So Apple, the only company not supporting Vulkan on their platforms, is complaining that there isn't a cross-platform solution?
Things worth noting:
- We believe other browser vendors agree with us that the web API should work on all three of the major native APIs.
- The web has security requirements which force us to go a bit higher-level than Vulkan anyway.
I understand your desire to have Vulkan on Apple platforms, but it's really a separate issue from the right target for WebGPU.
No, you're stating your own company's ambition.
> Meanwhile, GPU technology has improved and new software APIs have been created to better reflect the designs of modern GPUs. These new APIs exist at a lower level of abstraction and, due to their reduced overhead, generally offer better performance than OpenGL. The major platform technologies in this space are Direct3D 12 from Microsoft, Metal from Apple, and Vulkan from the Khronos Group. While these technologies have similar design concepts, unfortunately none are available across all platforms.
Oh, really? And who is to blame, that Vulkan is not available on Apple platforms?
I'm willing to give Apple the benefit of the doubt on this. Like any big tech organisation, I'm sure they have people who want to do the wrong thing, and people who want to do the right thing. Everyone supporting Vulcan would be nice, but a standardised, patent-free, cross-platform, web-enabled, low-level GPU API would still be a major step forward.
So how come they didn't manage to have the same idea for touch events?
> Everyone supporting Vulcan would be nice, but a standardised, patent-free, cross-platform, web-enabled, low-level GPU API would still be a major step forward.
I'd say design and its roots matter. If they base it off Metal, and use Metal like technology, while Metal itself remains a closed Apple only API, then W3C should reject it. Consider the whole related ecosystem, like shaders and so on. Anything like that should be based on open APIs and related ecosystems, like WebGL is based on OpenGL.
If Apple want to help, let them base WebGPU on Vulkan. If not, they shouldn't waste everyone's time. I hope W3C participants will have enough common sense to come to the same conclusions.
Mind you, it does at least look like they're trying not to be jerks about it (even if the motivation is somewhat selfish). They specifically mention the competition to Metal and how "webgpu" is ideally an abstraction that'll sit on-top of Vulkan, Metal and Direct3D 12.
It'll be interesting to see how this pans out. Vulkan, Metal and Direct3D 12 are all intentionally very low level, adding a wrapper of any kind may be seen as non-ideal by all parties.
We've discussed our proposal a lot with key players in this space (including other browsers, GPU vendors, relevant ISVs) and we're pretty sure a cross-API abstraction is the way to go.
Some even want to build a form of cross-API abstraction at the native C/C++ level.
The end goal is to maintain Metal as a proprietary bit of tech for native apps, in order to make it more burdensome for people to port native apps away from the Apple platform and as a result give Apple more exclusive apps and more artificial barriers to entry for competitors. Why should the web standards people be bending backwards to support that goal?
> Is that really a "just" or is it the right thing to do? Working on top of all the major APIs is the right thing for the web.
However, a standard is the right thing for the web. Whether that's an abstraction or agreement upon an existing implementation remains to be seen.
No, the right thing for the broader ecosystem is working only on Vulkan, and forcing Apple to adopt Vulkan, so that one API is usable natively on every OS, device (even Nintendo will support Vulkan on its consoles!) and browser.
If Apple wants to go their own way, sure, but they’ll be cut off from the rest of the world, and quickly realize where they went wrong.
It is a joke to suggest putting another abstraction over the low-level api. That is squarely the domain of libraries and frameworks.
As someone who spends a lot of time in that space I don't really see what this is solving, WebGL is good enough and anyone serious about performance/compute are going to drop down to native anyway.
Not true at all; if your primary performance bottleneck is the GPU code, not CPU code, you could use a better web API modeled after Vulkan, for the same reason people switch from GL to Vulkan.
In general, if there's ever something where people feel they "have to" use native instead of web, that needs fixing in the web platform.
Another aspect that scares me about this is the security implications of exposing compute to the browser. Esp when you start talking about unified memory architectures. There's been more than a few exploits from a clever soul calling glReadPixels in the right circumstances. Increasing the surface area here doesn't seem like a great idea. Shader compilers are also great targets for instability and obscure bugs.
Memory bandwidth for your textures, geometry, and other data, quite often. Or nothing at all, if you can successfully reach your desired target framerate.
But if CPU turns out to be an issue, that's what WebAssembly is for.
So in other words a GPU bottleneck?
In the extreme case you get stuff like "GPU-Driven Rendering Pipelines" described in http://advances.realtimerendering.com/s2015/
I would like to have such simplicity in a potential language that when I see a scene in my minds' eye, it's really easy to transfer to the digital realm. I think the simplicity of representation is key.
Being a web dev on my own hours for the past several years now has given me a pretty solid grip of all the needs of an interactive application, and I can say that there has to be some way for users to easily interact and offer all the possible inlets for the information. Starting a 3D-internet movement might require rethinking the inputs. Won't we just use holo-wands to navigate vast swathes of data rapidly? Run through this field of data sheets...
So yeah, rethinking the medium will naturally come up as a question in conversations around this, and I think that it's simply a matter of keeping "user input" as straightforward and easy as possible, in the local _and_ distributed sense. With that as a foundational block, the rest of the 3D scene can start to make sense.
1. What is the (proposed) backward compatibility across devices?
2.Given that it is structured for Metal shaders, what are the plans for other, non-apple devices? I see the hat tip to D3D and Vulkan, but I assume they need to get on board first - any early takers? After all common standard means cross-platform hardware support, something Apple has never really embraced.
Safari is intentionally crippled in several areas. Its very specific and obvious. It is dishonest for you to at this point pretend Apple is going full force for web standards while they are explicitly not implementing features that are available everywhere else. And how those specific features line up directly as features which allow web apps to compete with its native application market.
In terms of tracked features they're ahead of Edge with both their stable release and in development (TP) builds.
Don't let your own prejudices distort reality.
Every. single. other. browser. Including desktop Safari.
Like I said, "ahead of the game in a lot of areas", not every area.
I hate websites trying to give me notifications. I like that I don't get stupid prompts from mobile Safari about that kind of thing.
IE: Not Supported
Opera Mini: Not Supported
Chrome for Android: Not Supported
Also, Metal was announced June 2014, released September 2014. Vulkan was announced March 2015, released Feb 2016.
Yes, it's like a Vulkan for the web since it's a competing standard.
In general, Vulkan was not designed with the web in mind. For example: Vulkan's design intentionally has a whole lot of undefined behavior. Instead of strictly specifying what happens in all possible accidental cases, they strictly specify what is defined and provide debug layers that help you identify during development when you are unknowingly stepping into bizarro land.
Also, I expect Vulkan was designed with the expectation of process-level isolation being the end-all of security concerns. That's not sufficient for single-process, multi-tab browsers.
Chrome has process isolation, and Firefox is developing process isolation right now. I don't think it makes sense for a new technology stack to go out of its way to support single-process multi-tab browsers.
It does allow you to create pipeline state objects ahead of time like Vulkan and D3D12 but they only include a subset of state (shader + antialiasing state + color/depth attachment state). The rest of the state is set when recording the command buffer.
Currently, it's not possible to access a user's microphone or webcam in Safari (desktop and iOS). They're the major outlier when compared to other browser vendors: http://caniuse.com/#search=getusermedia
We need concise, clear and coherent code.
