|Another programming interview I blew
|I am an old fart. 47 years old. Thats dead in computer years. First computer at 16. 48k of memory. A closet nerd. closet. I don't look like a computer guy. I know. I know. I have been told so many times. I go back. ms dos.. dbase qbasic. And I know the modern stuff. 20 year track record
I won't bore you. 10 years C# SQl server. Im playing with nodejs and vuejs now...
Anyway. I have been to 5 interviews this month
and nobody gave me a fucking job. Programming has humbled me I know you can only know so much.
I blew 5 interviews this month. 5. Thats crazy.
Every single one of these interviews was somebody asking me some random shit. RANDOM shite and if I didn't answer there random generated shite I didnt get the job.
I should have been a dentist I would have gotten more respect and maybe more love. Any replies.
