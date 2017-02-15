Otherwise VZ would have much more leverage, since they don't need Yahoo like Yahoo needs them.
We've got Amy Pascal's head on a spike, now we have the same for the Yahoo deal.
Please, may this be the year that Wall Street is finally bitten in a serious way by a tech company flaming out due to the technical incompetence of its leadership.
If you don't like BABA then you should probably sell?
Frankly, if you are asking strangers what to do with some stocks you bought, you might consider simply buying a broad market ETF like the SPY, VTI, or VT with the proceeds.
Also, if this was some other company, it may have actually cared about Yahoo's disastrous data breaches and its cooperation with the NSA. But because is Verizon, the cooperation with the NSA and the spying infrastructure being already in place is probably why Verizon didn't want to cut too much from the price.
