Is caring about your customer actually killing your business? (ninjodo.com)
9 points by mustafabisic1 52 minutes ago





Don't worry too much about making your customer happy - worry about keeping their customer happy. Your customers have customers - it's customers all the way down. Why is your customer doing business with you - what product or service are they reselling to their customer?

* Maybe they leverage your SMS app to send update notifications, telling their customers about a hot sale.

* Maybe they use your IaaS to host their real-estate website platform, letting their customers track who's looking at their agents' houses.

* Maybe they use your hand-picked tomatoes in their restaurant's home-made tomato sauce.

However they rework your product, they're depending on you to deliver consistent quality on-time, so they can continuously deliver this to their customer. If they can't provide this to their customer, the customer will find some other source. (Or else that customer's customer will find a new source.) Your customer won't be a customer for long, if they lose their customers. Especially not if your poor product (or poor delivery/uptime, or poor presentation/reseller experience) drove their customers away.

This blog article was troublesome to read. It was very slow to load, slow enough that I found the Google Cache before it loaded: https://webcache.googleusercontent.com/search?q=cache:Gmcavd...

Secondly, after about a paragrah, a large splash popped up and blocked the article. Adblocking this element left the page without scrolling capabilities, but disabling all scripts from ninjodo.com loaded a completely usable page that loaded quickly.

Finally, the writing felt rambling, and the story (also found on the wall of a Jimmy John's near you) didn't seem much related to the thesis.

TL;DR No. Caring about your customer isn't killing your business. Actions Steps are: 1. Stay Focused 2. use online tools like live chat and a CRM 3. Create an internal and external FAQ thing.

The "Actually" in the title should have been enough of a red of flag to not click. I did anyway. The article is long. 3x longer than needed I think and wasting people's time will drive them away. Article also includes a recommendation to read some Gary Vaynerchuk book. That says all you need I think, but your mileage may actually vary.

