These devs should really start/join a DARPA challenge team; try out their ideas on real courses.
Interestingly, that post links to a specific blog post on GTA V integration[1], but going to that link redirects to the initial "Introducing OpenAI" post[2]. I can't find the GTA V blog post[3] on their blog anymore.
In addition, the GitHub repository[4] for spinning up a GTA V server instance from the post[3] no longer exists.
[0]: https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=13375543
[1]: https://openai.com/blog/GTA-V-plus-Universe/
[2]: https://openai.com/blog/introducing-openai/
[3]: http://web.archive.org/web/20170112173923/https://openai.com...
[4]: https://github.com/openai/universe-windows-envs/blob/master/...
