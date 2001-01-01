Here is my curated list of movies ever hacker and cyberpunk enthusiast must watch:
* Sneakers
* Ghost in the Shell
* Tron
Why is Tron there? Because the screenwriter loosely based the character around her husband. Who was her husband? Alan Kay. Tron's protagonist is Alan Kay.
Obviously watch the whole movie, but the clip gives the gist of the high quality of the script.
My two bits. (I very much agree with Tron.)
Ghost in the Shell rather than Patlabor?
"Because the screenwriter loosely based the character around her husband. Who was her husband? Alan Kay. Tron's protagonist is Alan Kay."
Had no clue his wife wrote it or portrayed him. That's neat! Brings in some irony given Tron character is fighting the slavery of MCP but Kay told me here on HN he loved Burroughs B5000. Also implied its lead creator, Bob Barton, was a genius and revolutionary overturning all the bad software, hardware, and engineering that came before it in one fell swoop. As in, the movie could've just as easily had MCP as the hero. ;)
1954 - Gog (robots that look like robots and not people in metal suits)
1957 - Desk Set (non-stupid treadment of an early computer)
1970 - Colossus : The Forbin Project (how is this not in there)
1971 - How to Frame a Figg (silly, but it's got a computer hacker)
1975 - Three Days of the Condor
1990 - The KGB, the Computer, and Me (PBS doc about "The Cuckoo's Egg")
Or rather, don't prioritize watching these. Try to balance out movies and books related to your profession or hobby with those outside of it.
The world already has enough stereotypical geeks loving Ghost in the Shell, Star Wars and Star Trek, it needs more geeks having an interest in what "regular people" do and like.
Hacking is about understanding, optimizing, and manipulating systems. One real-world analogue of a system is a Rube Goldberg machine; the dramatic analogue of a Rube Goldberg machine is a heist flick.
I'd add the Ocean's Eleven remake as an approachable introduction to the genre, and Kubrick's The Killing for vintage noir awesomeness. And maybe The Last Seduction as a curveball.
It's interesting in seeing the print inspirations for many of these movies. The term "The Matrix" was first coined in William Gibson's Neuromancer and considered to be the seminal Cyberpunk novel, even predating Ghost in the Shell.
Definitely a must read for any Cyberpunk fan!
And it's not that old works are bad, just that some of the tech misses distract and take you out of the atmosphere sometimes. Like on Star Trek, when they have to physically deliver email to people on holodiscs.
I'd also note that Asimov's Robot series are great if you like hardboiled type stuff - not cyberpunk, but has a slightly similar ambiance.
In the same vein, Snow Crash by Neal Stephenson is great as well. Its essentially a parody of cyberpunk but hilariously well written.
Not a movie but definitely required viewing.
Black Mirror is missing here too, unfortunately. Several episodes revolve quite intelligently around AI, dystopian technological future, cognitive science.
They aren't about hackers, for sure. But these two lists are more diverse than IMDb 250.
Try movies from the 60s and 70s on these lists. Lots of gems among them.
Two criteria come to my mind:
- The movie is likely to teach you something that will make you a better “hacker” or “cyberpunk”.
- The movie depicts what it's actually like to be a “hacker” or “cyberpunk”.
Now, which of the movies on this list are going to do either of those? Probably some of the documentaries, and probably almost none of the fictions.
cypherpunk is related to hacking, computing cryptography.
cyberpunk is subgenre of science fiction.
I'd also recommend 2001, Repo Man, Dark Star and They Live on general principles.
And not a movie, but Halt and Catch Fire should be on there somewhere...
- Tetsuo: The Iron Man
- Videodrome
"Hackers - Wizards of the Electronics Age"
Starring a bunch of old school programmers/hackers!
Magnificently produced by Fabrice Florin -http://fabriceflorin.com/
I know it's just an expression, but it bugs me...
