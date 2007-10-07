Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Watch pom-pom crabs fight over tiny anemones, which they hold like boxing gloves (washingtonpost.com)
35 points by mhb 1 hour ago





> The pom-pom crab, the scientists speculated, is perhaps the only animal on the planet that controls another species’ growth, feeding and asexual reproduction.

Speaking about controlling another species, this story [1] where a wasp performs brain-surgery on a cockroach also seems pretty interesting.

[1] https://www.wired.com/2014/02/absurd-creature-of-the-week-je...

Extended Phenotype territory.

Another interesting crustacean is the Mantis Shrimp - it's got a fast and powerful punch that reaches 73 feet per second (50 miles per hour) within 3 milliseconds - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DtNAqK_V-lg

Those eyes are crazy. I'm jealous of all of the animals that have a greater range of color perception than us. If I could trade for any trait, it'd be that.

Aptly named "MANTIS MURDER SHRIMP" on some youtube videos.

Except for scientists, of course.

I recall reading something about a species of ants that cultivated aphids for some fluid they secrete.

Yes [1]. And leafcutter ants farm fungus. I think the distinction is the level of involvement of the crabs in the anemones' reproduction.

[1]https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2007/10/071009212548.h...

This species sounds more like they are in control of the aphids' reproduction, to the point the aphids have evolved a new organ.

https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2012/07/120702134037.h...

Better quality and longer video https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vgWy0uOg54A

Boxer crabs induce asexual reproduction of their associated sea anemones by splitting and intraspecific theft https://peerj.com/articles/2954/

This was one hell of a David vs Goliath match

But... why?!

I think the article touched on this when it said the crabs use the anemones like nets to catch food and ward of larger predators.

For evolution, the answer tends to be "why not?"

No need for questions: God works in mysterious ways.

I thought I was on HN here.

Sarcasm.

