Hacker News
new
|
comments
|
show
|
ask
|
jobs
|
submit
login
Comparing ancient and modern genomes for cognitive ability variants
(
biorxiv.org
)
7 points
by
gwern
1 hour ago
|
hide
|
past
|
web
|
1 comment
|
favorite
redsummer
7 minutes ago
For those politically on the centre and left, what are the correct responses to scientific evidence that different population groups have different cognitive abilities?
reply
Guidelines
|
FAQ
|
Support
|
API
|
Security
|
Lists
|
Bookmarklet
|
DMCA
|
Apply to YC
|
Contact
Search:
reply