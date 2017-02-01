Also, I note that they can set access levels based on email addresses, but I am unsure how that would work? Would those emails have to be linked to a Google account so that Upspin could check the currently logged in Google account to allow/disallow access to the files?
reply
Anyone with the HTTP server can host files. Traditionally, .htpasswd or similar measures were used for access controls. This seems to be different only in a sense that it uses emails (found no docs and too lazy to read the code).
I've glanced over the repo and I don't get what all that code is for. A re-implementation of webdavfs that maps first-level directories (emails) to hosts? Or... what? Can anyone link to some docs?
Also, I note that they can set access levels based on email addresses, but I am unsure how that would work? Would those emails have to be linked to a Google account so that Upspin could check the currently logged in Google account to allow/disallow access to the files?
reply