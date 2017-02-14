reply
sigh
Once upon a time, the Mac was a great development platform...
https://github.com/jwilm/alacritty
Happy to answer any questions :)
Yes, as the blog post states one of the immediate next goals is to hook this up to WebRender. WebRender is the 2D graphics backend for Servo.
> Is it possible for other languages to take advantage of this, too?
Yes, if bindings are written.
# brew install rust
# cargo build --release
# cargo run --release --example lorem-ipsum -- resources/tests/nimbus-sans/NimbusSanL-Regu.ttf
The Intel just doesn't support modern enough OpenGL:
thread 'main' panicked at 'called `Result::unwrap()` on an `Err` value: CompileFailed("Tessellation control shader", "0:11(10): error: GLSL 4.10 is not supported. Supported versions are: 1.10, 1.20, 1.30, 1.40, 1.50, 3.30, 1.00 ES, and 3.00 ES\n\u{0}")', /buildslave/rust-buildbot/slave/stable-dist-rustc-linux/build/src/libcore/result.rs:837
Cool! Great to see successful Linux compatibility :)
After glancing quickly at the code, it looks like the lorem ipsum example renders to a texture atlas. Is that part of Pathfinder or just part of that example? I'm trying to understand whether managing the altas would be up to the application or Pathfinder.
How does/will Pathfinder support ligatures?
I would like to try eliminating the frame-to-frame glyph cache. Doing so would reduce load on the texture atlas allocator, which can get slow as it's approximating an NP-complete problem. For me, Pathfinder can rerasterize the entire ASCII character set in 1.5ms or so (depending on the font size), which easily fits under the frame budget.
> After glancing quickly at the code, it looks like the lorem ipsum example renders to a texture atlas. Is that part of Pathfinder or just part of that example?
Pathfinder's API is based around the concept of an atlas in order to improve batching. Especially at small sizes it's a lot more efficient to render multiple glyphs all in one go without issuing separate draw calls for each one. There's nothing preventing you from making a separate "atlas" for each glyph if you want, though you'll pay some performance cost for this.
> How does/will Pathfinder support ligatures?
Ligatures are just glyphs like any other. If you want to use ligatures, you can run a full-featured OpenType shaper, like HarfBuzz or Core Text, on your text before sending the resulting glyphs to Pathfinder to be rendered.
> Pathfinder's API is based around the concept of an atlas in order to improve batching.
And the result of a raster job is then coordinates in the Atlas?
> Especially at small sizes it's a lot more efficient to render multiple glyphs all in one go without issuing separate draw calls for each one.
Makes sense
> There's nothing preventing you from making a separate "atlas" for each glyph if you want, though you'll pay some performance cost for this.
It's not exactly an atlas then is it :P. Sorry if I wasn't clear; I was trying to understand whether the library or the application is managing the Atlas. Sounds like the library.
Yes.
> Sorry if I wasn't clear; I was trying to understand whether the library or the application is managing the Atlas. Sounds like the library.
The library manages the atlas, because it uses a particular packing algorithm that maximizes the performance of the accumulation step (by increasing parallelism) when rasterizing many glyphs at once.
Core Text (really, Core Graphics) renders paths on CPU. I benchmarked it and it generally performed a bit worse than stb_truetype.
