Ask HN: I've been asked to sign a IP Assignment Deed as an employee

I was hired as an employee of the company with no share holding, and signed a fairly standard contract where my time and anything I created during the time I was employed belonged to the company.

Just recently, the company is selling it's product and the purchasing company has asked that all employees sign a IP Assignment Deed.

My understanding is that, since I've already assigned all IP to the company that I worked at, I don't have any legal rights to assign my IP to this new entity... well because, I don't actually own any of it.

Is it common for past employees (not shareholders or founders) to have to sign these when products are being purchased? I was made redundant 2 years ago.