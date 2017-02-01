Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
I noted the disclaimer: "Upspin is not an official Google product". Yet it is announced on the Google Blog? Is it a separate "skunk works" team effort?

Also, I note that they can set access levels based on email addresses, but I am unsure how that would work? Would those emails have to be linked to a Google account so that Upspin could check the currently logged in Google account to allow/disallow access to the files?

Rob Pike is the 2nd biggest contributor to this project: https://github.com/upspin/upspin/graphs/contributors

So... they had reinvented HTTP, and had thrown in some email-based authentication module, and formalized aeons-old /~username/ spec into /user@email.address.tld/?

Anyone with the HTTP server can host files. Traditionally, .htpasswd or similar measures were used for access controls. This seems to be different only in a sense that it uses emails (found no docs and too lazy to read the code).

I've glanced over the repo and I don't get what all that code is for. A re-implementation of webdavfs that maps first-level directories (emails) to hosts? Or... what? Can anyone link to some docs?

