Incident Pit (wikipedia.org)
9 points by v4n4d1s 1 hour ago | 2 comments





Having a name for the concept seems helpful, but I don't find that diagram in any way enlightening.

Accidentally delete some data. Panic, reach for backups. Restore fails and it removes more data and takes service off-line.

