Incident Pit
wikipedia.org
9 points
by
v4n4d1s
1 hour ago
past
2 comments
mjw1007
11 minutes ago
Having a name for the concept seems helpful, but I don't find that diagram in any way enlightening.
rdtsc
31 minutes ago
Accidentally delete some data. Panic, reach for backups. Restore fails and it removes more data and takes service off-line.
