Verizon Reduces Yahoo Deal Price by $250 Million in Revised Deal (bloomberg.com)
43 points by richardboegli 1 hour ago | 9 comments





Yahoo most likely has contingencies in place that would make a pullout from the deal very painful for VZ.

Otherwise VZ would have much more leverage, since they don't need Yahoo like Yahoo needs them.

Not that I understand how the deal structure is priced, but that seems like a win for Yahoo at this point?

I'd say so, I always assumed $~1 billion would get shaved off the asking price after the PR nightmare caused by the hacking.

$1B would have been better, but this is a dream come true for the people who take infrastructure and security seriously.

We've got Amy Pascal's head on a spike, now we have the same for the Yahoo deal.

Please, may this be the year that Wall Street is finally bitten in a serious way by a tech company flaming out due to the technical incompetence of its leadership.

So I have 4 shares of Yahoo I bought a few years ago on a whim...what the heck should I do with them? I paid something like $40 per share.

If you like Alibaba then just keep holding. After the sale it is basically a tracking stock for BABA.

If you don't like BABA then you should probably sell?

Frankly, if you are asking strangers what to do with some stocks you bought, you might consider simply buying a broad market ETF like the SPY, VTI, or VT with the proceeds.

That's it? Seems like Verizon's negotiation experts weren't very good. Yahoo board is desperate to sell the company. I think they would've easily given up on a billion dollars to do it.

Also, if this was some other company, it may have actually cared about Yahoo's disastrous data breaches and its cooperation with the NSA. But because is Verizon, the cooperation with the NSA and the spying infrastructure being already in place is probably why Verizon didn't want to cut too much from the price.

Yahoo's board may be desperate, but that doesn't mean they necessarily believed they were contractually in the wrong here. Verizon only had an out if it could show that this event was a "material adverse effect" on the business, which is a very high standard to meet. Verizon likely also preferred to close the deal, and neither company wanted to take the risk of litigating this and losing.

Huh, I think Yahoo negotiated well.

