Ask HN: I've been asked to sign a IP Assignment Deed as an employee
18 points by mordrax 1 hour ago | hide | past | web | 22 comments | favorite
So I used to work for a company, being one of two employees that created a piece of software.

I was hired as an employee of the company with no share holding, and signed a fairly standard contract where my time and anything I created during the time I was employed belonged to the company.

Just recently, the company is selling it's product and the purchasing company has asked that all employees sign a IP Assignment Deed.

My understanding is that, since I've already assigned all IP to the company that I worked at, I don't have any legal rights to assign my IP to this new entity... well because, I don't actually own any of it.

Is it common for past employees (not shareholders or founders) to have to sign these when products are being purchased? I was made redundant 2 years ago.






In order for a contract to be considered enforceable both parties must receive consideration[1]. When you worked at the company your consideration was continued employment.

Were I in your shoes I'd ask for an amount of consideration with what you believe is commensurate with a "reasonable" value. If this is a small sale, something like $10,000. If it's a large sale, $100-200,000.

The point being that if they want you to sign away your ownership rights (real or imagined) they have to give you something in return or it's not a legal contract.

Contracts absolutely require that both parties get something of value out of the exchange.

For those not in the know, this is what 'peppercorn' contracts are about, where one side pays $1 (the 'peppercorn', ie: not worth much) in exchange for the other side's stuff. Usually it's done for things that are considered an overall net liability.

First of all, you don't HAVE to sign anything now. It is very common in due diligence to try to chase down details like this.

If you feel like cooperating, but are just uncertain of your standing, you can sign a quitclaim assignment, essentially stating that whatever IP claims that you might have (which might be none), you assign to the new entity.

If you don't feel like cooperating, you could ask for compensation now in exchange for signing or just tell them to cram it with walnuts.

In general, there probably isn't an issue. However, it is very important that you understand anything you sign. In IP assignments the thing I am most careful about is the indemnification clause or clauses. It is fairly boilerplate to include language that says "you assert that you have the right to sign off this IP, and if someone later challenges that right you will indemnify they buyer against any infringement action brought against them."

That is what is think of as an "open ended" indemnification which is to say, you sign this over, then later someone sues them for patent infringement. Even though you had no idea somebody had patented the idea, you might be on the hook to pay the legal costs or licensing fees to make the buyer whole again.

So make sure the document doesn't say indemnify anywhere :-) And as others have said consider having a lawyer look at it.

Some people have mentioned that you might want to stay on good terms with the company.

The problem is that you're dealing with lawyers, and they want only one thing. They don't really care about you once they have what they want.

The other problem for them is that your legal relationship ended when your employment ended. So they don't have any power, other than what you choose to give to them.

I'm guessing they lost the original contracts and need the Deed to be on solid legal ground.

So I'd make them squirm a bit.

If you're no longer employeed by the selling company, it would seem that you have nothing to gain by signing.

I guess my angle isn't: What is there to gain for me. Even though I was made redundant, the employer is nice and I'd have no problems signing it.

But it's the first time I'm asked to sign one of these things and some of the things I'd be agreeing to doesn't even sound like it's in english. I don't want to inadvertently sign over any side project I was working on in that time or IP for the industry I was working in or even future IP as some of it seems to be worded without time constraints. But take all that with a grain of salt, no legal background.

The sale of the business is predicated on all former employees signing the deed.

They laid you off. You owe nothing to either party. You should not sign the contract. If you must sign it, you have to have a qualified IP attorney do a contract review. A qualified IP attorney is expensive. A contract review of this nature should cost you a few hundred an hour. It won't be done by your family attorney, and probably not by an attorney in your town unless you live in a major metro area that is an IP hotbed.

You should feel free to draft alternative language that you are comfortable signing. It's then up to the lawyers and bankers in the deal to figure out if that's good enough for them.

What they're trying to guard against is an Oculus Rift type situation. You signing a clear statement of "mordrax has no further interest in any IP that's part of this deal" is probably good enough for them. You don't have to sign exactly what they put in front of you, especially if you can't understand it.

> The sale of the business is predicated on all former employees signing the deed.

that's what they tell you. You don't know that.

This is all risk for you... why would you take on that risk with no compensation for an employer that fired you?

reply


Some times it can behoove one to keep a relationship amicable and not be hostile or hold a grudge.

> Some times it can behoove one to keep a relationship amicable and not be hostile or hold a grudge.

Since when not signing some random paper for a company you don't even work for is considered hostile? He doesn't owe them anything.If they want something from him, they need to compensate him. That's business.


Don't feel pressured. Sounds like you're trying to do the right thing and should be worried about signing an agreement you don't understand.

If you're worried, get an attorney (who understands software IP) to read it. Get the company to reimburse you for the attorney fee (and maybe your time).

I would refuse to sign without hiring an attorney to review it. That will cost you something but at least you will know what you are signing.

How about this? Say you're more than happy to consider signing it, but the company will need to reimburse you for reasonable lawyer fees so you can hire a lawyer to review the proposed assignment.

IANAL, but I suspect a key detail here is that you are hiring the lawyer, no your former employer, because that's crucial to having the attorney bound to represent your interests.

But again, IANAL, so I could be totally wrong.

Typically these are signed upon employment, not after you've left employment. But the reason they are usually signed then is specifically to avoid the situation the seller is now in, so it's reasonable for them to want this.

The usual way to deal with side projects is to specifically list the things you own and want to protect that should not be included. This is often a very small set of identifiable things. If you're worried this might be an overly broad set, then you can go the other way and try and list all the work you did while there. They will then need someone to review it to make sure that's everything they need, and then the buyer will need to review it to make sure that's everything they want. If this is an asset transfer, they will also need to make another list which is the things they are specifically not buying. So you make things more complicated doing it that way, but it's certainly your right to do that since they don't have an agreement with you already. Their fault for not giving you something when you started.

Have your lawyer review it. $200 at most.

It seems like you have nothing to gain, but potentially something to lose by signing. On the other hand, do you have anything to lose by not signing?

IANAL, but from your description it does indeed sound like you have no IP rights to assign.

If they really want you to sign anyway, and you are ok with the terms, at least get compensation for it - that at least gives you an upside.

Chances are they messed up the paperwork somehow. Either the agreement you signed wasn't acceptable to the buyers or they just lost them.

I would definitely run it by a lawyer before you sign anything.

It's unlikely they're being nefarious, but realize that you'd be doing them a favor. It's up to you to decide if that's something you'd want to do.

What is in it for you? I can not see a reason to bother.

They are probably following a process on autopilot. Maybe just being extra safe, covering all their bases.

Just ignore it until they offer money for your supposed IP.

reply




