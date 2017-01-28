Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
I think that a key explanation of Oracle success is that the complexity of their database administration has created a generation of full time jobs: DBA. These people are like salesman working for Oracle to defend the future of their job. They are well paid, but this cost nothing to Oracle. At the opposite, Oracle can sell training.

How much longer do you all think Oracle will be around as a company? They burned all bridges with engineers long ago, and they're not going to be able to keep selling their blatant and expensive lock-in strategy to management.

Maybe when they finally do go under Google will be able to buy Java and MySQL...

I don't think you realize how the enterprise ecosystem works. There are legacy Cobol systems scattered all around the place. Corporations stick with their platforms for decades. This isn't the web development front where we change platform every couple of years. In corporations change is slow because there are significant sums of money invested in people and procedures. You just don't change that for the next flashy thing. And thus the future for Oracle is much more promising that it is for Google or Apple.

I think you overestimate how often most companies changes their web fronts.

True, but I think you may be underestimating the need for a public company to grow in order to survive in its current form.

Relentlessly squeezing existing customers that have no way out will only get you so far.

> corporations change is slow because there are significant sums of money invested in people and procedures.

That said, IBM DB2 is very much in the same boat.

And that's just disappointing since they're a far far worse company.

> the future for Oracle is much more promising that[sic] it is for Google or Apple.

That is a bold statement. Google has ~1/3 of the world who have access to the internet as regular users. Apple is a hardware maker with a very desirable array of products. I won't say I am a fan of Oracle, and I agree with you on how the lifecycle of enterprise adoption works, but that is a very far fetched conclusion.

First, large companies need to adapt quicker; while this has always been the case, the pace is accelerating. As pointed out above, Oracle has done some shit to alienate a lot of people, and have been for a while.

New companies grow up to be "enterprise". While they ard gouging and alienating their current customers and potential employees, people are NOT building on Oracle. They aren't being locked in.

As old companies (or their management) retire Oracle will have adoption rates like cobol. I am not saying tomorrow, nor this year, but Oracle is going to make big changes or see their MRR fade out with the salesy slicks who brought them on board 2 decades ago.

Oracle will be around for many, many decades to come. Especially since in the enterprise world nobody could care less what engineers thought. Managers determine budgets and capabilities. Architects determine what to purchase and how it fits together. Engineers implement. Pecking order that's been around as long as Oracle has.

The biggest obstacle to Oracle's future success isn't price or other databases. It's the analytics space i.e. Hadoop/Spark which is relegating big iron SQL databases to being dumb CRUD boxes. It's why both Oracle and Teradata moved into the space but have struggled to get any traction against Hortonworks or Cloudera.

Many years.

I've had two jobs in the past that have been in Oracle shops and from my experience those companies were so fully invested in a lot of the Oracle suite (think WebLogic, ESB, the database etc) it would be like turning a huge oil tanker around to pivot away from it.

And don't forget the reams of PL/SQL that often sits at the core of a lot of business logic

Until external forces turn these monoliths into heavy liabilities and block adaptability.

Another important factor is today's engineers are tomorrows architects.

The decision to use Oracle is often not by engineers.

They are really struggling with the cloud. This isn't going to help Oracle at all.

They might be able to stick around for a while because their legacy system is everywhere. But....

Oracle is making a big push to move customers from aws and azure to their own cloud hosting.

https://www.oracle.com/corporate/pressrelease/global-region-...

Raising prices for hosting with the competitor makes perfect sense when viewed from that angle.

Remember, Oracle also forced 'Redhat' customers (who rely on Oracle DB) to their Linux in similar manner.

Now I wonder BTRFS is not getting enough attention, because its started by Oracle and their history with open-source?

good point; although one would hope that they'd would simply provide better services on their cloud (for the same price) ...

Years ago Oracle would have been in a quite nice position to put up interesting cloud offering. Something like Java platform as a service, bundled with the message queues, database etc. Not targeted just to enterprises, but similar to AWS and Azure in the sense that you can get started small. They had quite much interesting related technology from Sun and BEA (and of course from themselves).

And maybe this would still make sense. Java is still relevant. JavaEE provides the packaging for the applications. Maybe the basis for a nice serverless offering (you have for example the message driven beans).

Is support the only reason people choose Oracle databases over something free like MySQL or Postgres?

The thing you need to understand about Oracle is that it's never — well, never in my experience, and I've worked as a DBA (mostly postgres, but I have had my hands on some Oracle) for a decade now — chosen by the technologists. It's chosen by management. Usually non-technical management. Often dangerously so.

But Oracle support basically doesn't answer the phone unless you're regularly cutting them six-figure checks, so you kinda need that level of management to be making the decision whether or not to use the platform.

Engineers need to learn how to stand their ground

In an Enterprise, you almost never buy 'a database'. There's a solution/application that you buy, that will have a supported DB backed (usually Oracle or MSSQL). That solution is mostly picked on business capabilities and functionality. The technical component is only one aspect of the requirements, which cover business capabilities/features, technical fit within existing environment, data migration/compatibility, vendor support, vendor credentials, the amount of training required, the amount of business change needed, etc.

These projects often cost $10m+, once you factor in the technical implementation and integration, business process changes, training for business staff, training for IT staff, transition costs, etc.

So if you want to argue that the business should get the solution that fits their requirements the second best, because the 'best' one has an Oracle backend, you had better come up with a shit-hot reason that can't be solved with 'hire a couple of Oracle engineers'.

That's cute. And it might even work in a startup. But likely not.

But in the enterprise world nobody really cares what engineers think. You have Enterprise Architects, Technical Architects, Solution Architects etc. who get paid exorbitant amounts of money, are political animals and can masterfully straddle the line between business and technology. Most of them are ex-engineers so they aren't entirely useless and since they have their own language they will make you look stupid. Can't articulate the transition from a tactical to strategic solution and explain what business capabilities it aligns to ? Well good luck getting that past the central Enterprise Architects who will need to sign off on your choice before it heads to Procurement/Legal.

Architects along with IT managers and CIOs are the people whom the famous Oracle Sales machine targets with golf games, overseas trips and fancy dinners. It's never engineers. I spent a few years at Oracle. They are a multi billion dollar company for a reason.

Yes, those issues are important, and I was aware of them

For a start, that's why I don't work (at least directly) for the enterprise world.

But I've seen companies adopt open source solutions and modernize. I've also seen companies use those "legacy" technologies. They're the ones that usually go bankrupt, unless technology is a minor part of their business.

And yes, as much as "corporate architecture" is 90% BS and politics, if you can at least explain why solution A is better than solution B in a way it's understood, then you did your part.

And the question remains, who will pick up the phone when an open source DB fails to perform as it should. Does Red Hat provide support in that area?

I can confirm this. Oracle goes out of their way to make senior and upper-mid management feel like rockstars. All expenses paid meetings in attractive overseas destinations, start to finish hand holding on multi-million dollar engagements, regular contact and personal attention. Management swoon and sign the cheques. And why wouldn't they? After all, it's only the company's money, not theirs personally.

MySQL and Postgres have multi-master replication. They do NOT have distributed transactions (with the distributed locking system etc). For some customers it is important. Others have delusions that they need it.

Oracle has other products as well. I am generally aware of couple used widely.

Their ESB is one of the heavy players, and some sausage stands always need the most advanced ones. The funny thing is that with Oracle's ESB you end up developing the missing glue features using Java, and the ESB product's framework. The environment is extremely non-productive.

Oracle's JavaEE application server is kind of nice, if you wanted WebSphere with training wheels. While feature wise it does have similar set, the maintainability and management features are just plain inferior, and most options are bolted down, and not available unless you go to lower levels...

Oh, they offer ERP suite(s) as well. Those are for people that are prone to joining religious cults. They are not technology, and software products really. They are something sold to general and logistic managers with a story that you can actually force your company to use their "best practices" sets for everything, and abandon all software architecture in favor of warm and nice spaghetti. :)

Postgres has two-phase commit, which can be used at the application level to implement distributed transactions.

It does not have multi-master replication natively, though there are companion projects that enable it.

reply


PG 9.6 brought bidirectional replication in and supported via mainline extension (no patches).

http://blog.2ndquadrant.com/bdr-is-coming-to-postgresql-9-6/

reply


Okay, sorry, you're right. In my head "multi-master" is N > 2, for some reason. Probably because of Bucardo.

Also, we're only on 9.5, so I haven't gotten to play with BDR yet, though I do have a meeting next week to start talking about how we might use logical decoding.

Unfortunately those are blocker level issues for most enterprisey IT managements.

Adding extra implementation to application, to do the database's work against the usual division of labor, no thanks. And bringing some shady 3rd party support package on top of the database is a second really big no.

For businesses only what you get out of the box counts. Otherwise you can always state that "the platform has C++ compiler, stfu and code". That doesn't really work. The companies are into buying complete products for a reason: they don't want to implement unnecessarily things they really should just get out of the box.

TBH I love postgres, but before they offer proper multi-master transactions out of the box most companies just still go for Oracle. That's similar as to why people buy Photoshop. GIMP fell some 10 years after in usability and features when they did not prioritize implementing the dynamic layer effect system. Instead of that they chose to masturbate with GEGL or something like that for 10 years, without providing the actual end user requested features. The situation still stands there, before they implement what Photoshop 4 or so did they got no chance of being valid alternative...

Vouching parent comment. The last time I looked at Postgres, I was really happy to see that BDR was now doable without a patched Postgres. But, I believe transactions affecting multiple tables didn't fully work yet.

Postgres is my preference over MySQL/MariaDB, but I wouldn't have pushed for it back when I worked in traditional corporate IT: Stability, and having a third-party to blame, really wins there!

> Oracle's JavaEE application server is kind of nice

You mean Weblogic, right? Because OAS has been dead for a while now. Afaik, Weblogic and Websphere are practically the same, hard to say one is "just plain inferior" to the other.

...except when it comes to support for talking with Tuxedo. I guess my shop may be one of the largest Tuxedo users in the world, so it makes WLS kind of mandatory :(

The Oracle database is a beast, both in terms of performance, performance tuning and features.

It probably out performs MySQL and Postgres in most areas - and if you don't do horizontal scaling, then Oracle is probably your best bet if you want to get the most out of a server.

I don't think there are any advantages of going to vertical scaling over horizontal scaling these days.

Relational databases don't scale horizontally all that far because of the challenges in replicating writes. Either you do delayed replication and have inconsistent slaves, or you do sharding and have a complicated app layer.

The trick to scaling a sql db is to either shard it and treat it like nosql with worse tooling, or go vertical as far as you can before you go horizontal. Luckily, there aren't many workloads that require horizontal scaling. Stackoverflow can run on a single beefy db server.

It's not support, it's blame. When the fertilizer hits the circular air moving device someone needs to be the scapegoat. And believe me, the CIO is not going to be the one. There isn't an entity to point to if you run MySQL or PostgreSQL.

Both MySQL and PostgreSQL have commercial entities backing them. Funnily enough, MySQL's is also Oracle.

Here are some reasons (things I used in past):

- ASM

- DataGuard

- FlashBack Query

- RAC

- PL/SQL (the worst language ever but very useful for building packages inside database)

- Window Functions

- Transparent Data Encryption

- online reorg

- RMAN and online backup

Oracle as a company is terrible. But Oracle RDBMS is a mean machine. Do not underestimate it.

Vendor locked. Many companies have huge applications bound tightly to the Oracle database. Often the business logic is just stored procedures. That makes it incredibly difficult to migrate and developers will have a hard time convincing management that the cost of migration would be worth it.

reply


reply


MySQL support you can get from Oracle. PostgreSQL support is very limited.

There is no vendor so you're relying on third parties many of whom are mom and pop shops. And if you're a global, multi-national well good luck finding someone who you can cut a deal with for global support. Not to mention that the support is hardly likely to be top tier.

You say this garbage every time this comes up. "Mom and pop shops". Yes, those exist, but they're the minority.

You're generally either dealing with EnterpriseDB, or you're dealing with a company that is run by people who are significant contributors to the project — literally, on the core committee — or have people who have created meaningful parts of the PostgreSQL ecosystem.

I will never again use or support an Oracle product after they literally, specifically cost a former employer $.75mm, on Cyber Monday by giving us factually false information.

reply


Pg and mysql dominate developer-centric operations, but business-first environments are a very different game. There, it's all about long sales cycles and long feature-lists that only big vendors can afford.

No way, lucky we do not use any Oracle products. This might push some companies over to some other platforms.

But hyper threading doesn't really double the performance of the CPU, I understood it's a marginal improvement. It seems odd to double the cost of the license if hyper threading is switched on.

It's a thin fig leave for "we don't care, but do it anyway". Their grandiose cloud plans tanked hard, they screwed up all products they bought, now with their backs against the wall the only thing left is milking existing customers at any cost. It's obviously a last resort short-term strategy.

HT performance grew from generation to generation. In many cases a HT "core" has 80% of the performance of a "normal" core. A current 2-core+HT i3 CPU is almost on par with a 4-core i5 (the i3 has faster cores but less L3 cache).

What's "current", and what's your benchmark?

Mine is video encoding using FFMPEG (where I run more program threads than FFMPEG decides is optimal in order to make sure no cpu thread is idle).

I get at most 15% over hyperthreading off, and often about 5-10% less than hyperthreading off (For the whole process, beginning to end).

On real cores, it is close to being linear in the number of cores (not quite, but it is close).

Does it impact RDS layer-thing they offer?

This is a plain attack on Amazon, which Oracle now sees as a competitor, that will hit customers in the crossfire. I guess Oracle expects customers will simply move to Azure, since retooling ops might be easier than rebuilding solutions on other databases.

It will yet again hurt their image though; they've been hated by geeks for ages, but they are increasingly unpopular even among executives. How long can you do business with people who openly despise you?

