* Maybe they leverage your SMS app to send update notifications, telling their customers about a hot sale.
* Maybe they use your IaaS to host their real-estate website platform, letting their customers track who's looking at their agents' houses.
* Maybe they use your hand-picked tomatoes in their restaurant's home-made tomato sauce.
However they rework your product, they're depending on you to deliver consistent quality on-time, so they can continuously deliver this to their customer. If they can't provide this to their customer, the customer will find some other source. (Or else that customer's customer will find a new source.) Your customer won't be a customer for long, if they lose their customers. Especially not if your poor product (or poor delivery/uptime, or poor presentation/reseller experience) drove their customers away.
-------------------
This blog article was troublesome to read. It was very slow to load, slow enough that I found the Google Cache before it loaded:
https://webcache.googleusercontent.com/search?q=cache:Gmcavd...
Secondly, after about a paragrah, a large splash popped up and blocked the article. Adblocking this element left the page without scrolling capabilities, but disabling all scripts from ninjodo.com loaded a completely usable page that loaded quickly.
Finally, the writing felt rambling, and the story (also found on the wall of a Jimmy John's near you) didn't seem much related to the thesis.
reply
The "Actually" in the title should have been enough of a red of flag to not click. I did anyway. The article is long. 3x longer than needed I think and wasting people's time will drive them away. Article also includes a recommendation to read some Gary Vaynerchuk book. That says all you need I think, but your mileage may actually vary.
* Maybe they leverage your SMS app to send update notifications, telling their customers about a hot sale.
* Maybe they use your IaaS to host their real-estate website platform, letting their customers track who's looking at their agents' houses.
* Maybe they use your hand-picked tomatoes in their restaurant's home-made tomato sauce.
However they rework your product, they're depending on you to deliver consistent quality on-time, so they can continuously deliver this to their customer. If they can't provide this to their customer, the customer will find some other source. (Or else that customer's customer will find a new source.) Your customer won't be a customer for long, if they lose their customers. Especially not if your poor product (or poor delivery/uptime, or poor presentation/reseller experience) drove their customers away.
-------------------
This blog article was troublesome to read. It was very slow to load, slow enough that I found the Google Cache before it loaded: https://webcache.googleusercontent.com/search?q=cache:Gmcavd...
Secondly, after about a paragrah, a large splash popped up and blocked the article. Adblocking this element left the page without scrolling capabilities, but disabling all scripts from ninjodo.com loaded a completely usable page that loaded quickly.
Finally, the writing felt rambling, and the story (also found on the wall of a Jimmy John's near you) didn't seem much related to the thesis.
reply