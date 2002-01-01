Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Ask HN: Docker, Kubernetes, Openshift, etc – how do you deploy your products?
I use docker extensively with python backed ansible scripts to manage my product deployments (with a jenkins CI/CD pipeline). That has been a lot of fun, but I have also played with both Kubernetes and Openshift.

I love what Openshift Origin can do, but the learning curve is like a brick wall (See Dwarf Fortress Fun for an example) and the costs are far from minimal.

Kubernetes is easier to learn, but comes with its own gotchas.

What do you do to maintain stable deployments that allow for easy CI/CD? How do you minimize costs with your solution?






I recently(past 6 months) joined a new startup as the operations person, and we standardized on kubernetes for deployment. In the past I've worked with puppet/chef/ansible/heroku/aws/appengine/vmware you name it, and Kubernetes is the nicest and most flexible platform to build on top.

There's a learning curve, and new features are being added, but at this point I would not hesitate to recommend Kubernetes to just about anyone.

CI: We standardize on CircleCI and it gets the job done, but has some serious shortcomings. I've also come close to building my own on top of the k8s cluster and it's not the correct time investment for me right now, but I'd consider building my own in the future. I've yet to find a CI framework I really like.

Well that's exciting. I've been pushing towards Kubernetes with the company I'm at right now, got half the battle done by dockerizing our services and using Harbor to manage the containers.

Do you have any advice, or gotchas on getting into kubernetes development?

Have you had a proper look at Gitlab CI? It know, it's hard to make that sound credible with all that's going on with Gitlab right now but I found their CI to be the best around and you can even use your own machines to run stuff on.

Yes, out of all solutions I'm most excited about GitlabCI and Drone.io

I've worked with a self hosted Gitlab instance before and that was nice, but I'm not quite sure how well the Gitlab CI would integrate when the code is on github.

At Schezzle (https://schezzle.com) we use docker swarm on AWS.

The build jobs creates images that are published to ECS repositories, and there are auto scaling groups that add and remove engine hosts to and from ALB target groups for each deployed service. It makes service discovery, scaling, etc. really easy.

Definitely try swarm out if you haven't already. 1.12 was good, 1.13 is amazing (secrets, health-based VIP membership, etc).

We're heavily invested in Azure and their ARM system (Azure Resource Manager). Our entire infrastructure is code as ARM Templates which we deploy to dev / test / production. There's no discrepancies between environments. Our entire application is then deployed on top. Everything is done through VSTS (Visual Studio Team Services). We're very happy with it, very flexible and we have a very stable platform because of it.

I use Convox (http://www.convox.com). It is backed by ECS which gets me out of the infrastructure game for the most part and the CLI interactions in Convox are similar to heroku style commands so the learning curve is much simpler than deploying and learning my own Kubernetes or OpenStack or ECS configurations. They've also thought of the other things you need like environment based secrets(uses DynamoDB and KMS behind the scenes), as well as external load balancing, TLS, RDS integrations and more with single simple commands.

They also have CI/CD out of the box and builds can be triggered in your existing cluster with a 'convox build' or triggered on pushes to your private github repos.

Overall, unless you have a team that actually sees benefit in managing your own container and cluster manager(you better be big), id recommend embracing Convox, or something like it. The complexity still exposed by Kubernetes, OpenStack or ECS is still significant.

I used to use Marathon on Mesos for deploying Docker containers, and orchestrated it via a hacked together Jenkins cluster, which worked well but took a lot of configuration and was somewhat brittle.

I moved to Kubernetes about 6 months ago and have been really enjoying it. My first production cluster was hand rolled on AWS, where I found the cloud-provider load balancer integrations extremely helpful (https://kubernetes.io/docs/user-guide/load-balancer/).

I'm now using Google Container Engine which is effectively just a hosted Kubernetes cluster on GCP, which has really been 0 effort setup, and have been deploying to it with Wercker (http://www.wercker.com) [Disclaimer: I currently work at Wercker as of the last few months, but was a fan/user for many years before joining]

One thing I noticed across Openshift, Mesos, and Kubernetes: none of them handle the Docker daemon on a node hanging particularly well, which in my experience happens fairly often.

We are evaluating Openshift Origin on an existing OpenStack on-premise cloud. So far I have been playing around with the oc cluster up deployment on a local workstation and it works fine but I haven't played around with the CI/CD option (they support jenkins deployments, etc). From the docs I see that there is a bit of complexity regarding the security constraints and integration of volumes that I need to wrap my head around.

I also attended the DevConf.cz and saw a lot of presentations regarding Openshift. They have most of the talks on youtube (https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCmYAQDZIQGm_kPvemBc_qwg) in case somebody is interested

My big issue was getting multi-node deployments working well in AWS. I hit walls of configuration issues, DNS issues, poor documentation on fields, and generally could not make much forward progress. Running locally or on a single node OpenShift was fantastic, the haproxies for ingress were easy to configure and launching new services was impressively easy.

I was leveraging EFS as NFS mounts for my persistent volumes and had good results.

You might check out fabric8 if only for their visualizations of what is going on in your openshift / kubernetes environment.

Thanks for the youtube link! I'll be sure to check it out

This is a great question and something we've been trying to figure out ourselves. Historically, we were using Ansible to deploy Docker containers to EC2 instances, but have moved some services over to Kubernetes, Swarm and Lambda/Serverless. All of these are create the same deployment challenges -- the current products out there don't fit perfectly. The more we want to deploy to a higher level than "just Docker", the less Ansible provides today. But we wanted to stick to the core concepts of automation, continuous delivery (at least to staging), and chatops style management of production.

Our current approach is using an Operable (https://operable.io) Cog we wrote which takes the kubernetes yaml and applies it to a running cluster. It's not perfect, but I'm pretty happy with the direction it's going. We built this cog in a public repo (https://github.com/retracedhq/k8s-cog) so you are welcome to use any of it, if it's useful. Then we have our CI service send a message (using SQS) after a build is done to deploy to staging.

Openshift is essentially Kubernetes + Redhat Extensions + Redhat Support

I use Gitlab CI and helm[1] for deploying. The last step of the ci process checks out the helm chart which is just another git repo and executes a helm install/upgrade CHART-NAME. Making things accessible is done through kubernetes ingress with nginx[2](which includes getting let's encrypt automatically for all external endpoints) so when I want to deploy a new staging version of the app I can do helm install app --set host=my-stage.domain.com .

There still a few gotchas like the pods won't update when a configmap was changed which is important because I keep the container configuration maps as configmaps. A crude workarround for this is [3] which triggers a configuration reload of the application running inside the container.

This solution has no licensing cost unlike Openshift(Tectonic[4] is another enterprise Kubernetes distribution which is free for 10 nodes) and the cost are based on the amount of time to set this up. But after you got into helm and more complex kubernetes deployments it should be easy.

[1] https://github.com/kubernetes/helm

[2] https://github.com/jetstack/kube-lego

[3] https://github.com/jimmidyson/configmap-reload

[4] https://coreos.com/tectonic/

OpenShift Origin is the open source project. There's no licensing costs unless you want Red Hat support.

I'm currently on an all-docker pipeline but I resent it. It's slow, tedious and everybody's trying to use docker against its design (everybody tries to make images with as few layers as possible, I think docker should just do away with the layers altogether). It also makes it harder than it should be to make an image that works both for local development and deployment at the same time. Also, docker-compose is riddled with fairly old but important bugs (for instance, Dockerignore files are ignored by docker-compose's build).

I'd much prefer doing simple bare-metal deployments again.

> I think docker should just do away with the layers altogether

I'd take the opposite stance, really. As far as the image format, it's the major differentiation Docker has, and IMO a really clean way of keeping image pulls DRY. Once your hosts have pulled a single image, given that you don't actively undermine it, subsequent pulls, even for different images, only need to retrieve the absolute minimum since they already have hopefully pulled the majority of the file system.

I've been working on creating a platform for a non profit to get veterans coding (http://operationcode.org/). We're a slack based community and have been rolling out some home grown slack bots and we currently have a rails app hosted on heroku. Managing and keeping track of the different apps was getting unwieldy so in an effort to consolidate our apps and reduce costs I evaluated a few different options. I ended up going with rancher and after working with it a bit I'm pretty happy.

I have github hooked up to travis. When a new PR (or commit) is pushed travis shoves the app into its container, and runs the test suite inside the container.

If that passes AND the branch is master we push the image to docker hub. As of now we manually update the app inside of rancher but I think automating that will be a simple API call. Once we get more stable I'll be investigating that.

I still haven't quite figured out secret management but outside of that and a tiny learning curve it's been pretty smooth sailing.

An example travis config: https://github.com/OperationCode/operationcode_bot/blob/mast...

Our team is <15 engineers. The set up is roughly as below. We have around 40 services. Ping me if you wanna talk more.

https://cloudcraft.co/view/5582ddd4-c6f8-4354-8f5b-9fb0a3744...

* Development: docker + docker-compose. Ideally, we would want to get rid of docker-compose for development.

* CI: Travis (planning on switching to something that is more on the CD side)

* Infrastructure management: terraform

* Prod: AWS, CoreOs, Kubernetes 1 master node and 5-6 worker nodes (m4.large) in an autoscaling group.

Infrastructure deployments and updates are done by Terraform. Blue/Green deployments thanks to the autoscaling group.

Kubernetes deployments and updates are done by kubectl.

There's still problems with each piece, but for the most part they work great without much trouble.

We use Dokku (https://github.com/dokku/dokku) in production using it's tag:deploy feature to manage all of our containers (apps in Dokku). We've fully automated it that we no longer interact directly with the individual instances. Pushes to master kick of builds that create docker hub images, then a deployment is triggered on the production machines.

I've spent a fair amount of time evaluating different solutions through my startup[0] and have found Kubernetes, by far, to come with the least pain. It's not hard to get started with, but also works well as you grow and mature. It makes most of the decisions right from the start and kubectl gives you most of the functionality you need to manage deployments easily.

Also, while I have a vested interest in saying this, you don't always want to solve this yourself. Look at hosted solutions like GCP and CircleCI to make things even more painless.

[0] http://getgandalf.com/

Offtopic: How do you implement the product of your startup precisely? It seems way too good of a promise to be true and it seems that people might become very disappointed.

reply


At its core, Gandalf is just a large collection of scripts and playbooks which are written to work very generically. They're slotted into an overall framework which I wrote that can "learn" the architecture of a particular company/app and customize things intelligently. NLP works on top of this to map user input to playbooks.

There's still a decent amount of human intelligence involved though, since obviously we want to give customers a good experience. This mainly comes in upfront (where we tune the implementation for each customer) and for any tasks which Gandalf hasn't learned to do yet. I've also invested in making it easier to train Gandalf to do things—for example, I can say "watch me" and then do a bunch of things with the AWS console/API and they get turned into a parametrizable playbook.

Any good DevOps engineer invests heavily in automation. Gandalf is just one level up of automating the process of automation.

If you have any other questions, feel free to email morgante@getgandalf.com.

A related question: how often are the people here scaling their applications up and down?

Do you have large workload spikes, or traffic spikes?

I deploy on bare metal. Docker, Kubernetes, et. al add layers of complexity that I don't need. I'm not saying that they don't have benefits at a certain scale, but for the types of single-server deployments I do, I have not been convinced.

reply


I can recommend Rancher. I’ve used Openshift, Kubernetes and Rancher - so far, Rancher has been the best experience.

http://rancher.com/

At the company I work at we use Docker with Kubernetes. The deployment process involves Ansible and Jenkins CI.

I, personally, prefer the bare-metal deploys of automated scripts. I usually just spin up a VM and write a bash script to "prep" it the way I want. After that, I just run "./deploy" and it pushes where I want. I like this because I feel like I have more control and it actually feels easier. Plus, I've run into weird issues with Docker that take so long to debug that it completely cancels out the benefit of using it for me.

The bash script I have works for every side project I create, and is simply copied from project to project. :)

Custom wrapper around Amazon ECS. We need more fine grained control over the instances to support encryption, secret injection, log aggregation, and so forth than other frameworks provide.

> How do you minimize costs with your solution?

Autoscaling groups triggered off of "cluster capacity".

https://mesosphere.com/

We use Kontena at the moment.

https://kontena.io/

I'm working for a startup right now. We're using Kubernetes via GKE on Google Cloud.

Back in 2015, I implemented a Kubernetes by hand in AWS. I'm not going to do something like that again. GKE is fairly painless and it has most of the sensible defaults that I want. Networking just works -- pods can talk to each other as well as to any VM instances from any availability zone and region. Integrating with GCP service accounts just works. Spinning up experimental clusters is easy, as is horizontally scaling the clusters. One gotcha is that Google has not made K8S 1.5 generally available in all regions or availability zones. Otherwise, upgrades are pretty easy.

I have deployed with Docker Compose (not doing that again -- it is easier to use shell scripts). I have deployed with AWS ECS service (not doing that again; it does not have the concept of pods which severely constrains how you deploy). I used to deploy with Chef. I've heard of Chef's Habitat, but have not played with it.

Back for the 2015 project, I wrote Matsuri as a framework to manage the different Kubernetes templates. It's useful if you know Ruby. It uses idiomatic Ruby to generate and manage K8S specifications, and run kubectl commands. I wanted a single tool that could work with all the different environments (production, staging, etc.) as well as manage the dev environment. For example, if I want to diff my version-controlled spec on dev with what Kubernetes master currently has, I would use `bin/dev diff pod myapp`. If I want to diff the deployment resource by the same name, I would use `bin/production diff deployment myapp`. I can write hooks specific to the app. For example, `bin/production console mongodb` uses hooks to query Kubernetes to find a pod to attach to, determine the current Mongodb master, and invoke the command to go directly into the Mongodb shell. But I could have invoked `bin/staging console mongodb` or `bin/dev console mongodb`. I could do this because I have been developing software for a long time and I have enough ops experience to be able to put it all together. YMMV.

We're using Go.cd for the CD. I could have used Jenkins, but decided to give Go.cd a try. Go.cd has some advantages (such as much better topologies and tracking value streams) though there are also things it does not do as well as Jenkins (Go.cd auth mechanisms blow, and I had to write my own custom proxy to get Github hooks working more securely and reliably). Setting up GCP service accounts so that go.cd agents can deploy was a lot easier than I thought, once I read through the GCP docs. (Much easier than AWS).

Docker containers are still difficult to make. You want to vet things before using them. Handling this stuff is still going to be a full-time job for someone, both in terms of designing the infrastructure as well as the development tools. There are a lot of issues that come up because dev might throw things over the wall that might impact the overall reliability and performance of the system.

