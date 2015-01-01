Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Apple proposes new web 3D graphics API (webkit.org)
101 points by mozumder 1 hour ago | hide | past | web | 65 comments | favorite





"The major platform technologies in this space are Direct3D 12 from Microsoft, Metal from Apple, and Vulkan from the Khronos Group. While these technologies have similar design concepts, unfortunately none are available across all platforms."

So Apple, the only company not supporting Vulkan on their platforms, is complaining that there isn't a cross-platform solution?

reply


We're not complaining, we're explaining the lay of the land. Working on top of all three of these APIs is totally doable and will result in a better API for the web.

Things worth noting: - We believe other browser vendors agree with us that the web API should work on all three of the major native APIs. - The web has security requirements which force us to go a bit higher-level than Vulkan anyway.

I understand your desire to have Vulkan on Apple platforms, but it's really a separate issue from the right target for WebGPU.

reply


The optics are just really bad. Apple could say "In the mean time we'll support Vulkan" and bam! there is a cross platform solution. Instead you say "We will generously let everyone implement our specifications, we hate to see everyone suffering so, but if everyone else works really hard to do what we say, things will be great!"

reply


> We're not complaining, we're explaining the lay of the land.

No, you're stating your own company's ambition.

reply


Why is DirectX support needed? Isn't Vulkan supported on the same platforms as DirectX anyway?

reply


Seriously, even fricken Nintendo is on board with Vulkan: http://www.gamasutra.com/view/news/287995/Nintendo_Switch_to...

reply


Apples handling of Vulcan / Metal should be a colossal embarrassment.

reply


I doubt it's up to the webkit team to make this decision. Anyway, Apple adopting would make things easier

reply


Will it be patent encumbered, like Apple's "proposal" for touch events API?

> Meanwhile, GPU technology has improved and new software APIs have been created to better reflect the designs of modern GPUs. These new APIs exist at a lower level of abstraction and, due to their reduced overhead, generally offer better performance than OpenGL. The major platform technologies in this space are Direct3D 12 from Microsoft, Metal from Apple, and Vulkan from the Khronos Group. While these technologies have similar design concepts, unfortunately none are available across all platforms.

Oh, really? And who is to blame, that Vulkan is not available on Apple platforms?

reply


The group's draft charter[1] proposes that contributing organisations would be required to agree to the W3C Community Contributor License Agreement[2], which includes a patent licensing commitment for all essential claims. So, if a specification came out of this, then it would not be patent encumbered; at least not by any patents held by Apple.

I'm willing to give Apple the benefit of the doubt on this. Like any big tech organisation, I'm sure they have people who want to do the wrong thing, and people who want to do the right thing. Everyone supporting Vulcan would be nice, but a standardised, patent-free, cross-platform, web-enabled, low-level GPU API would still be a major step forward.

[1] https://gpuweb.github.io/admin/cg-charter.html [2] https://www.w3.org/community/about/agreements/cla/

reply


> So, if a specification came out of this, then it would not be patent encumbered; at least not by any patents held by Apple.

So how come they didn't manage to have the same idea for touch events?

> Everyone supporting Vulcan would be nice, but a standardised, patent-free, cross-platform, web-enabled, low-level GPU API would still be a major step forward.

I'd say design and its roots matter. If they base it off Metal, and use Metal like technology, while Metal itself remains a closed Apple only API, then W3C should reject it. Consider the whole related ecosystem, like shaders and so on. Anything like that should be based on open APIs and related ecosystems, like WebGL is based on OpenGL.

If Apple want to help, let them base WebGPU on Vulkan. If not, they shouldn't waste everyone's time. I hope W3C participants will have enough common sense to come to the same conclusions.

reply


We're committed to abiding by the W3C Patent Policy for this spec.

reply


Not only that, but Apple seems to have decided to stop supporting open graphics standards altogether, including OpenGL [1]. Apple used to be quite vocal and influential as part of the ARB, not sure what caused the shift of the last few years.

[1] https://www.g-truc.net/doc/OpenGL%20Drivers%20Status.pdf

reply


Yes, they clearly are deeply into their usual NIH routine. So it's highly hypocritical for them to complain, how open APIs aren't cross platform enough.

reply


I feel like Apple are just trying to get in early with a proposal so they don't get forced into supporting Vulkan (and wasting all that effort on Metal).

Mind you, it does at least look like they're trying not to be jerks about it (even if the motivation is somewhat selfish). They specifically mention the competition to Metal and how "webgpu" is ideally an abstraction that'll sit on-top of Vulkan, Metal and Direct3D 12.

It'll be interesting to see how this pans out. Vulkan, Metal and Direct3D 12 are all intentionally very low level, adding a wrapper of any kind may be seen as non-ideal by all parties.

reply


Is that really a "just" or is it the right thing to do? Working on top of all the major APIs is the right thing for the web.

We've discussed our proposal a lot with key players in this space (including other browsers, GPU vendors, relevant ISVs) and we're pretty sure a cross-API abstraction is the way to go.

Some even want to build a form of cross-API abstraction at the native C/C++ level.

reply


Apple knows they aren't going to push something closed like Metal itself onto the web, so they want to make the web API easy to use with Metal as a backend instead.

The end goal is to maintain Metal as a proprietary bit of tech for native apps, in order to make it more burdensome for people to port native apps away from the Apple platform and as a result give Apple more exclusive apps and more artificial barriers to entry for competitors. Why should the web standards people be bending backwards to support that goal?

reply


No disrespect intended. You've undoubtedly got a much better grasp of this than I do!

> Is that really a "just" or is it the right thing to do? Working on top of all the major APIs is the right thing for the web.

However, a standard is the right thing for the web. Whether that's an abstraction or agreement upon an existing implementation remains to be seen.

reply


> Working on top of all the major APIs is the right thing for the web.

No, the right thing for the broader ecosystem is working only on Vulkan, and forcing Apple to adopt Vulkan, so that one API is usable natively on every OS, device (even Nintendo will support Vulkan on its consoles!) and browser.

If Apple wants to go their own way, sure, but they’ll be cut off from the rest of the world, and quickly realize where they went wrong.

reply


It is not "seen as non-ideal", it was the very point of existence for all of those standards. Graphic apis had become a leaking abstraction of non-standardized driver behavior with single-digit FPS lurking around every non-popular feature corner.

It is a joke to suggest putting another abstraction over the low-level api. That is squarely the domain of libraries and frameworks.

reply


Anything that's not based on the Vulkan spec is just a land-grab by Apple to push their own technologies.

As someone who spends a lot of time in that space I don't really see what this is solving, WebGL is good enough and anyone serious about performance/compute are going to drop down to native anyway.

reply


> As someone who spends a lot of time in that space I don't really see what this is solving, WebGL is good enough and anyone serious about performance/compute are going to drop down to native anyway.

Not true at all; if your primary performance bottleneck is the GPU code, not CPU code, you could use a better web API modeled after Vulkan, for the same reason people switch from GL to Vulkan.

In general, if there's ever something where people feel they "have to" use native instead of web, that needs fixing in the web platform.

reply


As soon as you clear up that GPU bottleneck guess what's going to be your next one? (Here's a hint, it's the thing that's dispatching to your GPU).

Another aspect that scares me about this is the security implications of exposing compute to the browser. Esp when you start talking about unified memory architectures. There's been more than a few exploits from a clever soul calling glReadPixels in the right circumstances. Increasing the surface area here doesn't seem like a great idea. Shader compilers are also great targets for instability and obscure bugs.

reply


> As soon as you clear up that GPU bottleneck guess what's going to be your next one?

Memory bandwidth for your textures, geometry, and other data, quite often. Or nothing at all, if you can successfully reach your desired target framerate.

But if CPU turns out to be an issue, that's what WebAssembly is for.

reply


> Memory bandwidth for your textures, geometry, and other data, quite often.

So in other words a GPU bottleneck?

reply


Modern graphics APIs help you reduce the CPU bottleneck for CPU-bound graphics code. Parallelism, command buffers and generally thinner drivers all help reduce the CPU overhead.

reply


Yeah,what is wrong with WebGL anyway? It seems to work pretty well.

reply


WebGL is pretty great. But, like GLES, it requires a lot of API calls to get stuff done. Hopefully, with a Vulkan-like API, you should be able to move a whole lot of that work to initialization time and make the act of actually drawing stuff frame-by-frame require very little API activity.

In the extreme case you get stuff like "GPU-Driven Rendering Pipelines" described in http://advances.realtimerendering.com/s2015/

reply


Go for it! I would love to see more focus on browser-based what-the-future-of-code-may-look-like. That said, I don't think that 3D interfaces are the only kinds that need good language / representation. Not that the rules should be really rigid, but I think that if we pursue the notion of reversely symmetric UI-languages we can make a lot of progress. Imagine that you have a 3D scene, what is the minimal language you need to describe it? How can we make it so that language/code is not only minimised but extensible? We must strike a balance.

I would like to have such simplicity in a potential language that when I see a scene in my minds' eye, it's really easy to transfer to the digital realm. I think the simplicity of representation is key.

Being a web dev on my own hours for the past several years now has given me a pretty solid grip of all the needs of an interactive application, and I can say that there has to be some way for users to easily interact and offer all the possible inlets for the information. Starting a 3D-internet movement might require rethinking the inputs. Won't we just use holo-wands to navigate vast swathes of data rapidly? Run through this field of data sheets...

So yeah, rethinking the medium will naturally come up as a question in conversations around this, and I think that it's simply a matter of keeping "user input" as straightforward and easy as possible, in the local _and_ distributed sense. With that as a foundational block, the rest of the 3D scene can start to make sense.

reply


Biggest questions I have are:

1. What is the (proposed) backward compatibility across devices?

2.Given that it is structured for Metal shaders, what are the plans for other, non-apple devices? I see the hat tip to D3D and Vulkan, but I assume they need to get on board first - any early takers? After all common standard means cross-platform hardware support, something Apple has never really embraced.

reply


The blog post explicitly says that they think that discussion around the shading language to be "one of the most fun parts of the standardization process" (i.e. most contentious), and they explicitly said they're deferring the issue of shading language and just accepting an existing language "for now", and that they picked the Metal Shading Language because the authors of the proposal here are using Apple platforms. I think the implication is clear that they don't expect the Metal Shading Language to actually be the final shading language after the proposal has gone through the standardization process.

reply


Hey Apple, how about developing your browsers to support modern web technologies first?

reply


The latest Safari release is actually ahead of the game in a lot of areas. I don't run it as my primary browser still, but it does look like at least someone within Apple cares.

reply


That is a very deceptive way to put it.

https://jakearchibald.github.io/isserviceworkerready/

Safari is intentionally crippled in several areas. Its very specific and obvious. It is dishonest for you to at this point pretend Apple is going full force for web standards while they are explicitly not implementing features that are available everywhere else. And how those specific features line up directly as features which allow web apps to compete with its native application market.

Edit: To anyone seeing this down-voted. Apple employees typically down-vote stuff like this so please do not take this being greyed as anything but manufactured opinion.

reply


Wait... what? Deceptive... really? Come on now.

http://caniuse.com/

In terms of tracked features they're ahead of Edge with both their stable release and in development (TP) builds.

Don't let your own prejudices distort reality.

reply


http://caniuse.com/#feat=notifications

Every. single. other. browser. Including desktop Safari.

reply


I can play that game too:

http://caniuse.com/#feat=es6-module

Like I said, "ahead of the game in a lot of areas", not every area.

reply


As an iOS and MacOS user..... GOOD.

I hate websites trying to give me notifications. I like that I don't get stupid prompts from mobile Safari about that kind of thing.

reply


That's clearly not true.

IE: Not Supported

Opera Mini: Not Supported

Chrome for Android: Not Supported

reply


Isn't Safari Technical Preview supported 100% ES6?

https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=11708840

reply


That API looks potentially more pleasant to use than WebGL, which is a nice surprise given it's purportedly more low-level.

reply


That's one of the benefits of designing an API for the web from the get-go, instead of just literally copying an API that's meant to be used from C. It makes for a cleaner and nicer API, even though some lower-level details are exposed.

reply


Any word from Carmack on this?

reply


The API looks like a direct port of Metal to JavaScript.

reply


As such, it should be rejected by W3C. Let Apple get behind Vulkan, instead of proliferating clones of Apple only APIs.

reply


"We don’t expect this to become the actual API that ends up in the standard, and maybe not even the one that the Community Group decides to start with, but we think there is a lot of value in working code. Other browser engines have made their own similar prototypes. It will be exciting to collaborate with the community and come up with a great new technology for graphics."

Also, Metal was announced June 2014, released September 2014. Vulkan was announced March 2015, released Feb 2016.

reply


Another anti-competitive initiative disguised as "Apple-led innovation" - maybe Apple should get on board with Vulkan, everyone else has, instead of complaining about there being no cross-platform solutions.

reply


How is this anti-competitive? They're explicitly trying to create a cross-platform JavaScript API for graphics, one that can be built on top of whatever platform-specific low-level APIs that exist. This seems to be the exact opposite of anti-competitive.

reply


So is this supposed to be like a WebVulkan?

reply


No it's WebGPU like it shows in the code. Vulkan is a competing standard and technology.

reply


> like a WebVulkan

Yes, it's like a Vulkan for the web since it's a competing standard.

reply


You misunderstand. I wasn't asking what it's called. I was asking if the idea here is a Vulkan like API for the web.

reply


Our proposal is a little higher-level than Vulkan but it's the same basic idea.

reply


I answered that in the second statement.

reply


You were having too much fun being pedantic to answer the question. It is not WebVulkan. It is "like a WebVulkan".

reply


No, you really didn't.

reply


As someone whos knows almost nothing about 3d graphics and its APIs, how does Vulkan play into all of this? Why should this new API be used instead of adding Vulkan's API to the browser?

reply


This is intended to be WebVulkan|WebDX12|WebMetal with room for other possible underlying implementations.

In general, Vulkan was not designed with the web in mind. For example: Vulkan's design intentionally has a whole lot of undefined behavior. Instead of strictly specifying what happens in all possible accidental cases, they strictly specify what is defined and provide debug layers that help you identify during development when you are unknowingly stepping into bizarro land.

Also, I expect Vulkan was designed with the expectation of process-level isolation being the end-all of security concerns. That's not sufficient for single-process, multi-tab browsers.

reply


> Also, I expect Vulkan was designed with the expectation of process-level isolation being the end-all of security concerns. That's not sufficient for single-process, multi-tab browsers.

Chrome has process isolation, and Firefox is developing process isolation right now. I don't think it makes sense for a new technology stack to go out of its way to support single-process multi-tab browsers.

reply


It is higher level than Vulkan as you don't need to allocate or manage GPU memory, the implementation handles that for you. You also don't need to worry about transitioning render surfaces between different states (D3D12 and Vulkan).

It does allow you to create pipeline state objects ahead of time like Vulkan and D3D12 but they only include a subset of state (shader + antialiasing state + color/depth attachment state). The rest of the state is set when recording the command buffer.

reply


I'd rather Apple implement getUserMedia in Safari first.

Currently, it's not possible to access a user's microphone or webcam in Safari (desktop and iOS). They're the major outlier when compared to other browser vendors: http://caniuse.com/#search=getusermedia

reply


Could this be adapted for graphics virtualization, e.g. allowing several VMs to securely and performantly render 3D workloads on a single physical GPU?

reply


If they were running a web browser...

reply


We don't need more new standards.

We need concise, clear and coherent code.

reply


This is a great move by Apple. Webkit team is thinking ahead about power of GPU's and opening it up for more than just 3D graphics. GPU are already being utilized for AI and ML. Web developers need better access to low level computation and simple api's.

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: