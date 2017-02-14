Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Pathfinder, a fast GPU-based font rasterizer in Rust (pcwalton.github.io)
76 points by mmastrac 1 hour ago | hide | past | web | 20 comments | favorite





Very happy to see this become public, and it looks very impressive. I'm blushing a bit. Patrick and I indeed had very stimulating conversations, but all the hard work figuring out how to map rendering efficiently to a GPU is Patrick's.

reply


> This is the case on the Mac, since Apple has not implemented any OpenGL features newer than OpenGL 4.2 (2011)

sigh

Once upon a time, the Mac was a great development platform...

reply


I bet it's great if you use Metal.

reply


Along these lines, well, parallel and a few doors down, there's Alacritty, a GPU-Accelerated Terminal Emulator written in Rust.

https://github.com/jwilm/alacritty

reply


It would be interesting to connect Pathfinder to Alacritty. They accelerate two different things: Pathfinder accelerates the glyph rasterization (converting the vector outlines to bitmaps), while Alacritty accelerates the glyph compositing (blitting the bitmaps onto the screen).

reply


Would it change much? I imagine Alacritty doesn't rasterize the same glyphs over and over if they repeat and keeps some kind of Atlas, so using Pathfinder would just give a boost when creating that Atlas, which in the grand scheme of thing wouldn't change much?

reply


Couldn't run the example on Ubuntu 16.10 Would appreciate anyone's help to get it running:

~/dev/rust/pathfinder$ cargo run --release --example lorem-ipsum -- resources/tests/nimbus-sans/NimbusSanL-Regu.ttf Downloading clap v2.20.3 Downloading image v0.12.3 Downloading bencher v0.1.2 Downloading quickcheck v0.4.1 Downloading semver v0.2.3 Downloading glfw-sys v3.2.1 Downloading enum_primitive v0.1.1 Downloading nom v1.2.4 Downloading cmake v0.1.20 Downloading gcc v0.3.43 Downloading vec_map v0.6.0 Downloading unicode-segmentation v1.1.0 Downloading ansi_term v0.9.0 Downloading unicode-width v0.1.4 Downloading term_size v0.2.2 Downloading strsim v0.6.0 Downloading gif v0.9.0 Downloading glob v0.2.11 Downloading png v0.6.2 Downloading scoped_threadpool v0.1.7 Downloading jpeg-decoder v0.1.11 Downloading color_quant v1.0.0 Downloading lzw v0.10.0 Downloading inflate v0.1.1 Downloading deflate v0.7.4 Downloading adler32 v0.3.0 Downloading rayon v0.6.0 Downloading deque v0.3.1 Downloading num_cpus v1.2.1 Downloading env_logger v0.3.5 Downloading regex v0.1.80 Downloading aho-corasick v0.5.3 Downloading thread_local v0.2.7 Downloading regex-syntax v0.3.9 Downloading memchr v0.1.11 Downloading utf8-ranges v0.1.3 Downloading thread-id v2.0.0 Compiling adler32 v0.3.0 Compiling utf8-ranges v0.1.3 Compiling ansi_term v0.9.0 Compiling color_quant v1.0.0 Compiling term_size v0.2.2 Compiling enum_primitive v0.1.1 Compiling lzw v0.10.0 Compiling scoped_threadpool v0.1.7 Compiling bencher v0.1.2 Compiling winapi-build v0.1.1 Compiling inflate v0.1.1 Compiling unicode-width v0.1.4 Compiling unicode-segmentation v1.1.0 Compiling glob v0.2.11 Compiling nom v1.2.4 Compiling gif v0.9.0 Compiling num-integer v0.1.32 Compiling rand v0.3.15 Compiling memchr v0.1.11 Compiling aho-corasick v0.5.3 Compiling regex-syntax v0.3.9 Compiling deflate v0.7.4 Compiling gcc v0.3.43 Compiling semver v0.2.3 Compiling strsim v0.6.0 Compiling deque v0.3.1 Compiling winapi v0.2.8 Compiling num_cpus v1.2.1 Compiling vec_map v0.6.0 Compiling lord-drawquaad v0.1.0 (https://github.com/pcwalton/lord-drawquaad.git#171a2507) Compiling num-iter v0.1.32 Compiling kernel32-sys v0.2.2 Compiling clap v2.20.3 Compiling num-complex v0.1.35 Compiling thread-id v2.0.0 Compiling thread_local v0.2.7 Compiling num-bigint v0.1.35 Compiling rayon v0.6.0 Compiling cmake v0.1.20 Compiling jpeg-decoder v0.1.11 Compiling num-rational v0.1.35 Compiling num v0.1.36 Compiling glfw-sys v3.2.1 error: failed to run custom build command for `glfw-sys v3.2.1` process didn't exit successfully: `/home/mich/dev/rust/pathfinder/target/release/build/glfw-sys-66de5311db1a83bd/build-script-build` (exit code: 101) --- stdout running: "cmake" "/home/mich/.cargo/registry/src/github.com-1ecc6299db9ec823/glfw-sys-3.2.1/." "-DGLFW_BUILD_EXAMPLES=OFF" "-DGLFW_BUILD_TESTS=OFF" "-DGLFW_BUILD_DOCS=OFF" "-DCMAKE_INSTALL_PREFIX=/home/mich/dev/rust/pathfinder/target/release/build/glfw-sys-79c50ef4a5edfcd6/out" "-DCMAKE_C_FLAGS= -ffunction-sections -fdata-sections -fPIC -m64" "-DCMAKE_C_COMPILER=/usr/bin/cc" "-DCMAKE_CXX_FLAGS= -ffunction-sections -fdata-sections -fPIC -m64" "-DCMAKE_CXX_COMPILER=/usr/bin/c++" "-DCMAKE_BUILD_TYPE=Release" -- The C compiler identification is GNU 6.2.0 -- Check for working C compiler: /usr/bin/cc -- Check for working C compiler: /usr/bin/cc -- works -- Detecting C compiler ABI info -- Detecting C compiler ABI info - done -- Detecting C compile features -- Detecting C compile features - done -- Looking for pthread.h -- Looking for pthread.h - found -- Looking for pthread_create -- Looking for pthread_create - not found -- Looking for pthread_create in pthreads -- Looking for pthread_create in pthreads - not found -- Looking for pthread_create in pthread -- Looking for pthread_create in pthread - found -- Found Threads: TRUE -- Could NOT find Vulkan (missing: VULKAN_LIBRARY VULKAN_INCLUDE_DIR) -- Using X11 for window creation -- Configuring incomplete, errors occurred! See also "/home/mich/dev/rust/pathfinder/target/release/build/glfw-sys-79c50ef4a5edfcd6/out/build/CMakeFiles/CMakeOutput.log". See also "/home/mich/dev/rust/pathfinder/target/release/build/glfw-sys-79c50ef4a5edfcd6/out/build/CMakeFiles/CMakeError.log".

--- stderr CMake Error at /usr/share/cmake-3.5/Modules/FindX11.cmake:439 (message): Could not find X11 Call Stack (most recent call first): CMakeLists.txt:192 (find_package)

thread 'main' panicked at ' command did not execute successfully, got: exit code: 1

build script failed, must exit now', /home/mich/.cargo/registry/src/github.com-1ecc6299db9ec823/cmake-0.1.20/src/lib.rs:573 note: Run with `RUST_BACKTRACE=1` for a backtrace.

Build failed, waiting for other jobs to finish... error: build failed

reply


For those seeing broken links for the graphs, please reload.

Happy to answer any questions :)

reply


Please forgive the stupid question, since I don't know low level coding too well but: what are some uses of this? It says it's a "Rust library for OpenType font rendering" - so since it's a library that means other rust code can use it for their purposes. So might this someday find its way into Servo? Is it possible for other languages to take advantage of this, too?

reply


> So might this someday find its way into Servo?

Yes, as the blog post states one of the immediate next goals is to hook this up to WebRender. WebRender is the 2D graphics backend for Servo.

> Is it possible for other languages to take advantage of this, too?

Yes, if bindings are written.

reply


I'm impressed how easy it is to get started with a Rust project from zero.

  # brew install rust
  # cargo build --release
  # cargo run --release --example lorem-ipsum -- resources/tests/nimbus-sans/NimbusSanL-Regu.ttf
It doesn't appear to generate text properly on my Mid 2014 Macbook, however. I ended up with what appeared to be a red channel from random GPU memory when I pressed the screenshot key.

reply


Thanks for the report! Could you file a GitHub issue mentioning your graphics hardware (which you can get from System Profiler)? This is the kind of GPU driver issue I was hoping to be able to get wide coverage for. :)

reply


Didn't work first with my Zenbook and Arch Linux, when using the Intel i915 GPU, but just trying again with primusrun using the Nvidia 620M just worked.

The Intel just doesn't support modern enough OpenGL:

  thread 'main' panicked at 'called `Result::unwrap()` on an `Err` value: CompileFailed("Tessellation control shader", "0:11(10): error: GLSL 4.10 is not supported. Supported versions are: 1.10, 1.20, 1.30, 1.40, 1.50, 3.30, 1.00 ES, and 3.00 ES\n\u{0}")', /buildslave/rust-buildbot/slave/stable-dist-rustc-linux/build/src/libcore/result.rs:837
Very nice work and awesome to see so many interesting Rust projects popping out every week.

reply


> Didn't work first with my Zenbook and Arch Linux, when using the Intel i915 GPU, but just trying again with primusrun using the Nvidia 620M just worked.

Cool! Great to see successful Linux compatibility :)

reply


The blog post mentions integrating with WebRender as an alternative rasterizer on capable systems. Could performance of the GPU-based rasterizer ever get to the point that WebRender's glyph cache is no longer needed?

After glancing quickly at the code, it looks like the lorem ipsum example renders to a texture atlas. Is that part of Pathfinder or just part of that example? I'm trying to understand whether managing the altas would be up to the application or Pathfinder.

How does/will Pathfinder support ligatures?

reply


> Could performance of the GPU-based rasterizer ever get to the point that WebRender's glyph cache is no longer needed?

I would like to try eliminating the frame-to-frame glyph cache. Doing so would reduce load on the texture atlas allocator, which can get slow as it's approximating an NP-complete problem. For me, Pathfinder can rerasterize the entire ASCII character set in 1.5ms or so (depending on the font size), which easily fits under the frame budget.

> After glancing quickly at the code, it looks like the lorem ipsum example renders to a texture atlas. Is that part of Pathfinder or just part of that example?

Pathfinder's API is based around the concept of an atlas in order to improve batching. Especially at small sizes it's a lot more efficient to render multiple glyphs all in one go without issuing separate draw calls for each one. There's nothing preventing you from making a separate "atlas" for each glyph if you want, though you'll pay some performance cost for this.

> How does/will Pathfinder support ligatures?

Ligatures are just glyphs like any other. If you want to use ligatures, you can run a full-featured OpenType shaper, like HarfBuzz or Core Text, on your text before sending the resulting glyphs to Pathfinder to be rendered.

reply


Thanks for the answers!

> Pathfinder's API is based around the concept of an atlas in order to improve batching.

And the result of a raster job is then coordinates in the Atlas?

> Especially at small sizes it's a lot more efficient to render multiple glyphs all in one go without issuing separate draw calls for each one.

Makes sense

> There's nothing preventing you from making a separate "atlas" for each glyph if you want, though you'll pay some performance cost for this.

It's not exactly an atlas then is it :P. Sorry if I wasn't clear; I was trying to understand whether the library or the application is managing the Atlas. Sounds like the library.

reply


> And the result of a raster job is then coordinates in the Atlas?

Yes.

> Sorry if I wasn't clear; I was trying to understand whether the library or the application is managing the Atlas. Sounds like the library.

The library manages the atlas, because it uses a particular packing algorithm that maximizes the performance of the accumulation step (by increasing parallelism) when rasterizing many glyphs at once.

reply


I'd be curious to see how this compares to CoreText on Mac and DirectWrite on Windows. Both are highly tuned for their respective platform so I'd see them as baseline.

reply


I haven't been able to find documentation from Microsoft as to which algorithm DirectWrite uses, but if it's the same as the algorithm Direct2D uses for general path rendering it has an expensive CPU-side tessellation step first and so has the typical drawbacks of long setup times. I wouldn't be surprised if DirectWrite does the actual path rendering on the CPU, like Skia does in typical configurations.

Core Text (really, Core Graphics) renders paths on CPU. I benchmarked it and it generally performed a bit worse than stb_truetype.

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: