFAIK this is only a list of movies.

reply


Needs 'Triumph of the Nerds' in documentaries, and 'Pirates of Silicon Valley' needs to move to any of the film sections (it's not a documentary).

reply


Aw, I'm a hackerpunk so only 1/2 are watchable. I just don't know which half.

reply


For cyberpunk, I'd add:

- Tetsuo: The Iron Man

- Videodrome

reply


No Real Genius? Shame.

reply


My personal favorite:

"Hackers - Wizards of the Electronics Age" Starring a bunch of old school programmers/hackers!

Magnificently produced by Fabrice Florin -http://fabriceflorin.com/

Watch it here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zOP1LNr70aU

reply


Off topic: Does anyone else get annoyed at bossy articles telling them what they must watch, or must read, or must do?

I know it's just an expression, but it bugs me...

reply


That is like 80% of huff post articles.

reply


Missing Elysium and Children of Men.

reply


Children of Men was awful, and it had nothing to do with hacking or cyberpunk, from what I remember.

reply


Or you can just watch this:

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KEkrWRHCDQU

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: